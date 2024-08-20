Two Americans among missing passengers from sunken superyacht
(LONDON) — Two Americans are among those still missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday, ABC News has confirmed.
Christopher and Neda Morvillo are among six people still unaccounted for who were aboard the U.K.-flagged Bayesian vessel which sank during a violent storm.
Christopher Morvillo is a partner at law firm Clifford Chance and represented the yacht’s owner — British tech tycoon Mike Lynch — in his recent fraud case brought by Hewlett Packard. He is a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.
The search resumed Tuesday morning for the six people missing from the Bayesian. Among the bodies that may be trapped inside the vessel are those of Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.
Some of the 15 people who were rescued are either still recovering or have now left the hospital.
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Beryl has weakened to a Category 3 storm on Thursday, but not before leaving flooding and widespread damage on the island of Jamaica late Wednesday.
Beryl’s center passed just 45 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph.
Beryl was the first major hurricane — at least a Category 3 — to pass this close to Jamaica since 2007.
By Thursday morning, Beryl had weakened to Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph, as it approaches the Cayman Islands.
The hurricane should pass just south of the Cayman Islands Thursday morning, bringing hurricane-force winds and storm surge that could produce a water rise of 4 to 6 feet as well as half a foot of rain.
The next landfall for Beryl will likely be on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where major resorts such as Cancun, Playa De Carmen and Tulum are under hurricane warnings.
Beryl could be a Category 1 hurricane as it reaches the Mexican resorts early Friday morning with wind gusts near 74 to 85 mph, storm surge up to 3 feet and up to 8 inches of rain.
By Friday evening, Beryl should cross into the southern Gulf of Mexico and weaken into a tropical storm.
As Beryl moves over the Gulf, in the direction of U.S.-Mexico border, it could re-intensify back into a hurricane, with winds near 75 mph ahead of landfall. Right now, it’s too soon to tell exactly where it will make landfall along the Gulf Coast, with models predicting anywhere from northeastern Mexico to Texas’ Gulf Coast.
Regardless of Beryl’s strength, it is expected to bring heavy rain to southern Texas.
In addition, the prolonged period of onshore winds along the U.S. Gulf Coast could create rough beach conditions, including a risk for rip currents this holiday weekend.
(WASHINGTON) — Israel and Houthis in Yemen have traded fire for the first time, escalating tensions nine months after commercial ships in the Red Sea started to come under threat from the rebel group — in a waterway the U.S. Navy has been patrolling since the war in Gaza began.
Israel’s strike on Yemen’s port of Hodeidah on Saturday killed three and injured 87, the Yemeni Ministry of Health said, in a fighter jet assault over 1,000 miles away from Tel Aviv.
Israel says it was a response to a Houthi drone attack Friday that killed one person in Tel Aviv. The exchange of fire was a first for the conflict in the Red Sea, where Houthi attacks had forced an Israeli port to close but had not struck its territory.
The U.S. Navy has been engaged in a firefight with the Houthis since October, hitting Houthi launch sites and batting down incoming drones and ballistic missiles. Tallies of reporting from U.S. Central Command count 14 of these missiles and nearly 60 drones fired by the Houthis and destroyed by the U.S. Navy in June alone, which by some assessments has made the sea combat the United States’ most sustained naval fight since World War II.
The U.S., which in January designated the Houthis a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group, has extended security assurances over the Red Sea — where their attacks have hit vessels flagged by a variety of nations — and turned up pressure on the homegrown rebel group to cease its fire.
In an interview with ABC News before the series of attacks over the weekend, U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, the senior U.S. diplomat to Yemen, said a more severe official designation of the Houthis is increasingly under consideration.
“There’s more and more talk now about a designation under the [Foreign Terrorist Organization], which will have some tradeoffs, we feel, with our ability to support humanitarian and commercial activity in Yemen,” the special envoy told ABC News.
A FTO designation by the State Department, which would level the Houthis with al-Qaeda affiliates and Hamas, could make it more difficult for international humanitarian groups to operate within Yemen by requiring a license to interact with the Houthis, who control key ports including Hodeidah and the capital, Sana’a.
“It’s the Houthis that are driving this conversation and making these options on the table that we all thought, months ago, and when Joe Biden first came into office, were not the way to go,” Lenderking said.
