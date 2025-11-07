Tyler Perry donates nearly $1.4 million to organizations helping families impacted by reduced SNAP funding

Tyler Perry donates nearly .4 million to organizations helping families impacted by reduced SNAP funding

Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon)

Tyler Perry is sharing the wealth with families who lost benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), ABC News has learned. He donated nearly $1.4 million to organizations, including Baby2Baby, Meal on Wheels Atlanta and Atlanta Food Bank, who are helping impacted families.

“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children,” Tyler says in a statement to People. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

The SNAP program “provides food benefits to low-income families…so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being,” according to the official USDA website. With the government shutdown in place, the benefits were halted on Nov. 1, affecting nearly 42 million low-income Americans, according to ABC News

A federal judge had ordered the Trump administration pay and fully distribute the SNAP benefits for the month of November, but Trump sought to get the order blocked. The Trump administration asked the appeals court to make a decision by 4 p.m. ET Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Mystery’ to get limited theatrical run ahead of Netflix debut
‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Mystery’ to get limited theatrical run ahead of Netflix debut
Josh O’Connor and Daniel Craig in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.’ (Netflix)

The third Knives Out film is coming to theaters.

Netflix has announced that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Mystery will release in select movie theaters for a limited, two-week run starting on Nov. 26. This comes ahead of its Netflix streaming debut on Dec. 12.

It is unclear how many markets the third Knives Out film will play in. The sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery played in 600 movie theaters nationwide for one week in 2022 about a month before Netflix released it on streaming.

Rian Johnson wrote and directed the third film in his Knives Out trilogy, which features a star-studded ensemble cast once again led by Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. The film also features Josh O’ConnorGlenn CloseJosh BrolinMila KunisJeremy RennerKerry WashingtonAndrew ScottCailee SpaenyDaryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

This new film finds Benoit Blanc investigating his most dangerous case so far. According to its synopsis, it follows the young priest Jud Duplenticy (O’Connor), who’s “sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Brolin)” in upstate New York.

“Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven (Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Scott) and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Spaeny),” the synopsis reads. “After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery makes its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6. It will also open the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Documentary on the making of the ‘Avatar’ films headed to Disney+
Documentary on the making of the ‘Avatar’ films headed to Disney+
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

A documentary on the making of the Avatar films is headed to Disney+.

Fans of James Cameron‘s fantasy sci-fi franchise will be able to watch Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films on Nov. 7. The trailer for the two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment arrived on Wednesday.

The documentaries will show a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. Exclusive footage, concept art, and interviews with the cast and crew behind both films will be shown in the documentaries.

Thomas C. Grane directed Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. Cameron and Rae Sanchini executive produced the project.

Featured in the two-part documentary through interviews are Cameron; Sam Worthington, who stars as Jake Sully; Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri; Stephen Lang, who plays the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch; Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine and now portrays Kiri; and Cameron’s longtime collaborator Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, the Tsahìk of the Metkayina clan.

Also interviewed are the films’ many crew members, including the casting director, visual effects supervisors, production designers, stunt coordinators and more.

“As much as we use computers and technology, Avatar is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat, and the entire world, to life,” Cameron says in the trailer.

The documentary found its filmmakers traveling across the world “to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank,” according to a press release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott on their new Richard Linklater film ‘Blue Moon’
Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott on their new Richard Linklater film ‘Blue Moon’
Andrew Scott as Richard Rodgers and Ethan Hawke as Lorenz Hart in ‘Blue Moon.’ (Sabrina Lantos/Sony Pictures Classics)

Ethan Hawke reunites with Richard Linklater in their latest collaboration, Blue Moon.

The film finds Hawke playing lyricist Lorenz Hart in a story that takes place over the course of one night. Hart’s former artistic partner, Richard Rogers, has just opened the classic musical Oklahoma! on Broadway. Hart faces the future of his professional life, as well as the unraveling of his personal one, in this new film, which Hawke says required something different from him.

“This movie falls very much in what I would call, like, a Richard Linklater film. This is what he does. It’s real time, it’s real people. It’s emotional. It’s a hangout movie. But what he was asking of me in this collaboration was very different,” Hawke told ABC Audio.

The actor believes Linklater is the only director who would have cast him as Hart. “I often told him, ‘You sure you don’t want to cast somebody else?'” Hawke said.

Hawke wanted to take on the challenge, but wasn’t confident he could pull it off.

“I was desperate to do it, but it was just outside of my normal comfort zone,” Hawke said. “We’d known each other so long that he was the right person to push me. He knew how much I loved this man, how much I loved this character and how badly I wanted to do it, and he knew it was in me. But I don’t think anybody else would have even had the idea.”

Andrew Scott takes on the role of Rogers. He says to embody the celebrated artist, he thought about what it would be like to portray an artistic genius right before they finally reach success.

“Some of the great geniuses that I’ve known — and there aren’t many — but they’re as nervous, sometimes even more neurotic and deep feeling, as any other human being.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.