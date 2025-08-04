Two arrested in weekend shooting

Through the course of the investigation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple interviews and gathered evidence related to the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the individuals listed below have been arrested.

Ty’Marquis Nashawn Kershaw, 18 years of age, of Fredericksburg, VA

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-51 – Malicious Wounding

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-53.1 – Use Firearm in Commission of Felony

A 16-year-old male from Henry County, VA

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-51/18.2-26 – Attempted Malicious Wounding

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-53.0 – Use Firearm in Commission of Felony

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.7 – Possess Handgun under age 18

Both individuals have been taken into custody. Kershaw is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond. The 16-year-old suspect is being held at the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville, VA. Due to his age, the name of the juvenile will not be released.

The victim has been identified as an 18-year-old female. She sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported by personal vehicle to SOVAH Health Martinsville before being airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She is currently listed in stable condition.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Martinsville Police Department, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the Fredericksburg Police Department, and the Rappahannock Regional Jail for their assistance on this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The identity of callers remains strictly confidential.