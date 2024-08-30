Two-thirds of Americans say Trump unprepared to accept the election outcome: POLL

(NEW YORK) — Most Americans say they and Kamala Harris alike are prepared to accept the outcome of the 2024 presidential election as legitimate. Donald Trump, not so much.

Eighty-one percent of Americans in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll say that regardless of which candidate they support, they are prepared to accept the outcome of the election. Fewer, but still 68%, see Harris as prepared to accept the outcome. Just 29% say the same about Trump.

Nearly all of Harris’ supporters, 92%, say they personally are prepared to accept the outcome. That declines to 76% of Trump’s supporters. Instead, 21% of his supporters — which translates to 8% of all adults — are not prepared to do so.

Other, sharper political divisions inform views in this poll, produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates with fieldwork by Ipsos. Just 6% of Harris’ supporters think Trump is prepared to accept the election outcome, rising to a still-mild 58% among his own supporters. Ninety-seven percent of Harris’ supporters think she is prepared to accept the outcome; among Trump’s supporters, only 44% think the same.

Election integrity

Trump’s election denial claims resonate with some Americans.

One in three (34%) lacks confidence that votes in the election will be counted accurately, similar to the share who said so in 2022. Sixty-five percent are very or somewhat confident in an accurate count; just half of them, 32%, are very confident.

Moreover, an identical 34% think Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election, little changed since his inauguration.

These views are strongly related: Nearly nine in 10 Americans who think Biden legitimately was elected are confident that votes will be counted accurately this year, dropping to 26% of those who think it wasn’t legitimate.

Views on election integrity also are associated with preparedness to accept the outcome. Among people who are confident that votes will be counted accurately, 92% say they are prepared to accept the outcome, versus 61% of those who lack confidence in the count. And 91% of those who think Biden was legitimately elected are prepared to accept this year’s outcome, versus 64% of those who think not.

Groups

There are wide gaps by partisanship in confidence in the vote count, with half of Republicans (51%) lacking confidence it will be accurate. Ninety percent of Democrats express confidence in the count, dropping to 64% of independents and just 48% of Republicans.

In a similar pattern, 96% of Democrats think Biden was legitimately elected; 66% of independents and just 30% of Republicans agree.

That said, partisan divisions in personal preparedness to accept the outcome this year are much milder. About eight in 10 Republicans (78%) and independents (81%) alike say they’ll accept it, as do 89% of Democrats.

Ideology is another factor: At least eight in 10 people who are liberal, moderate or somewhat conservative are prepared to accept the outcome, dropping to 64% among those who identify themselves as very conservative.

Just 38% of very conservatives are confident that votes will be counted accurately this year, rising to 50% of somewhat conservatives, 68% of moderates and 89% of liberals. And only 21% of very conservatives think Biden legitimately won in 2020; this doubles to 42% of somewhat conservatives, then jumps to 70% of moderates and 92% of liberals.

METHODOLOGY – This ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted online via the probability-based Ipsos KnowledgePanel® Aug. 23-27, 2024, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 2,496 adults. Partisan divisions are 29-29-30%, Democrats-Republicans-independents. Results have a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points, including the design effect, for the full sample. Sampling error is not the only source of differences in polls.

The survey was produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates, with sampling and data collection by Ipsos. See details on ABC News survey methodology here.

(CHICAGO) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will speak Monday on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where later this week Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president.

Harris will be the second woman in history to do so following Clinton, whose monumental 2016 run made her the first woman to clinch a major party’s nomination, though she went on to lose the general election to Donald Trump — Clinton famously conceding she had failed to shatter the “hardest glass ceiling.”

In her remarks, Clinton will draw on her own experience and speak on the stakes of this 2024 race.

“The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible. But not guaranteed. We have to fight for it. And never, ever give up,” Clinton will say, according to released excerpts of her speech. “There is always a choice. Do we push forward or pull back? Come together as ‘We The People’ or split into us versus them? That’s the choice we face in this election.”

Clinton endorsed Harris the same day President Joe Biden announced he was leaving the 2024 race and backing his vice president to take his place atop the ticket. In a joint statement with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, Clinton said she was “honored” to endorse Harris and would “do whatever we can to support her.”

“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term … Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it,” their statement read.

Comparisons of Clinton and Harris’ campaigns have begun to emerge as Harris ramped up her operation in the weeks after Biden’s decision to step aside.

Several Democrats told ABC News they are feeling buoyed by Harris’ candidacy and how she’s reenergized the party, but are worried about being overconfident against Trump after what transpired with Clinton eight years ago.

Clinton, who first ran for president in 2008 but lost in the primary race to Barack Obama, was successful in 2016 in clinching the nomination after defeating independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

A bitter, ugly general election contest ensued between Trump and Clinton. Trump took to calling Clinton “Crooked Hillary” and the “devil.” Clinton called half of Trump’s supporters a “basket of deplorables,” which critics called a mistake that alienated some voters.

A Trump fundraising email sent out Monday hours ahead of Clinton’s DNC remarks highlighted her past “deplorables” comment and claimed she was “about to unleash hell on MAGA.”

