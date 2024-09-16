Two retired FDNY chiefs arrested for alleged corruption: Sources

Two retired FDNY chiefs arrested for alleged corruption: Sources
(NEW YORK) — Two now-retired chiefs from the New York City Fire Department were arrested early Monday morning following a yearlong corruption investigation, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Retired Chief Brian Cordasco was arrested at home on Staten Island. Retired Chief Anthony Saccavino was arrested at home in Manhattan, the sources said.

Saccavino and Cordasco “repeatedly abused their positions of trust as high-ranking officials in the New York City Fire Department” by soliciting and accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments in exchange for providing preferential treatment to certain individuals and companies, according to an indictment unsealed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

The two men were chiefs with the FDNY Bureau of Fire Prevention, which regulates the installation of fire safety and suppression systems in commercial and residential buildings. For nearly two years, the indictment said, Saccavino and Cordasco misused this authority for their own financial gain.

The two allegedly accepted $190,000 in bribes in exchange for expediting inspections, according to the indictment.

The FBI had searched their homes and offices earlier this year. he FDNY placed the chiefs on modified duty at the time. The New York City Department of Investigation searched FDNY headquarters as well.

The alleged scheme appears to have been discovered as an offshoot of the investigation into whether Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign took illegal money from Turkey in exchange for expediting the inspection of the new Turkish consulate.

Cordasco publicly complained about a so-called “City Hall List” of building projects that should be prioritized by FDNY inspectors, according to the indictment.

Hurricane Warning in effect for Florida’s Big Bend as Tropical Storm Debby approaches
(NEW YORK) — Tropical Depression Four strengthened into Tropical Storm Debby late Saturday afternoon – and could reach near hurricane strength as it heads north over the weekend.

Over 10 million people along the Florida Gulf Coast are under tropical alerts. A Hurricane Warning was issued across the Big Bend region of Florida, with Tropical Storm Warnings still in effect from south of Yankeetown down to East Cape Sable, and for portions of the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge.

The tropical storm entered the Gulf of Mexico off the southwest coast of Florida later on Saturday afternoon and is forecast to make landfall late Sunday night or early Monday morning along Florida’s Big Bend region.

Strengthening is expected as the storm feeds off the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, where water temperatures are averaging around 85 degrees.

The main impact from this storm will be flooding due to rainfall. While the highest rain totals will be dependent on the storm’s path, much of Florida will be getting drenched from this system.

Widespread rain totals of 2 to 5 inches are likely in northern Florida, with localized areas possibly seeing 5 to 15 inches of rainfall over the next four days.

Storm surge may also be an issue, with 2 to 4 feet of potential surge from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River area. Up to 3 to 5 feet of surge is in the forecast from the Chassahowitzka to Aucilla River.

Damaging winds are possible as well, and will be dependent on the strength of this storm at landfall.

Tropical storm-force winds are likely, ranging between 39 to 73 mph, in central and northern Florida. Hurricane-force winds are possible in the Big Bend region on Sunday night into Monday morning.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasts that the storm will make its way into the Big Bend region of Florida as a strong tropical storm late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The storm then passes across northern Florida and is expected to reemerge on the Atlantic side. While its track remains questionable thereafter, some projections keep it drifting off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas long enough to drench coastal areas with several more inches of rain.

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission lifts off ahead of planned first commercial spacewalk
(CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.) — After two weeks of delays, the ambitious Polaris Dawn space mission, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman and in collaboration with SpaceX, launched early Tuesday morning.

The four-person civilian crew launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday at 5:23 a.m. ET in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, according to a social media post by the aerospace company.

Lift off came after one final two-hour delay due to “unfavorable weather at the launch site,” as reported SpaceX.

Isaacman, the CEO of the payment-processing company Shift4, is joined on the mission by former Air Force pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet and two SpaceX engineers, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis.

The highly anticipated program faced a series of delays since the originally planned Aug. 26 launch due to unfavorable weather conditions and a ground system issue at the launch site.

Prepping for another possible delay, SpaceX said ahead of the launch that the weather forecast for Tuesday remained uncertain.

“Weather is currently 40% favorable for liftoff, and conditions at the possible splashdown sites for Dragon’s return to Earth remain a watch item,” the company wrote on X Sunday.

Despite the forecast, Issacman remained hopeful about this week’s launch possibility, writing on X, “This is a big improvement over the last two weeks. We are getting closer to getting this mission to orbit.”

The mission was previously delayed due to a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect (QD) umbilical, SpaceX said on Aug. 26. Umbilical systems employ QD fluid connectors to transfer fluids into a vehicle, according to NASA.

If successful, the Polaris Dawn mission is poised to make history by launching four private citizens into ultrahigh orbit, ascending to 870 miles above Earth. This would be the highest altitude of any human spaceflight mission since the Apollo program, more than a half century ago.

The program is set to span five days under normal conditions and will see two of the crew members exit the spacecraft in the first commercial spacewalk, at an altitude of 435 miles above Earth.

Due to the absence of an airlock on the SpaceX Dragon capsule, all four crew members will be exposed to the vacuum of space during the ambitious spacewalk.

The spacewalk will also serve as a critical test for SpaceX’s new extravehicular activity (EVA) spacesuits, an evolution of the intravehicular activity (IVA) suit.

This new design includes a heads-up display, helmet camera, and enhanced joint mobility. It also features thermal insulation, solar protection, and a suspension system that allows the wearer to pressurize the suit, don a harness and execute operations as if they were weightless.

The Dragon spacecraft also has undergone significant modifications, including upgrades to the life support systems to supply more oxygen during spacewalks, according to the Polaris program. Environmental sensing has been improved, and a new nitrogen re-pressurization system has been installed, according to the program.

The Polaris Dawn mission will be Isaacman’s second journey to space. In 2021, he funded his first mission to orbit Earth. The project was billed as a childhood cancer fundraiser, garnering $250 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and marked the first all-civilian mission in Earth orbit.

Postal worker fatally shot in front of Chicago residence: Officials
(CHICAGO) — A postal worker was fatally shot in front of a residence in Chicago on Friday, officials said.

The gunman approached the victim and fired multiple times before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

“NALC (National Association of Letter Carriers) is heartbroken by the murder of Octavia Redmond, our sister from Chicago, IL Branch 11,” read a statement from the NALC released on Friday. “Today, Sister Redmond was shot multiple times on her route and was taken to the hospital, where she died. The perpetrator is still at large.”

Redmond had been a letter carrier for five years and was only 48 years old.

The shooting occurred on the city’s South Side in the West Pullman neighborhood around 11:38 a.m. CT, according to police.

The 48-year-old victim sustained “multiple gunshot wounds” and was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said. Her name has not been released.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Chicago Division is offering a reward up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

“Like me, the members of NALC are outraged by this senseless act of violence that took an innocent woman’s life. For far too long, violent crime against letter carriers has been on the rise. Shockingly, now it is not uncommon for letter carriers to be targeted, assaulted, and even murdered. This is completely unacceptable, and we need immediate change,” read the NALC statement. “Every American deserves to go to work without fear and return home safely to their families. We will not stop fighting until this is a reality for all letter carriers.”

