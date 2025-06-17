Tyler Perry denies sexual assault claims in $260M lawsuit filed by actor in his shows

Tyler Perry denies sexual assault claims in 0M lawsuit filed by actor in his shows
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images

Tyler Perry is being sued for $260 million over sexual assault claims, which he has denied.

A lawsuit was filed against the actor and filmmaker on Friday, June 13, by Derek Dixon, who plays the character, Dale, in Perry’s show, The Oval.

In the complaint, Dixon alleges “a sustained pattern of workplace sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation perpetrated by Tyler Perry” and is suing the filmmaker for alleged quid pro quo sexual harassment, work environment harassment and more.

The lawsuit alleges Perry promised Dixon “career advancement and creative opportunities,” only to “subject him to escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation when Mr. Dixon did not reciprocate Mr. Perry’s unwanted advances.”

According to the lawsuit, Dixon and Perry met in 2019 while Dixon worked for an event company that was hired to plan the opening party for Tyler Perry Studios. Dixon claims he was assigned a role at the party that “required frequent conversation with Tyler Perry.” According to the lawsuit, the Madea filmmaker and Dixon exchanged phone numbers at the end of the party and Perry began asking the then-aspiring actor about his goals.

The lawsuit states that Perry cast Dixon in his show, Ruthless, and began sending Dixon “strange and untowardly” messages.

In January 2020, the lawsuit alleges Perry invited Dixon to his home in Douglasville County, Georgia, where they drank alcoholic drinks and had “friendly” conversation.

The lawsuit continues that at the end of the night, Perry told Dixon not to drive home and offered Dixon the guest room in his home. The lawsuit alleges Perry assaulted Dixon that night.

According to the lawsuit, following the assault, Dixon tried to ignore Perry’s calls or texts, which became more aggressive “until finally Perry offered Dixon a part in a new show called The Oval.” According to the lawsuit, Dixon “put up” with Perry’s comments due to fear over his role in the show being cut.

“Dixon immediately understood that his job security depended on his ‘relationship’ with Perry,” the lawsuit states. “From this point on, Dixon worked with the constant fear of losing his job if he did not engage with and endure Perry’s sexual harassment.”

Things allegedly escalated between Dixon and Perry after they filmed the episode where Dixon’s character was shot four times, “indicating a seeming end to his role on the show and his termination from the job.”

Perry had invited Dixon to his trailer for drinks. The lawsuit states that after he asked Dixon if he was attracted to him and other inappropriate questions, Perry allegedly assaulted Dixon when he was about to leave the trailer.

“As soon as Derek Dixon left the trailer following Perry’s violent assault, Dixon became severely nauseous and extremely anxious about his job, careers and livelihood,” the lawsuit states.

Another incident took place on Perry’s private island in the Bahamas, where the cast was having a party, the lawsuit alleges.

By December 2020, Dixon began “feeling depleted” due to Perry’s “continued pattern of sexual harassment,” according to the lawsuit. “The assaults and harassment began manifesting in his physical health and Mr. Dixon had no one to turn to.”

The complaint alleges that as the sexual harassment continued through the beginning of 2021, Dixon was prescribed an antidepressant for the stress he began experiencing.

In June 2021, Dixon claimed he was invited by Perry to his house again to discuss the pilot for Dixon’s show, Losing It. At the meeting, Dixon alleges he was sexually assaulted again.

Dixon decided to move to Santa Monica, California, in or around January 2023, allegedly “to put some distance between himself and Perry.” But the lawsuit states that the “quid pro quo harassment and attempts to cover up the sexual assault by promising a show continued.” After dangling the promise of producing Dixon’s show multiple times, Dixon realized in 2024 that Perry was doing so in an effort to prevent Dixon “from exposing the dark side of Tyler Perry,” the suit claims.

When reached for comment, attorneys for Dixon told ABC, “At this point Mr. Dixon has no comment. We believe the complaint speaks for itself.”

In response to the lawsuit, Matthew Boyd, an attorney for Perry and TPS Production Services, LLC, said, “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Good Morning America has reached out to BET for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scares its way to million debut
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scares its way to $51 million debut
Warner Bros. Pictures

Final Destination: Bloodlines had a bloody good weekend at the box office, taking the number one spot with a $51 million haul.

