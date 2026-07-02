Tyler Perry says he’s excited for fans to see characters’ growth in ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’

Tyler Perry says he’s excited for fans to see characters’ growth in ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’
Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott in ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry is continuing his Why Did I Get Married? franchise with Why Did I Get Married Again?, premiering Sept. 9 on Netflix.

The film reunites most of the original cast as a group of longtime friends who gather in Lake Como, Italy, for the wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter. It’s an experience that shows the group how much their children have grown to mirror them.

Speaking to People, Tyler said he is “most excited for audiences to see how these characters have matured and how their love for each other took them through some really hard times.”

He added, “It’s a wonderful reminder of how people grow, change, mature and settle into what marriage is and not what we think it is when we’re young.”

Returning cast members include Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White.Taraji P. Henson joins the franchise as newcomer Roselyn, the groom’s mother.

“This was one of those projects that I knew I had to say yes to, not just because of Tyler, but because of this entire cast,” Taraji told People. “It’s also not every day that you get to work with one of your best friends, so sharing scenes with my girl Tasha Smith was amazing. We almost had too much fun!”

Describing her character, she said, “She’s actually been friends with the group for a long time.  She’s the fierce, powerful businesswoman who travels with the group to Lake Como to see her son get married … and let’s just say, may be traveling with some extra baggage of her own!”

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Miley Cyrus’ ‘Hannah Montana special’ — and its music — are streaming successes
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Miley Cyrus on the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

For a show that didn’t exist until Miley Cyrus spoke it into existence, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has been quite a hit.

The Disney+ and Hulu special debuted March 24 and featured Miley singing Hannah Montana hits, reminiscing on a replica of the show’s set, sitting down for an interview with Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper and welcoming guests like Selena Gomez and Chappell Roan. According to Disney, it drew 6.3 million viewers after just three days of streaming.

What’s more, it apparently inspired people to revisit the original series, which ran from 2006 to 2011. According to Disney, after the special debuted, viewership of Hannah Montana increased by 1,000%.  Overall, the special has been streamed for more than half a billion hours globally on Disney+.

In addition, on the day the special debuted, Spotify streams “This Is the Life,” which Miley performed, increased by nearly 750%. “Best of Both Worlds,” another song she sang in the special, increased in streams by more than 600%.

Meanwhile, other songs included in the special saw boosts as well: Streams of “Wherever I Go” increased by close to 540%, while “Ordinary Girl” rose by about 430%.

Miley released the new song she wrote for the special, “Younger You,” on Friday, along with a nostalgic video.

As previously reported, Miley told Variety that she acted on advice from her godmother Dolly Parton and “started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist.”  As everyone got excited about it, Miley was then able to tell Disney that the show “would be huge.”

As a result, Disney exec Charlie Andrews told Variety, Miley “willed it into existence.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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