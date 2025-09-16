Tyler Robinson set to face formal charges in shooting death of Charlie Kirk

Chet Strange/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Formal charges are expected to be announced on Tuesday against Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin accused of shooting Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray is set to hold a news conference to announce the charges against Robinson after they are filed in the late morning and will be made available to the public immediately after that, according to Utah County officials.

Robinson is also scheduled to make his first court appearance later on Tuesday and Utah County officials will be providing more information during the press conference announcing the formal charges.

Robinson was arrested last week for felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, according to probable cause documents, and was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Investigators are continuing to assess evidence, including looking at electronic devices the suspect may have had access to, as federal charges could be announced in the coming days, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

A motive has not been revealed by officials, despite Vice President JD Vance saying “left-wing extremism” is “part of the reason” Kirk was killed.

Robinson was apprehended after his father recognized him in photographs released by authorities, Cox said on Friday. His father told Robinson to turn himself in, with the 22-year-old initially saying no, but later changing his mind, officials said.

In a press briefing from the Oval Office Monday evening, President Donald Trump said it appeared Robinson became radicalized on the internet.

“Something happened to him over a fairly short period of time. It looks like he was radicalized over the internet, and it’s radicalized on the left. He’s a left,” Trump claimed.

Before the arrest of the alleged shooter, officials said they had obtained “good” video footage of the individual and were able to track the movements of the suspect.

Meanwhile, Robinson is alleged to have had an “obsession” with the conservative influencer, based on the alleged shooter’s digital footprint, FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday on Fox News.

Bongino said the suspect appeared to have exhibited “multiple warning signs.”

“I believe co-workers stated he had detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away,” Bongino said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Bongino said they are looking into whether anyone knew the shooting could happen and didn’t alert authorities, referring to online chats Robinson allegedly had about Kirk.

“Did they … hear it and think it was a joke? That is what we’re trying to find out now,” he told Fox News. “If there is a larger network here, we will get that out to the public as soon as we can.”

Defense Secretary Hegseth authorizes 2K National Guard troops to carry arms in DC
U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. T(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed an order authorizing the latest National Guard troops to arrive in Washington, D.C. to carry weapons if their mission requires it, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The new authority is expected to be acted on in coming days, the person said.

Hegseth’s decision paves the way for the nearly 2,000 troops now mobilized in Washington, D.C., to expand their operations significantly, including possible security patrols in neighborhoods that struggle with crime.

In a visit to Guard personnel on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested the military personnel would be playing a larger role in law enforcement in the city.

“You got to be strong, you got to be tough,” Trump told Guard personnel at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility. “You got to do your job. Whatever it takes to do your job.”

Last week, Trump declared that crime in D.C. was out of control and that he would take over D.C. police operations. He also ordered 800 members of the D.C. National Guard to report to active duty.

Working in shifts, the troops began arriving in small numbers at popular tourist spots like the Washington Monument along the National Mall, where crime is relatively low. Standing alongside armored Humvees, the unarmed soldiers and airman could be seen posing for pictures with tourists and talking with children.

Trump though has moved to expand the effort considerably, requesting additional troops from nearby states. So far, six Republican governors have complied, with troops arriving this week from Louisiana, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina and Mississippi.

The military task force overseeing the operation said that most of those troops were in place as of Thursday morning, bringing the force size in the nation’s capital up to nearly 2,000.

In his visit to the Guard troops on Thursday, Trump suggested the troops could stay for six months or longer.

“You do the job on safety, and I’ll get this place fixed up physically, and we’re going to be so proud of it at the end of six months,” he said.

“But let’s say at the end of the year, this place will be maxed out in terms of beauty. You’ll have all new surfaces. You’ll have all new medians, everything’s going to look beautiful,” he added.

Historically, presidents have relied upon the National Guard to secure cities in only extraordinary circumstances, such as large-scale events like the presidential inauguration or in response to riots, like the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol.

