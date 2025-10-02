Tyler Perry announces cast for Netflix film ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’

Tyler Perry on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Disney/Randy Holmes)

The cast of Tyler Perry‘s Why Did I Get Married? will reunite for the movie’s threequel, set to release on Netflix. Perry recently announced the stars joining him in Why Did I Get Married Again?, naming original cast members Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker and Sharon Leal. New to the cast are Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Sydney Winbush and Taraji P. Henson.

“Look at God,” Taraji wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of Variety‘s article announcing the news. “Honored to join the iconic cast of Why Did I Get Married Again? alongside my brother @tylerperry and this powerhouse crew!!!”

Released in 2007, Why Did I Get Married? — inspired by Perry’s play of the same name — follows a group of close friends on their annual weeklong married couples trip, which ends up exposing the cracks in each of their relationships. The couples reunite and share updates while vacationing in the Bahamas in 2010’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

The threequel will find them gathering again for the wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter — an experience that shows the group that their children mirror them in many ways. “Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?” reads the logline, according to Deadline.

Why Did I Get Married Again? is Perry’s latest film with Netflix. He has also written, directed and produced Ruth & BoazMadea’s Destination Wedding and Straw for the streamer.

The poster for the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ rerelease. (20th Century Studios)

The Way of Water is sailing back into movie theaters.

20th Century Studios has announced an upcoming theatrical rerelease of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Oscar-winning 2022 sequel film from director James Cameron is being rereleased in 3D exclusively in theaters globally for one week. The special engagement begins on Oct. 3.

This sequel film is set over a decade after the events of Avatar. It tells “the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to an official synopsis. “All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.”

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña star as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Sigourney WeaverStephen LangCliff Curtis and Kate Winslet also make up the film’s ensemble cast.

This rerelease gives audiences the ability to return to Pandora before the third film in the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

Avatar: The Way of Water earned more than $2.3 billion worldwide. It is the third highest-grossing film of all time, behind only Cameron’s original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Lily Collins stars in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani)

Ciao, Emily!

Netflix has released its first look at season 5 of Emily in Paris. The streamer also announced the fifth season of the show will release on Dec. 18.

This time around, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be exploring not only France but also Italy, just as she did at the end of season 4. She will spend time in Rome once again and also take a visit to Venice for the first time.

“This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris,” the show’s creator, Darren Star, told Netflix. “Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

The first-look photos find Emily exploring these cities as she travels with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park).

Also returning for season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Thalia Besson as Genevieve.

Returning cast Paul Forman and Arnaud Binard will also appear in the season, playing Nico and Laurent G, respectively.

New cast members for season 5 include Bryan Greenberg, who plays Jake, an American living in Paris; Michèle Laroque, who plays Yvette, an old friend of Sylvie’s; and Minnie Driver, who plays Princess Jane, another friend of Sylvie’s who has married into a royal family.

“From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” Star said.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Julia Roberts is a college professor at a crossroads in the official trailer for After The Hunt.

Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller on Wednesday.

Challengers directer Luca Guadagnino helmed the film, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

The movie follows Alma Olsson, played by Roberts, an Ivy League college professor whose philosophy student Maggie Price (Edebiri) levels an assault accusation against Alma’s colleague and close friend, Hank Gibson (Garfield). This all threatens to reveal a dark secret from Alma’s past.

“It’s the right thing to do, isn’t it? To tell someone and, you know, given your history,” Maggie says to Alma in the trailer.

“What does that mean? My history?” she responds, before throwing something into a fireplace.

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny also star in the film, which was written by Nora Garrett.

After The Hunt arrives in theaters for a limited release on Oct. 10 and expands wider on Oct. 17.

