Two girls fall from Ferris wheel at Louisiana harvest festival: Sheriff
(NEW ROADS, La.) — Two young girls were hospitalized after they were thrown from a Ferris wheel at a weekend harvest festival in Louisiana, authorities said.
The incident unfolded at around noon on Saturday at the Harvest Festival on False River in New Roads, about 40 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, according to Pointe Coupée Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux said both girls injured in the incident are under the age of 13. The sheriff said both were taken to hospitals, with one of them airlifted to a medical facility.
The conditions of the injured girls were not released.
“Our hearts go out to the families, and our prayers,” Thibodeaux said.
“The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is actively investigating an incident in which two riders fell from a Ferris wheel ride at the New Roads Harvest Festival Saturday,” the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said in a statement.
Witness Madison Fields told ABC affiliate station WBRZ in Baton Rouge that it appeared the bucket in which the girls were riding tipped upside down and dumped the girls out.
“It caught on to the wires, and then it tilted over, and the two girls fell out,” said Fields. “I heard like a body, just like something falling. I heard a loud boom.”
Fields said one of the girls appeared to fall face-first to the ground.
Fields told WBRZ that she had been planning to ride the Ferris wheel prior to the accident.
“It was sad and upsetting, like, because, what if that could have been me?” Fields said.
(VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.) — Authorities in Southern California announced Tuesday the arrest of 14 people accused of running what they called the largest organized retail theft operation targeting Home Depot in the company’s history, with nine facing felony charges.
The suspects are allegedly linked to 600 thefts at 71 different Home Depots, with losses exceeding $10 million across multiple Southern California counties, officials said.
“They basically had been able to pull off over 600 different thefts from Home Depots in the surrounding counties,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. “They must have thought life was grand. They’ve been making millions of dollars, didn’t look like anyone was going to stop them.”
Police say David Ahl, who a ran a storefront called ARIA Wholesale in Tarzana, was at the center of the operation. Ahl faces 48 felony counts including conspiracy, organized retail theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, and money laundering, authorities said.
He remains in custody at Ventura County jail with bail set at $500,000 and faces up to 32 years in prison if convicted. Attorney information for Ahl was not immediately available.
Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said Ahl’s “boosters” would systematically steal expensive electrical components like breakers, dimmers, and switches, sometimes hitting every Home Depot in Ventura County in a single day. The stolen goods were then allegedly delivered to Ahl’s business or home in trash bags or Home Depot boxes.
The investigation also led to the arrest of Ahl’s brother-in-law, who allegedly sold stolen merchandise through eBay. Ahl’s ex-wife and her boyfriend were accused of running a “nearly identical” fencing operation.
During searches, investigators seized an estimated $3.7 million in Home Depot property and $800,000 in what they described as “dirty money” from alleged money laundering operations.
Surveillance footage shown by officials captured suspects in action, including one who allegedly climbed around security measures when Home Depot placed high-value items behind cages and on higher shelves.
“This wasn’t shoplifting. It was a criminal enterprise that allegedly stole millions of dollars, and it was finally stopped here in Ventura County,” Erik Nasarenko, the county’s district attorney, said in a press conference Tuesday.
Home Depot Regional Asset Protection Manager Darlene Hermosillo emphasized that organized retail crime affects more than just profits.
“It’s about protecting the well-being and safety of our customers, our associates and the communities in which we serve,” she said in a press conference Tuesday.
The investigation was funded through a state grant program targeting organized retail theft. All defendants remain in custody with bail set between $250,000 and $500,000.
(CHICAGO) — At least 58 people have been shot, eight fatally, across Chicago over Labor Day weekend, including a drive-by attack that left seven victims wounded, according to police.
The violent holiday weekend came as President Donald Trump renewed threats to send federal agents and National Guard troops to Chicago over the objections of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Trump on Saturday sent a warning to Pritzker in a post on his social media platform, referencing recent crime in Chicago and saying Pritzker “better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”
Pritzker, a Democrat, responded in a news conference a week ago to an earlier Trump threat to “straighten out Chicago, just like we did D.C.,” by saying that the president’s plan was “unprecedented and unwarranted. It is illegal, it is unconstitutional, it is un-American.”
Johnson responded last week by saying in part that he had “grave concerns about the impact of any unlawful deployment of National Guard troops to the city of Chicago,” and calling Trump’s approach “uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound.” Johnson also said that deploying the National Guard in Chicago could “inflame tensions between residents and law enforcement.”
On Saturday, Johnson signed an executive order dubbed the “Protecting Chicago Initiative,” which he described in a news conference as “the most sweeping campaign of any city in the country to protect ourselves from the threats and actions of this out-of-control administration” and which “directs our department of law to pursue any and every legal mechanism to hold this administration accountable for violating the rights of Chicagoans.”
“We have received credible reports that we have days, not weeks, before our city sees some type of militarized activity by the federal government,” Johnson said, in part. “We take these threats seriously and we find ourselves in a position where we must take immediate, drastic action to protect our people from federal overreach.”
At least 37 separate shootings occurred in Chicago between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a review by ABC News of police incident reports published online.