It’s the sixth installment of the horror movie franchise, which sees a group of characters survive a near-death experience and then contend with Death itself, as it comes back to finish the job. According to Variety, it was the biggest opening weekend of the franchise, beating 2009’s The Final Destination, which debuted with $27 million. 

Final Destination: Bloodlines knocks previous box office champ Thunderbolts* down to the number two spot this week with $16.5 million, while Sinners comes in at number three with $15.4 million.

Hurry Up TomorrowAbel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye’s new film, debuted at number six on the tally, with $3.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $51 million
2. Thunderbolts* – $16.5 million
3. Sinners – 15.4 million
4. A Minecraft Movie – $5.9 million
5. The Accountant 2 – $5 million
6. Hurry Up Tomorrow – $3.3 million
7. Friendship – $1.4 million
8. Clown in a Cornfield – $1.3 million
9. Until Dawn – $800,000
10. The Amateur – $712,000

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

David Oyelowo and cast talk ‘surrealist, quirky’ Apple TV+ series ‘Government Cheese’
David Oyelowo and cast talk ‘surrealist, quirky’ Apple TV+ series ‘Government Cheese’
Apple TV+

Government Cheese, a new Apple TV+ show debuting Wednesday, follows the story of Hampton Chambers, an ex-convict trying to go into business for himself in late 1960s California — while avoiding further tangles with the law. The show’s 10 episodes cover a variety of genres: at times it’s a hardened crime drama, or a quasi-religious journey of discovery, or an offbeat family comedy. For lead actor David Oyelowo, the mix of tones extends to his character.

“The thing that [was] so fun to play is the fact that [Hampton] is equal parts selfish and selfless. And that is where a lot of the drama and therefore conflict in the show comes from,” Oyelowo tells ABC Audio.

Oyelowo’s character must also regain the trust of his wife Astoria, played by Simone Missick, who’s on her own journey to break into the professional world.

“I’ve gotten the benefit to play women who were excellent at everything they did,” says Missick. “I love the flawed nature of Astoria. And the missteps that she has to navigate around in order to pursue her dreams at this time.”

Government Cheese also stars Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine. He says it’s a different take on the Black experience in 20th century America.

“What attracted me to the project was the idea that we could have a depiction of a Black family in the late ’60s that wasn’t necessarily mired in the responsibility of telling about our struggle for human rights during the Civil Rights Movement — that was a little bit more lighthearted,” he says.

Woodbine says he also liked that the show isn’t afraid to get weird.

“The kind of surrealist, quirky nature of the show is another aspect that is rarely employed when depicting Black family life. … We just don’t get that opportunity to be that,” says Woodbine.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep recreate ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ scene in fun video
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep recreate ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ scene in fun video
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Meryl Streep is returning for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

That’s all.

On Thursday, the Academy Award winner appeared in a video with Selena Gomez to mark her return to the beloved Hulu series.

In the video, the duo recreate a famous scene from The Devil Wears Prada, in which Streep starred alongside Anne Hathaway. In the original scene, Streep’s character Miranda Priestly remarks on Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs’ clothing choices, stating that she has “no style or sense of fashion.” Andy begins to respond, before Miranda interrupts her and states that she wasn’t asking a question.

In Thursday’s video, Gomez, standing next to Streep, states flatly, “So you’re coming back for season 5.”

Streep, channeling Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada character, replies, “Well, I think that depends on–“

Before she finishes her sentence, Gomez interjects, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

The caption of the video also gave a nod to the 2006 film.

“Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That’s all,” the caption read.

Only Murders in the Building was picked up for a fifth season at Hulu in September 2024, following the premiere of its fourth season. In addition to Streep and Gomez, the show stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The series follows friends Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who investigate a series of suspicious murders in their upscale apartment building, The Arconia, in New York City. Streep portrays Loretta Durkin, an actress.

In March, it was announced that Renée Zellweger would also join the star-studded cast.

The new season is currently in production.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.