Two arrested in drug bust at Foxtree Apartments

On November 14, 2024, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office successfully executed a narcotic search warrant located at 50 Foxtree Dr. Apartment 22, resulting in the seizure of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine. All items seized are consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics.

This operation reflects the ongoing commitment of the Sheriff’s Office to combat the drug epidemic and safeguard our communities.

Trey Michael Severt, 34 years of age, and Cheree Nicole Dalton, 34 years of age, 50 Foxtree Dr. Apt. 22 were both present at the time of execution of the warrant. Both Severt and Dalton were charged with the following offenses.

Trey Severt:

Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-248: Possession with the intent to sell schedule I/II drug (suspected methamphetamine)

Cheree Dalton:

Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-248: Possession with the intent to sell schedule I/II drug (suspected methamphetamine)

Misdemeanor Fail To Appear – City of Martinsville

Felony Probation Violation – Franklin County

Severt is currently held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond and Dalton is currently held at the Martinsville City Jail with no bond. Severt is also currently on probation for the following offenses: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, Possession of stolen goods, and Possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.