Violent crime levels in the city have decreased compared to years prior, down 26% since 2024, a 30-year low, according to crime stats released by the D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized Trump’s use of the Guard as an “armed militia in the Nation’s Capital.”

“Crime has gone down in our city and it has gone down precipitously over the last two years because of a lot of hard work, changes to our public safety ecosystem, including changes to the law,” Bowser said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ABC News’ Karen Travers and Arthur Jones contributed to this report.

Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress on Jeffrey Epstein if she is pardoned
Patrick Mcmullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Ghislaine Maxwell appealed to Congress on Tuesday to push for a pardon so she can “testify openly and honestly” about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a letter from her attorney.

The overt pitch for clemency came in a letter to the House Oversight Committee which had subpoenaed Maxwell for testimony and records.

In a response to Chairman James Comer, Maxwell’s defense attorney David Markus said she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right and decline to testify unless the committee agreed to grant her immunity and interview her outside prison.

“Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity. Nor is a prison setting conducive to eliciting truthful and complete testimony,” Markus wrote.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in 2021 after prosecutors said that, from 1994 to 2004, she worked together with Epstein to identify girls, groom them, and then transport them to Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and elsewhere, where they were then sexually abused.

Markus on Tuesday also asked the committee to provide questions in advance and postpone the interview until after the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to take up Maxwell’s appeal of her conviction.

“Of course, in the alternative, if Ms. Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing—and eager—to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, D.C. She welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and to dispel the many misconceptions and misstatements that have plagued this case from the beginning,” Markus said.

President Donald Trump said Monday no one had approached him about a pardon for Maxwell though he reiterated his power to grant one. House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC on Sunday pardoning Maxwell would be a mistake.

The letter comes after Maxwell and her lawyer met last week with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell answered questions for about nine hours over two days after being granted a limited form of immunity, sources told ABC News.

Blanche has not released any information about their conversation but says he will do so at the proper time.

Air quality alerts in place for 10 states as wildfires burn in Canada and West
I RYU/VCG via Getty Images

Red flag warnings remain in place for parts of Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming due to very dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds and fires in these areas may undergo rapid development as new fires could begin quickly.

This comes as 741 wildfires continue to burn in Canada, with 304 labeled “out of control” and fires have burned more than 16 million acres in Canada this year — more than double their 10-year average to date.

This is already the third most destructive year for wildfires in Canada by acres burned since records began in 1983.

In fact, with only 1 million more acres needed to reach the number two spot, it is almost inevitable at this point that 2025 will likely be second on the list for most acres burned by wildfires in Canada since recording began, with first place being 2023 when more than 42 million acres burned.

Meanwhile, these western wildfires are creating smokey skies for millions, from Los Angeles to San Diego and to Las Vegas.

Air quality alerts are now in place for 10 states from Minnesota to Connecticut and, on Tuesday afternoon, Boston is expected to see a nice break from the smoke thanks to onshore winds keeping smoke inland as Detroit and New York City may catch more of a break due to winds from the east as well.

Smoke will be medium to heavy from Duluth to Green Bay to Buffalo to the Hudson Valley as smoke is expected to continue around the region on Wednesday as well.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Dexter continues to push out to sea without threat to land as an area with a 30% chance for tropical development remains off America’s southeast coast.

A low pressure system may develop later this week and then push west or northwest but, regardless of development, additional rainfall is expected for the late-week and weekend in the Southeast.

A disturbance has also moved off the coast of Africa and ,with gradual development over the Atlantic, a tropical depression may form late this week or weekend as the system continues moving west over the central tropical Atlantic with the National Hurricane Center giving this system a 50% chance for development over the next seven days.

On Tuesday, more than 9 million Americas in Georgia and Alabama are under a flood watch, including Atlanta, because heavy rainfall with rates of 2 inches per hour may lead to flash flooding.

Heat continues to be a problem around parts of the country as record high temperatures are possible in the Southwest, including for cities like Phoenix and Tucson, as an extreme heat warning is in place for more than 7 million Americans here with temperatures from 108 to 118 possible through Friday.

