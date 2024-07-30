Two injured in Danville attempted robbery

The Danville Police Department responded to Purdum Woods in the 1500 block of Richmond Blvd. around 6:50 p.m. Monday, July 29, and found a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm. While on scene a second male, 31 years old, was located in the 1700 block of Richmond Blvd. who had been struck in the head with a blunt object. Both males were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

It was determined that both males, along with a third male, were together in an apartment in Purdum Woods when the injuries occurred during the course of an attempted robbery.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.