The victims included a 17-year-old girl who was inside her home when a bullet came through a front window and hit her in the arm, a 31-year-old man who was shot in the leg after getting caught in the crossfire of gunmen shooting at each other from two vehicles, and two people who shot and injured while driving down a street, all according to the incident reports.
Fewer than five hours after Trump posted a message on social media on Saturday criticizing Pritzker’s handling of crime in Chicago, a mass shooting occurred in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side that left seven people wounded.
“He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!” Trump said in his post about Pritzker.
The shooting in Bronzeville occurred about 11:10 p.m. on Saturday on South State Street, according to police. A group of people were gathered outside in the area when a vehicle drove by and at least one occupant opened fire on the crowd. All seven people shot, five men and two women ranging in age from 28 to 32, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries to their lower extremities, police said. No suspects have been arrested.
The first of eight homicides that police say occurred over the long holiday weekend happened at 11:56 p.m. on Friday at the South Shore apartment complex on East Essex Street, where two women were discovered shot, according to police.
A 25-year-old woman was found in the apartment suffering from two gunshot wounds to her stomach and one to her leg, according to a police incident report. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
The second victim, a 23-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Investigators were interviewing a person of interest in the East Essex Street homicide but no arrests have been announced, according to police.
Elsewhere, two men were shot, one fatally, in the East Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. The victims were standing outside on North Sawyer Avenue when a dark SUV approached them and a gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire, according to a police incident report.
A 29-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his right side and was in stable condition at Mount Sinai, police said. No arrests have been announced in the incident.
Also on Saturday, gunfire erupted in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Around 7:46 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was standing outside on E. 131st Street when five armed men approached her and opened fire, striking her multiple times, according to police. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been announced in the Altgeld Gardens homicide.
Around 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, a 46-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was killed in a triple shooting that occurred in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago’s Lower West Side, according to police. The victims were standing on West 17th Street when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire, police said.
The two other victims, a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and were in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
Around 2:52 a.m. on Sunday, a 33-year-old man was killed in the West Inglewood neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago, police said. The victim got into a argument inside a residence with a man who shot him in the head, according to police. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No arrests were announced.
The violence continued Sunday night as police launched two more homicide investigations.
A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot around 7:28 p.m. on Sunday in the Pullman neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side after getting into a verbal altercation with another woman, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. No arrests have been announced.
Also on Sunday night, police discovered a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Little Village neighborhood of southwest Chicago, police said. The victim, who was found on S. Drake Avenue, died at the scene, police said. No suspects have been identified.
At least three additional shootings unfolded early Monday in the city, including one that left five people wounded, including a 17-year-old boy who was in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the Oakland neighborhood on the city’s South Side for a report of a large disturbance on South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to a police incident report. Upon arrival, officers followed the sound of gunfire to an area where they found the five shooting victims and four discarded firearms, according to police. Besides the critically wounded teenager, police said the four other victims, ranging in age from 26 to 36, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person of interest was being questioned in the Oakland neighborhood shooting, but no charges have been announced.
Around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, a 48-year-old man was fatally shot in the West Elsdon neighborhood of southeast Chicago, according to police. The victim, who was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He was standing outside of a residence when a gunman approached him and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the abdomen, according to police. No arrests have been announced.
The series of shootings came after President Donald Trump said last week that he is prepared to order National Guard troops to American cities in addition to those in the nation’s capital, but that he wanted local officials to request his help.
Violent crime in Chicago has dropped significantly in the first half of the year, according to official data released by the city. Shootings are down 37% and homicides have dropped by 32% compared to the first half of 2024, while total violence crime dropped by over 22%, according to the crime statistics.
“Do not come to Chicago, you are neither wanted here nor needed here,” Pritzker further said in response to Trump during a news conference last week. “Donald Trump wants to use the military to occupy a U.S. city to punish its dissidents and score political points. If this were happening in any other country, we would have no trouble calling it what it is – a dangerous power-grab.”
ABC News Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
(CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo.) — Two elk hunters found dead last week were killed when a tree they were standing near was struck by lightning, a coroner confirmed to ABC News.
The two bodies found near the Colorado-New Mexico border last week have officially been identified as Andrew Porter, 25, and Ian Stasko, 25, Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin told ABC News.
The bodies were found Sept. 18 after a dayslong search.
While the two hunters were not directly hit by lightning, the electricity traveled down through the tree and then struck Porter and Stasko, according to Martin.
“Do not stand under a tall tree during a lightning storm,” Martin advised.
The two bodies were otherwise “basically in perfect condition,” Martin said.
“I couldn’t believe they were that good of a condition after being in the wilderness for seven days,” he said.
The two hunters were first reported missing on Sept. 13 after they failed to check in with family.
After nearly a weeklong search, the bodies were found 2 miles from the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head on Thursday morning, according to the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head Sept. 13 to search for the hunters, finding their vehicle at the trail head, according to the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office.
The hunters were in the San Juan Wilderness Area west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir. The Trujillo Meadows Reservoir is a 69-acre wildlife area in the Conejos Region, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Investigators found a vehicle that had camping gear and backpacks — but not the hunters — which concerned authorities due to heavy rain and bad weather, according to officials.