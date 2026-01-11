Two unrelated crashes claim two lives

The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday at 2:21 p.m. on South Main Street, one tenth of a mile south of Commerce Street in Patrick County. A 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling north, when the driver experienced a medical emergency, the vehicle then ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. The driver was identified as Raymond Lee Spence, 82, of Stuart. The crash remains under investigation.

Also, the Virginia State Police confirmed on Saturday that Linda Motley Richardson, 65, of Bassett, died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on January 7 from injuries received in a crash on December 26. The crash was on Fairy Stone Park Highway at Enslow Drive. Her vehicle and a tractor-trailer struck each other head-on. It has not been made clear who may have been at fault in the crash.