“But when the Houthis are very clearly behaving and acting like a terrorist organization, it’s forcing these questions to the fore,” the diplomat said.
Twenty-four million people in Yemen — 80% of its population — require humanitarian assistance, with 4.5 million internally displaced. 20 million people are food insecure, according to the International Committee on the Red Cross.
The deputy head of delegation for the ICRC in Yemen, Freya Raddi, told ABC News that the initial January terror designation on the Houthis had “no concrete impact” on the organization’s humanitarian work.
“However, it is uncertain whether this will remain the case in the coming months … the ongoing escalation in the Red Sea has caused delays in importing ICRC assistance to Yemen,” Raddi said.
“The ICRC is concerned about any additional measures that may have adverse impacts on affected populations and the provision of impartial humanitarian assistance,” Raddi said, noting that 90% of Yemen’s food is imported and that “counterterrorism measures can create additional administrative and logistical burdens.”
“Humanitarian organizations cannot replace the commercial import system,” she said.
Israel said it acted alone in its Saturday attack against the Houthis, which it calls a part of Iran’s “axis of evil.” The Israeli defense minister phoned U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin before the attack to inform him, but the Pentagon repeatedly emphasized the U.S. had no role in the Israeli strikes.
The U.S. in January intercepted arms it said were intended for the Houthis from Iran, which just elected a new president, and sanctioned the Houthis’ financial networks, but it’s not clear whether the Houthis take orders from Tehran or sometimes act “outside of Iranian dictates or recommendations,” Lenderking said.
“We don’t see any change from the new leadership in Iran yet in any dimension, but certainly not with regard to the Yemen conflict,” said Lenderking of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
“There is a strong commitment by the Iranians, I think, to continue to support the Houthis,” he said.
Regional powers including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and neighboring Oman — a facilitator in talks between the Houthis and the internationally-recognized government – denounced Israel’s aerial attack on the Gulf country’s port, which engulfed the port in flames.
Protracted tensions on the Red Sea increasingly threaten a fragile peace within Yemen’s borders, where an April 2022 truce froze an eight-year civil war between the Houthis and the former government in Sana’a. The truce has “largely held,” Lenderking said, and a U.N.-led “roadmap” in December 2023 brought the Houthis and exiled government to the same table in agreement on a path forward.
Yet there are “very serious questions about what [the Houthis’] commitment is to a peace process in Yemen,” Lenderking said.
“They seem far more committed to burnishing their credentials as a member of [Iran’s] axis of resistance, and building ties with other terrorist organizations, deepening their ties with Iran. That seems to have been their focus rather than the Yemeni people, which is squarely where we want to see improvement in support made,” the envoy said.
The Houthis have said they would cease fire in the Red Sea if a cease-fire is reached in Gaza, which President Joe Biden has repeatedly said is his top priority along with a release of hostages held by Hamas. “He wants that work to continue full steam ahead over the next six months,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said of Biden Monday.
The president also assembled a coalition of nations to protect mariners and commercial shipping in the Red Sea when the Houthis began deploying drones and missiles.
Lenderking said that the multinational defense arrangement, which includes countries as far as Australia and as near as Bahrain, could be bolstered.
“Of course, the option remains to the United States and the seven allies that participate in this coalition to relook at that,” he said.
ABC News’ Luis Martinez and Anne Flaherty contributed to this report.
(TEL AVIV, Israel) — The Israeli military is working in close coordination with the Pentagon to prepare for a “series of scenarios” in which either Iran or one of its proxies, namely Hezbollah, could launch an attack or series of attacks against Israel, an Israeli defense official told ABC News.
Both Iran and its Lebanese proxy group, Hezbollah, have vowed to take revenge against Israel for two assassinations carried out in Beirut and Tehran last week, which killed Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, respectively. Israel has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s death.
The Israeli official, who spoke with ABC News on condition of anonymity, suggested one red line for Israel, which could ratchet up tensions, would be an attack that harms or targets Israeli civilians.
“We don’t have an interest in a war or escalation,” the Israeli defense official said. “But we won’t tolerate attacks on our citizens.”
The defensive preparations being made by Israel in conjunction with the United States were “very critical,” the official said.
“What we are seeing is the U.S. taking a very clear position in their actions and their messaging, and it matters,” the Israeli defense official told ABC News.
