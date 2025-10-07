Tyler, The Creator says he’s ‘beyond grateful’ for role in ‘Marty Supreme’

Timothée Chalamet, Josh Safdie, Tyler The Creator, Odessa A’zion, Luke Manley and Ronald Bronstein attend the NYFF63 Secret Screening during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Tyler, The Creator attended the Marty Supreme screening at the New York Film Festival Monday night and expressed gratitude to director Josh Safdie.

“Thank you to you, Josh. Please make the biggest noise for this man. I’m so grateful, beyond grateful,” Tyler said in a clip posted by the nonprofit Film at Lincoln Center. “I play piano and put on cool clothes. I do not act at all. And this man is so good that I trusted him and said, ‘Anything you need. I don’t want to read this script, I will show up and be there. Because I trust this man.”

He continued, “And the team, working with y’all, it was so wonderful. I got emotional up there because you gave me a chance, so I thank you, I love you, and thank you. Please give it up.”

Loosely inspired by the story of Marty ReismanMarty Supreme follows Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) on his quest to become a champion table tennis player. Tyler takes on the role of his partner-in-crime Wally, marking his feature film debut.

Marty Supreme also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion, who attended Monday’s screening, as well as Kevin O’LearyAbel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.

The film is set to arrive in theaters Dec. 25.

Tim Allen teases the cars, romance coming in ‘Shifting Gears’ season 2
Tim Allen in ‘Shifting Gears.’ (Disney/Raymond Liu)

Tim Allen is back in season 2 of his sitcom Shifting Gears.

The actor is no stranger to working on an ABC sitcom, known for his previous roles on Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. He joked to ABC Audio back in May that his passion used to be tools, and then it was outdoor equipment, and now it’s landed on cars with this new series.

He also teased some of what car fans can expect in season 2.

“I’ve got a bunch of project cars that we’re actually doing on Shifting Gears,” Allen said, noting that he’s building “an electric hot rod, and I’ve got another big-block Chevy I’m working on.”

As for what his character Matt Parker, a widower who runs an auto restoration shop, can expect in season 2, Allen says, “They want me in a romance.”

“The story’s about mourning the loss of my wife. That was the first [season], so it’s been a year or so. Is it time for the guy to readjust his life, get past grief? I don’t know,” Allen said.

The actor also shared a tease for what may be coming his way in terms of romance.

“The writers are pushing me to get involved. And maybe Jenna Elfman‘s involved. I don’t know, maybe,” he said with a smile. 

Elfman portrays Eve Drake on the series, the boss to Allen’s on-screen daughter, Riley Parker, played by Kat Dennings. The duo shared a kiss at the end of season 1.

Find out if things go full throttle with the pair in season 2 of Shifting Gears, which premieres Wednesday on ABC.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ official trailer shows off new Na’vi clan, creatures
Disney

Sivako! The official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived.

Audiences who visited the movie theater to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps on its opening weekend were treated to the trailer debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now it makes its official release for all fans to get their first glimpse of the new landscapes, clans and creatures in the third film in the Avatar franchise.

James Cameron returns to Pandora to direct a new story for Na’vi leader Jake Sully, his wife, Neytiri, and the rest of the Sully family.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are back in their lead roles alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

“You can not live like this, baby. In hate,” Jake Sully says to Neytiri in the trailer.

Also in the trailer are a new group of Na’vi called the Mangkwan clan, who appear to have the ability to control fire. We see parts of the Pandoran forest burned down as it looks like these people have aligned with the villainous Miles Quaritch.

“Your goddess has no dominion here,” Chaplin’s Varang, the leader of the Mangkwan clan, says right before the trailer ends.

The original Avatar film is the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It was released in 2009. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, debuted in 2022 and is currently the third-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into movie theaters and IMAX screens on Dec. 19.

‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien star in A24 film’s trailer
Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The official trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You has arrived.

A24 released the trailer for the drama film on Wednesday. Rose Byrne stars in the upcoming movie from writer and director Mary Bronstein.

Conan O’BrienA$AP Rocky and Danielle Macdonald also appear in the film, which finds Byrne playing a mother named Linda.

As her life crashes down around her, Linda “attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist,” according to an official synopsis.

O’Brien plays Linda’s therapist, who, as featured in the trailer, did not respond to an email about a dream Linda had.

“I don’t respond to my clients’ dream emails,” he tells her.

Her circumstances get considerably more difficult as the trailer goes on, including the ceiling of her home caving in due to water damage and struggling to figure out her daughter’s medical appointments. Linda eventually asks her therapist what she is supposed to do to fix things.

“I would like you to get a good night’s sleep,” he says in response.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You kicks into movie theaters this fall, with a limited theatrical release starting on Oct. 10.