Polls in 2016 had shown Clinton ahead leading up to Election Day, but when results came in they showed Trump leading a stunning upset by grabbing several key battleground states. Clinton conceded the next morning.

“I know we have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling, but some day someone will and hopefully sooner than we might think right now,” Clinton said in her concession speech.

Clinton later recounted her experiences in greater detail and what went wrong with her campaign in her 2017 memoir “What Happened.” She wrote that she bore responsibility ultimately for the loss to Trump but described it being difficult to overcome stereotypes.

“A lot of people said they just didn’t like me. I write that matter-of-factly, but believe me, it’s devastating,” Clinton wrote. “But I think there’s another explanation for the skepticism I’ve faced in public life. I think it’s partly because I’m a woman.”

She also directed some blame at former FBI director James Comey for reopening the investigation into her private email server 11 days before the election.

After the 2016 election, Clinton maintained a relatively low profile until 2020 when she campaigned for Biden after his success in the Democratic primaries.

Clinton spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, saying she wish Trump had been a “better president” and praised Biden’s character and his choice of Harris to be his running mate. She said they were a team who could “pull our nation back from the brink and build back better.”

More recently, she penned a New York Times op-ed offering Biden advice on how to debate Trump before the June CNN showdown. Clinton called Trump a bully who “stalked” her on the debate stage in 2016 and urged Biden to be “direct and forceful.”

After Biden dropped out of the race, in large part because his poor debate performance ignited Democratic fears about his age, Clinton wrote another Times op-ed offering a full-throated endorsement of Harris.

Clinton said that Harris can defeat Trump but warned she will face similar prejudices.

“I know a thing or two about how hard it can be for strong women candidates to fight through the sexism and double standards of American politics. I’ve been called a witch, a ‘nasty woman’ and much worse. I was even burned in effigy,” Clinton wrote.

Clinton added, “Ms. Harris will face unique additional challenges as the first Black and South Asian woman to be at the top of a major party’s ticket. That’s real, but we shouldn’t be afraid. It is a trap to believe that progress is impossible.”

(CHICAGO) — Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been in office since 2023, having previously served as the state’s attorney general.

Before Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in July, sources told ABC News that Shapiro was a front-runner for the role.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Shapiro sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis on Tuesday to discuss Pennsylvania’s importance as a swing state, Republican nominee Donald Trump’s comments on her vice presidential selection and some of the comments critics have made about Harris.

ABC NEWS: The most pivotal state in all of this, deemed must-win for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, is Pennsylvania. And joining us now is a Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. Thank you so much governor, for joining us.

SHAPIRO: Great to be with you. Thanks

ABC NEWS: We just talked about how important your Keystone State is. Donald Trump was there over the weekend, Kamala Harris was there over the weekend. What’s it going to take for Pennsylvania voters in November?

SHAPIRO: Well it’s the ultimate swing state. And the last two presidential races have been settled by a point or less in a state of 13 million people. One race was settled by 44,000 votes, the next by 80,000 votes. So it’s razor thin. Here’s what I’m seeing on the ground though. Incredible enthusiasm for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. A real movement in the polls, and effectively a tied race. Right? A point or two here or there.

But importantly, Kamala Harris is showing up in communities that are oftentimes ignored and left behind, sending a message to Pennsylvanians. She cares about them. She’s focused on the economy. She’s focused on their communities. And I think as this race progresses, you’re going to continue to see real momentum on her part.

ABC NEWS: Former President Trump out on the campaign trail himself today. He has said that he’s been watching the DNC, at least the first night so far. And he told his supporters he watched last night quote “Amazement as they tried to pretend that everything was great. The crime was great, the border was great. There wasn’t a problem at all. No inflation, no nothing.” What do you think about his assessment, about what he’s hearing.

SHAPIRO: Well, great that Donald Trump is spending his time on the couch watching the DNC. Because if he’s watching, clearly he’s going to see an incredibly energetic, diverse group of not just speakers, but an incredible crowd here as well, talking about the issues that matter most to Pennsylvanians and all Americans.

Look, let’s not forget what life was like under Donald Trump. To put succinctly, it was more chaos, less jobs, and a whole lot less freedom when Donald Trump was in charge. And I’ll tell you what, we do not want to go back to that chaos. We do not want to go back to losing our freedoms. Think about on Donald Trump’s watch. Millions of women across this country lost the fundamental freedom to be able to make decisions over their own bodies, and he’s promising to restrict more of our freedoms going forward.

ABC NEWS: It is now day 30 of Kamala Harris’s race. Her website still does not have a policy page just yet. She hasn’t sat down for a sit down interview or done a press conference. There are those who say that as a result, she doesn’t want to, that she’s hiding from voter, that she doesn’t want to actually, confront her, her record. What do you say to that criticism?

SHAPIRO: Well, if it’s day 30, I take your word for it. It feels, by the way, sometimes, like it’s been 300 days and other times like it’s been three days. But, what I’ve seen is Kamala Harris out in the community, I think pretty much every day, making sure that she’s meeting voters where they are.