In the wake of the assassinations, the Pentagon has announced it is moving two additional naval destroyers and a squadron of F-22 Raptor fighter jets into the Eastern Mediterranean as part of efforts to bolster defenses in and around Israel.
In an unusual step, U.S. officials also said a squadron of F-18 fighter jets from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt were being redeployed to an undisclosed airbase in the Middle East.
The Israeli defense official said these redeployments of American military assets, which were aimed at defending Israel, appeared to be “unprecedented” in scale and scope.
‘Steeper hurdle’ with regional allies
The Biden administration has also been talking to regional allies about efforts to defend Israel from a potential Iranian attack.
However, U.S. diplomats told ABC News earlier this week they were “facing a steeper hurdle” convincing partners in the region to rejoin the defensive coalition, which rallied to protect Israel from attacks by more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles back in April.
Many international partners see “some of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s actions – particularly the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran – as unnecessarily provocative,” two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told ABC News earlier this week.
Although Israel has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s death, neither has it denied that it carried out the assassination in the Iranian capital. Israel did claim responsibility for the strike on Beirut that killed Fuad Shukr.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said in a statement released on Saturday that Israel would face “severe punishment” for the assassination, which they said would come at an appropriate time and place.
‘A fine balance’
Two former Israeli generals told ABC News they believed that if Iran attacks, that attack would likely be of a different type than the missile and drone barrage in April, which proved largely ineffective. Iran gave Israel and its allies hours of warning that the April attack was imminent. Analysts agree that there is not likely to be the same degree of warning ahead of any future attack.
“This time they must do something different … something that will cause a much more painful price,” former Israeli Gen. Yossi Kupperwasser, who was in charge of the Research Division at the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Intelligence Corps, told ABC News.
Kupperwasser said the delayed response from Iran was partly because the Iranians wanted “to be sure that they are going to be successful.” However, he noted, Iran also had to consider Israel’s potential response to any attack.
“[The Iranian government] knows they are vulnerable. If Israel decides to retaliate then it can cause very painful damage. The Iranians have to take this into account,” the former general told ABC News.
According to Meir Javedanfar, a lecturer and senior research fellow at Israel’s Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy, the Iranian leadership faces a very delicate balancing act. Though Tehran has vowed it will act and will want to be seen to do something to deter Israel from future hostile acts, Iran cannot afford to hit Israel too hard and provoke a more potent response, he said.
“They know they need to get this right,” Javedanfar told ABC news. “It is a fine balance.”
Retired Israeli Major Gen. Amos Yadlin, who is now president and founder of the nonprofit national security consultancy MIND Israel, echoed that sentiment, telling ABC News that in a sense, Israel, Iran, and Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, all face the same dilemma: calibrating their attacks so that they are effective, while trying to ensure they are not too effective, in a way that could lead to a broader conflict.
“They all want to achieve the goal of retaliation and deterrence [with their attacks]. However, none of them want to reach a full-scale war,” Yadlin said.
Hezbollah under ‘more pressure’ than Iran to act
On Tuesday, the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said his group would respond to the Israeli airstrike in Beirut on July 30, which killed Fuad Shukr.
The same Israeli defense official who told ABC News of the joint U.S.-Israeli preparations for a potential Iranian or Hezbollah attack further said that Israel’s July 30 attack in southern Beirut was “a direct response” to a rocket attack on July 27 in Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, which killed 12 children and teenagers — an attack for which Israel blames Hezbollah.
“Hezbollah crossed a red line,” the defense official said.
Yadlin, who for five years was in charge of Israeli military intelligence, said Hezbollah “is under more pressure than Iran to act.”
Hezbollah “lost the top military leader and they are trying to bring a clear red line that an attack on Beirut is unacceptable,” he added.
Yadlin predicted Iran might wait longer to respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an explosion the early hours of July 31 in Tehran. Three Middle Eastern sources have previously told ABC News that Haniyeh was killed by a bomb, planted in his room in the Revolutionary Guard guesthouse, where he was staying for the inauguration of Iran’s new president.
Yadlin told ABC News that the fact that it was a Palestinian leader killed in Tehran, and that he was not killed by a missile fired from outside of the country, gave Tehran some wriggle-room in its response.