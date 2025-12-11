Two arrested after Bassett search warrant

On December 10, 2025, at approximately 8:30 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a

narcotics search warrant at 607 Longview Drive in the Bassett community. The warrant was obtained

following an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office VICE and Narcotics Interdiction Unit

after receiving multiple community complaints regarding suspected illegal narcotics activity at the

residence.

Upon entry by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, VICE investigators searched the residence. Investigators located methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, and Suboxone.

Two individuals were inside the home when law enforcement arrived. The following subjects were

identified and charged as a result of the investigation and items seized:

Sarah Burnette Foster, 37 years of age, of 607 Longview Drive, Bassett, Virginia, incarcerated with

no bond on a charge of Possession of Schedule I or II Drugs.

Pierre Quartez Scales, 35 years of age, of 900 Rives Road, Martinsville, Virginia, is incarcerated

with a $2,500.00 secured bond on charges of Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Justice without Threats of Force, and Possession of Schedule III Drugs.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “Drug dealers who poison our neighborhoods will find no safe haven in

Henry County. We have zero tolerance for those who choose to bring illegal narcotics into our

communities, and we will continue to investigate and remove these individuals to keep aggressively

our citizens safe.”

Anyone with information related to illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Henry County

Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638 8751 or the Crime Stoppers line at 63 CRIME (276 632 7463). The

Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and

conviction. All calls remain anonymous.

(Photo of Foster, at left, and Scales; courtesy of the HCSO)