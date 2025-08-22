Two arrested in Bassett drug bust

On August 20, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence located at 241 Penrose Drive in Bassett, Virginia. The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation led by the Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit and Drug Interdiction Unit, which was initiated after multiple complaints were received from community members regarding suspected illegal drug activity at the residence.

When deputies arrived to serve the warrant, they encountered a male subject at the front door. A female subject was later discovered hiding beneath a trap door under the bathroom sink that provided access to the crawlspace of the trailer. Both individuals were taken into custody.

Investigators determined that both subjects had previously outstanding warrants for their arrest. In addition, a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with a stolen firearm. Digital scales, ammunition, and a ledger containing names were also located. All suspected narcotics and evidence recovered will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

James Joshua Rumley, 34, was charged with three counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, possession os schedule I/II drugs while possessing a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm.

Elizabeth Lynn Robertson, 45, was charged with probation violation.

More charges are pending against both individuals as the investigation continues.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for providing the tips that directly led to the execution of this search warrant. Anyone with additional information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or through Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects.

A note to the community from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

The photos shown are of the suspected drugs, firearm, ammunition, digital scales, and the ledger recovered during the search. If your name happens to be in that ledger, you may want to speak with our Drug Interdiction Unit before they speak with you. We would also like to thank this drug dealer for keeping a detailed list of all of his clients.