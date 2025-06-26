Two arrested after Collinsville drug raid

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Search Warrant and Arrest

Collinsville, VA – On June 25, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), carried out a search warrant at 176 Colonial Drive, Collinsville, Virginia, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team conducted a tactical entry into the residence to ensure the safety of all individuals and officers involved.

Inside the home, deputies located four adults and two juveniles. Stephanie Moran-Maldonado was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center. Additionally, Roberto Zelaya was arrested by ICE in connection with an investigation into illegal re-entry after a prior deportation.

Deputies seized a quantity of suspected narcotics, which will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis. Also recovered were ammunition, digital scales, and drug packaging materials consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Stephanie Moran-Maldonado

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-128 – Failure to Appear for Felony Offense (2 counts)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-456 – Contempt of Court

Stephanie Moran-Maldonado is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office thanks our federal partners for their assistance. This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed pending the results of forensic testing.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to aggressively investigating and disrupting the distribution of illegal narcotics in our community. Anyone with information related to drug activity is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463).