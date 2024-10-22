‘Twisters’ blowing onto Peacock Nov. 15

‘Twisters’ blowing onto Peacock Nov. 15
While the hit film has been available to purchase or rent on digital since August, Twisters will be streaming for free on Peacock in November. 

The movie starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones has made more than $370 million worldwide since its release on July 19, and if you have Universal’s sibling streaming service, you’ll be able to catch wind of it on Nov. 15. 

The update of the 1996 hit Twister that starred the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt has Powell playing Tyler, a hotshot storm hunter, who finds a reluctant partner in a Edgar-Jones’ Kate, a climate scientist.

“As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornadoes,” according to the movie’s synopsis.

While many celebrities have been making a mint hawking liquor, Tom Holland is bucking the trend by launching an alcohol-free beer, BERO. 

The movie star said in a press release, “For me, BERO is personal. After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values.”

As reported, Holland has embraced the sober life. In 2023 he told the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast he called it “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Holland says in the announcement, “This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less.” 

According to the ad copy, BERO provides “not only exceptional flavor, but … it is a brand designed to be aspirational and inclusive, aiming to honor all the best aspects of beer. It’s made for discerning drinkers who want more from life, whether or not alcohol is part of the equation.”

The line, which will roll out in 2025, includes Kingston Golden Pils, named after Tom’s hometown Kingston Upon Thames; Edge Hill Hazy IPA, named for Tom’s school; and Noon Wheat, named in honor of Tom’s beloved schnauzer.

Holland told Shetty that after a particularly boozy holiday season he decided to give Dry January a go and just kept on — not that it wasn’t “difficult.”  

However, he found by the time his birthday rolled around that June that it was worth it. “I could sleep better. I could handle problems better … I felt better. I felt fitter. And I just said to myself, ‘Why am I so obsessed with having this drink?'”

Grant Ellis, a former pro basketball player from New Jersey, is the next star of The Bachelor, and he recently shared some goals for his upcoming journey with Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the latest edition of their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

When asked what he’s looking for in a potential partner, he answered, “Obviously a beautiful woman, but I’m super open in this process, ’cause I know … just through life experience that sometimes the best things come in the most unexpected ways.”

Grant’s also put together a list of do’s and don’ts for his season, including, “Be sure of yourself and when you commit, you need to commit, and that’s something that I’m ready to do. There’s not gonna be any ‘I love yous’ and taking that back. When I see someone … and I feel like I’m ready, it’s gonna be a decision that I’m ready to make.”

As for what not to do, he says, “Don’t be insensitive.”

“Just be emotionally aware that these women are going through this experience also,” he continues. “So, even though I’m gonna have to disappoint some people, I’m gonna try to make it to where I’m understanding of them and assure them that, you know, even though I’m not your person, there’s somebody out there for you that is your person and you’re gonna learn from this experience.”

Grant says he had absolutely no reservations about becoming the new bachelor, saying, “When people can, you know, hand pick your potential partner for you based off of certain things and you get to sift through and see which woman is for you, which woman is not, I mean, who wouldn’t want to do that?”

A premiere date for The Bachelor season 29 has not been announced.

Emily in Paris fans, you don’t have to say arrivederci once you finish part two of season 4, because the hit Netflix drama will be returning for a fifth season.

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, confirmed the exciting development on Good Morning America Monday.

“There is breaking news!” Collins said. “For the first time, I get to talk about the fact that there will be a season five. Yay!”

Collins added that she and the cast and crew themselves “just found out” about the renewal.

“This is brand-new for everyone,” said Collins.

The release of the fourth season of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, with part one premiering Aug. 15. Part two premiered last Thursday, Sept. 12.

Collins said for the new season, the cast had the opportunity to explore a new city outside of Paris – and this time, it’s the capital of Italy.

“We got to explore Rome and I’m really hoping for season five now, that we get to explore more of Italy,” Collins said. “We had just the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did [in] season one, running around the city wide-eyed and just everything was so exciting.”

In season four of Emily in Paris, Collins’ Emily also meets a new love interest – the mysterious but warm Marcello, played by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini — who invites Emily to his home country and takes her on a Vespa tour through Rome.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she says. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

