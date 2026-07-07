Tyler Perry injured collarbone ahead of filming ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’

Tyler Perry injured collarbone ahead of filming ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’
Tyler Perry attends Joe’s College Road Trip ATL special screening at Regal Atlanta Station on February 13, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix)

One injury can’t stop Tyler Perry. During an interview with People, he revealed that he broke his collarbone two weeks before filming Why Did I Get Married Again?, prompting him to constantly remind people to be careful around him.

“[The cast] will tell you their favorite experience is me walking around saying ‘watch my shoulder’ in every scene,” he said, including during one dance scene in the film.

“I was talking to everyone, directing and getting the cast to dance. But my shoulder was in a lot of pain and I kept telling them to watch my shoulder,” Tyler added. “Their group chat ended up being titled ‘watch my shoulder.’”

Why Did I Get Married Again? sees returning cast members Tyler, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker and Sharon Leal as a group of close friends who come together in Lake Como, Italy, for the wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter.

“Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question: Why did they get married … again?” the official synopsis reads.

﻿The film also stars Taraji P. Henson, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King and Sydney Winbush. It premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.

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Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler and more to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Octet’ film adaptation
Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler and more to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Octet’ film adaptation
Rachel Zegler attends The Standard Theatre Awards 2025 winners dinner on March 22, 2026, in London, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images) | Amanda Seyfried attends the ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 19, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)

The cast for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of the musical Octet has been revealed.

Miranda took to his Instagram to reveal the star-studded cast list for his movie adaptation of the Dave Malloy musical on Tuesday. He posted a photo of a rehearsal sign-in sheet, which features the eight names of the main cast members.

Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Jonathan Groff, Tramell Tillman and Paul-Jordan Jansen make up the movie’s cast. They will play the roles of Jessica, Velma, Paula, Karly, Toby, Henry, Marvin and Ed, respectively.

“Rehearsals have begun,” Miranda wrote in the post’s caption.

Zegler shared an acknowledgment of her casting in the post’s comment section, simply writing, “hey.”

Soo and Groff’s casting mark a Hamilton reunion. Miranda, of course, created the musical phenomenon and originated the titular role on Broadway. Meanwhile, Soo originated the role of Eliza Hamilton and Groff was the first King George III.

According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

At the time the project was announced, Miranda said in a press release that he hasn’t “stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are.”

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

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Keke Palmer is ‘looking forward’ to pulling double duty at ‘Billboard’ Women in Music 2026
Keke Palmer is ‘looking forward’ to pulling double duty at ‘Billboard’ Women in Music 2026
Keke Palmer on episode of ‘American Idol’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Keke Palmer wears many hats, but on Wednesday she’ll serve as both host and performer for Billboard Women in Music 2026. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, she said she’s looking forward to the night, where she’ll take the stage with “Text Message Unsent” from the soundtrack of her upcoming movie, I Love Boosters.

“I get to perform one of the songs — ‘Text Message Unsent’ — which is on the soundtrack of the EP for the movie,” she said, explaining that the title is inspired by moments “when you want to say the things to this person that you love but you just know it’s never gonna go anywhere, so it just stays in a text message unsent.”

The film, which also stars Don Cheadle, LaKeith Stainfield, Taylour Paige and Naomi Ackie, is set for a May 22 release. 

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Keke said it was hard to recognize Don on set. “It was crazy because he really went into just an extreme character look for the show … it’s fabulous,” she said.

“He’s really cool, too, and I’ve always loved him [since] Fresh Prince of Bel-Air days,” she said.

She added it was “very fun making the movie” and “just being with the girls all day. We were just all gagging, talking and laughing.”

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In brief: ‘Whalefall’ trailer, ‘Furious’ first look, and more
In brief: ‘Whalefall’ trailer, ‘Furious’ first look, and more

Ever wondered what would happen if you got swallowed by a whale? That’s the premise for the new survival thriller Whalefall, which just released its first teaser trailer. It stars Austin Abrams as a diver who gets trapped inside a sperm whale. Josh Brolin plays his late father. The film opens Oct. 16 …

Fresh off her recent Tony win, Lesley Manville has landed a role in the Prime Video rom-com series Escorted. According to Deadline, she’ll play the mother of Brett Goldstein’s character, a divorced dad who accidentally becomes a male escort …

Hulu has released the first look at Furious, the new show from New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether. The series stars Emmy Rossum as an FBI agent on the hunt for a female serial killer, played by Lola Petticrew. It premieres with its first three episodes on July 27 …

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