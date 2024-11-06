Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ tops Netflix top 10
After a slow start, Tyler Perry‘s Netflix drama Beauty in Black has climbed to #1 on the streaming service’s TV chart.
The series debuted in fourth place when it premiered on Oct. 28, but rose to first place for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, hitting 8.7 million views in its first full week of streaming, according to Netflix.
Beauty in Black, starring Taylor Polidore, follows two women — one fighting for survival after being forced out by her mother, the other running a prosperous company.
Elsewhere on the Netflix TV chart, Territory fell to second place, The Diplomat came in third, This Is the Zodiac Speaking took fourth place and The Lincoln Lawyer rounded out the top five.
On Thursday evening at the Norman Lear Center in Los Angeles, a collection of television shows will be hailed for their ability to “inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”
Original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman will host the Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society’s Sentinel Awards show.
Honored this year will be ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds;and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez.
“I love the idea of shows that deal with the conversation of the most pressing issues that we’re dealing with in our culture,” Newman tells ABC Audio. “And all of these shows present it in a way that is the most palatable way imaginable, which is comedy, which is also exactly what Norman Lear did.”
The performer is also celebrating dual 50th anniversaries this year: The Groundlings comedy troupe in which she was an original member and Saturday Night Live, which had its first show on Oct. 11, 1975.
Newman was on the show until 1980’s season. She said it took some time to realize SNL‘s significance: “I think subsequent years, when it was clear that it was going to be an institution and that each year, with each successive cast … it always moved the tone and voice and style of comedy forward.”
The show’s first-ever episode is the basis of Jason Reitman‘s film Saturday Night, for which she was extensively interviewed. Emily Fairn plays Newman. “I loved the movie,” Newman gushes, calling it “incredibly entertaining and exciting.”
The movie plays out in real time, ending with Cory Michael Smith, playing Chevy Chase, saying, “Live from New York: It’s Saturday Night!” — which Newman said brought her to tears.
Joker: Folie à Deux fell short of expectations, delivering an estimated $40 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. By contrast, the first Joker movie opened with $96.2 million.
Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, fared better overseas, where it debuted with an estimated $81.1 million. Globally, the film has grossed $121 million.
The Wild Robot collected an estimated $18.7 million for a second place finish in its second week of release, bringing its North American tally to $63.9 million. Overseas, the animated adventure grabbed an estimated $36.4 million for a worldwide total of $111.3 million.
Third place went to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, earning an estimated $10.3 million, bringing its North American box office tally to $265.5 million after five weeks. Worldwide, the sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice has collected $402.6 million.
Coming in fourth was the animated feature Transformers One, earning an estimated $5.4 million and bringing its three-week domestic haul to $47.2 million. the film added an estimated $7.9 million overseas for a global total of $97 million.
Rounding out the top five was the James McAvoy-led thriller Speak No Evil, collecting an estimated $2.8 million, bringing its domestic gross to $32.5 million after three weeks. The film added an estimated $3 million internationally, for a $67.4 million global haul.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for so long,” Kidman Urban told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday. “So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day’s finally here.”
Kidman and Urban are also parents to daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. The actress also shares two now-adult adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Cruise.
Babygirl star Kidman supported her daughter Sunday Rose’s runway debut by resharing a post of the teenager walking the runway on her Instagram Story. She also attended a Miu Miu dinner party on Tuesday with her daughter.
The star-studded Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show also saw model and actresses Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung on the catwalk.