Two months left to file in Martinsville

June 17 at 7 p.m. is the deadline to apply to be on the ballot in November’s election in Martinsville. Packets are available for pickup between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Registrar’s Office. The seats of Commonwealth’s Attorney Andy Hall, Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley, Sheriff Steve Draper, and Treasurer Cindy Dickerson will all be on the ballot. So far, Draper is the only one announced that he’s running for reelection.
Related Posts
Warner reeling over federal funds
Senator Mark Warner is still reeling over the possible lost of $100 million in federal aid promised to Microporous, a…
Caregiver admits to killing patient
More details have been released after a man’s body was discovered in Danville on Friday and a woman was charged…
Collinsville man charged with pornography
On March 22, 2025, investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 89 Terry Court, Apartment…