Two months left to file in Martinsville

June 17 at 7 p.m. is the deadline to apply to be on the ballot in November’s election in Martinsville. Packets are available for pickup between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Registrar’s Office. The seats of Commonwealth’s Attorney Andy Hall, Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley, Sheriff Steve Draper, and Treasurer Cindy Dickerson will all be on the ballot. So far, Draper is the only one announced that he’s running for reelection.