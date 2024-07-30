Two injured in Danville attempted robbery

The Danville Police Department responded to Purdum Woods in the 1500 block of Richmond Blvd. around 6:50 p.m. Monday, July 29, and found a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm. While on scene a second male, 31 years old, was located in the 1700 block of Richmond Blvd. who had been struck in the head with a blunt object. Both males were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

It was determined that both males, along with a third male, were together in an apartment in Purdum Woods when the injuries occurred during the course of an attempted robbery.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.

Sweltering heat wave continues, with 16 states under heat alerts
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Heat alerts are in effect on Thursday for more than 70 million Americans in 16 states, stretching from Kentucky to Maine.

Maine on Wednesday saw blistering heat, including an all-time heat index record in Caribou, Maine. The city’s temperatures reached 96 degrees, with a heat index of 103.

Other cities who hit record highs on Wednesday, including Boston, Massachusetts, at 98; Manchester, New Hampshire, at 98; and Hartford, Connecticut, at 97.

New York’s Albany and Poughkeepsie both tied their previous record highs at 94 on Wednesday. Redding, Pennsylvania, also tied its record at 95 degrees.

More records were expected to be broken or tied across the Northeast and parts of the Ohio Valley on Thursday. Manchester, New Hampshire, is expected to hit 98; Hartford, Connecticut, will touch 97; Scranton, Pennsylvania, will hit 95; and Buffalo, New York, is expected to hit 91.

The heat dome is expected to move south and west, bringing record heat to Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.