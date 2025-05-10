Two arrested in Franklin County shooting death

Isaiah Kahlil Witcher, 25, of Bassett, and Corion Devontae Manns, 22, of Henry, have been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Emily Grace Keene. Her body was found in the driver’s seat of her car on Monday in the 500 block of Holley Ridge Road in Henry, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