When she was in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, which for those who don’t follow Pennsylvania politics, is pretty rural county in southwestern Pennsylvania. She was there talking about economic issues, how she would lower costs for families. She was doing the same thing in North Carolina, I believe, if I’m not mistaken, the day or a couple of days before. So she’s out talking about these issues, making sure she’s meeting voters where they are and laying out her vision. I’m sure she’ll continue to do that over the next 30 days.

ABC NEWS: Of course, you made it to the final round of the VP selection, once again over the weekend when Donald Trump was in Pennsylvania. He said “They turned him down because he’s Jewish.” Your reaction to that?

SHAPIRO: Look, Donald Trump has absolutely no credibility to speak on that issue. He is someone who has injected consistently division into our politics, pitting one against another, separating people out and engaging in anti-Semitic tropes and other forms of hatred and bigotry during his time in office. Remember, this is the person who, when a mob was marching in Charlottesville carrying tiki torches, yelling “Jews will not replace us,” this is the same guy who said there are fine people on both sides. There were not fine people on both sides. I will not be lectured by Donald Trump, someone who is morally bankrupt.

What we need right now are leaders who speak and act with moral clarity. That’s what I try to do every day. That’s what Kamala Harris tries to do every day. And let me state very clearly, for the record, there is no role of anti-Semitism in the dialog I had with the vice president. Now there is anti-Semitism in our country. There is other forms of hatred and bigotry in our country. And what we need right now is leaders not to stoke divisions, but leaders to stand up and speak and act with moral clarity. I do that every day. Kamala Harris does that every day. And Donald Trump has yet to do that as the leader of this country or as a would-be leader of this country.

ABC NEWS: Back in 2019, when Kamala Harris was first running for president, she supported a ban on fracking. Now she doesn’t. That’s one policy issue that Republicans point to to say you can’t trust her. That obviously is an important issue in your state of Pennsylvania. How do you explain her shift there?

SHAPIRO: Well, I think she can explain why she’s taking that position. What I will say is that she’s listening to the good people of Pennsylvania. I’m an all of the above energy governor, I think that’s where a lot of people are in Pennsylvania. And that’s clearly where the vice president is. We understand in Pennsylvania that being all of the above on energy means job creation. It also means addressing climate change. You can walk and chew gum at the same time. You can do both. We are proving that in Pennsylvania. And Kamala Harris understands that.

ABC NEWS: You’ve obviously known Kamala Harris for more than 20 years. We’ve heard a lot about her as the politician, the prosecutor. You know her personally. Can you give us some kind of anecdote, something that you might be able to share that we don’t know about her?

SHAPIRO: You know, she’s fun. She’s interesting, and she genuinely cares about people. I think, sometimes you see folks on TV — obviously I mean this as no disrespect — and it’s hard to get to know them. It’s hard to kind of understand what really makes them tick. I think with Kamala Harris, people make her tick. Standing up and helping them, solving their problems, making their lives a little bit better. That’s what makes her tick.

So I’ve enjoyed — Lori [Shapiro] and I have enjoyed — getting to know her and Doug [Emhoff] over many years. They’re wonderful people. They’re caring people. They’re warm people. They just care about folks and they want to do right by them. I know she’s got this slogan in her campaign that comes from her days as a prosecutor “Kamala Harris for the people” She really is like that behind the scenes. She cares about people.

ABC NEWS: Gov. Josh Shapiro, thank you so much for your time. Really appreciate you coming on the show.

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump said the assassination attempt on his life over the weekend has left an impact.

In a phone call with ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Monday as the Republican National Convention kicked off, Karl asked the former president if the close call with the bullet striking his right ear “changed him?”

“I don’t like to think about that, but, yes,” Trump said, adding that the incident “has an impact.”

In the hours that followed the assassination attempt at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, President Joe Biden reached out to his political opponent. Asked about their phone call, Trump described the conversation as “very nice,” adding of the man he’s vying against for the presidency, “He couldn’t have been nicer.”

During an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on Monday, President Biden was also asked about his phone call with Trump after this past weekend’s shooting, which he described as a “very cordial” conversation.

“I told him how concerned I was and wanted to make sure I knew how he was actually doing. He sounded good. He said he was fine. And he thanked me for calling him. I told him he was literally in the prayers of Jill and me, and I hoped his whole family was weathering this,” Biden said.

While speaking with ABC News’ Karl, Trump marveled at the people he said called him in the aftermath of the assassination attempt, including prominent individuals who have been critical of him in the past.

Trump also said his right ear is doing fine and that he hopes the bandage will be off by the time he speaks on Thursday at the RNC.

While speaking with Karl, Trump also addressed choosing Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

“I get along with him great,” Trump said of his VP pick.

He acknowledged that Vance had said some negative things about him, but “once he got to know me, he was all in.”

Asked how he plans to use Vance in the campaign, Trump said, “I’m going to leave him in Pennsylvania.”

Then, Trump said, he would send him to Wisconsin and “a lot of other places where people are hurting.”

