‘Twilight’ films headed back to theaters this fall

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pose for the ‘Twilight’ portrait session during the 3rd Rome International Film Festival on October 31, 2008, in Rome, Italy. (Franco S. Origlia/Getty Images)

Get ready to watch the lion fall in love with the lamb all over again.

The Twilight Saga is headed back to movie theaters to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Stephenie Meyer‘s modern classic romance novel.

Lionsgate has announced that all five Twilight films will be rereleased in theaters this fall through Fathom Entertainment. From Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) will make their way back into theaters “just in time for ‘Hoa Hoa Hoa’ season, when cozy nights and nostalgic favorites go hand-in-hand,” according to an official press release. One film will play each day over the course of the five-day span.

There are special celebrations planned to go in tandem with the theatrical rerelease. New roundtable chats featuring Meyer and several members of the Twilight films’ creative teams will accompany each movie. There will be approximately 10 minutes of roundtable panel discussions footage accompanying every film.

Twilight fans are some of the most passionate anywhere, making this iconic movie franchise the epitome of a modern-day classic which Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to help bring back to the big screen in this special cinematic engagement,” Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment, said. “With our partners at Lionsgate, we celebrate 20 years since Stephenie Meyer’s first Twilight book was published and encourage fans to relish The Twilight Saga.”

Lionsgate first teased the Twilight rerelease on social media on Wednesday. The production company shared a graphic featuring stars Kristen StewartRobert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, which read, “Forever Begins Again.”

In brief: Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations and more
Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will announce the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards. The pair will present the nominations at a ceremony to be held on July 15. It will be streamed live from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre on the Television Academy’s website. “I’m thrilled to welcome Harvey and Brenda to help us honor the nominees and kick off what promises to be an unforgettable Emmy celebration,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said. Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmys live on Sept. 14 …

Netflix has set its cast for its upcoming comedy Don’t Say Good Luck. Deadline reports that Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Sunny Sandler, Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi have joined the cast for the film. Julia Hart is set to direct the film that follows a high schooler who is ready for the spotlight in her high school musical until she suddenly finds more drama in her home life …

The songwriters behind Frozen joining a musical based on The Princess Bride? As you wish. Oscar winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have joined the upcoming stage adaptation of The Princess Bride, according to Broadway World. The duo are replacing the previously-announced composer, Tony-winner David Yazbek
 

In brief: ‘The Naked Gun’ official trailer and more
The official trailer for The Naked Gun has arrived. Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the upcoming reboot of the franchise on Monday. It finds Liam Neeson‘s character, Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., following in his father’s footsteps. Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 1 …

Kevin Hart‘s upcoming Netflix comedy film 72 Hours has added brand-new members to its cast. The upcoming bachelor-party comedy, which also stars Mason Gooding and Marcello Hernández, has added Teyana Taylor, Zach Cherry, Ben Marshall and Sam Patterson to its cast. The film is about a 40-year-old executive who strives to save his career by joining a group of 20-somethings on a three-day bachelor party weekend …

Tucci in Italy has been renewed at Nat Geo. The travel series will return for season 2 on the network, Deadline reports. Season 2 will consist of five episodes where actor Stanley Tucci explores regions in Italy …

‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien star in A24 film’s trailer
Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The official trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You has arrived.

A24 released the trailer for the drama film on Wednesday. Rose Byrne stars in the upcoming movie from writer and director Mary Bronstein.

Conan O’BrienA$AP Rocky and Danielle Macdonald also appear in the film, which finds Byrne playing a mother named Linda.

As her life crashes down around her, Linda “attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist,” according to an official synopsis.

O’Brien plays Linda’s therapist, who, as featured in the trailer, did not respond to an email about a dream Linda had.

“I don’t respond to my clients’ dream emails,” he tells her.

Her circumstances get considerably more difficult as the trailer goes on, including the ceiling of her home caving in due to water damage and struggling to figure out her daughter’s medical appointments. Linda eventually asks her therapist what she is supposed to do to fix things.

“I would like you to get a good night’s sleep,” he says in response.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You kicks into movie theaters this fall, with a limited theatrical release starting on Oct. 10.

