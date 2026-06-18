Tyra Banks to join ‘Project Runway’ season 22 as recurring judge

Tyra Banks to join ‘Project Runway’ season 22 as recurring judge
Tyra Banks, Christian Siriano, Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia and Law Roach appear in this image for ‘Project Runway’ season 22. (Freeform/Disney/Hulu)

Tyra Banks is hitting a new kind of catwalk.

Freeform revealed that the supermodel and entrepreneur will join Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia on Project Runway as a recurring judge.

Christian Siriano will also return for season 22 as a mentor.

The new season will be bigger than ever with 22 designers from different backgrounds slated to compete.

A press release for the upcoming season says that it is the most designers in Project Runway history to compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level.

The new season of the hit reality competition show will also see the Dancing with the Stars cast hitting the runway, with appearances from Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Julianne Hough.

Stars from the Get Real universe, including former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Sarah Jane Nader from Love Thy Nader and Ekin-Su from Vanderpump Villa, will appear as models in an episode this season.

Also joining this season as guest judges are Ciara, Fausto Puglisi, Ice Spice, Iman, Kiernan Shipka, Niecy Nash, Nina Dobrev, Sergio Hudson, Willy Chavarria and Winnie Harlow.

Project Runway season 22 will arrive on Freeform on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream shortly after on Hulu and Disney+, followed by weekly airings.

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’24 Jump Street’ is officially in the works
’24 Jump Street’ is officially in the works
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ ’21 Jump Street’ at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A third installment in the 21 Jump Street movie franchise is a go.

Producer Neal H. Moritz revealed the news in an Instagram post, with a photo of the script for 24 Jump Street. “It took so long to make we had to skip one,” the script’s cover page reads.

21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, was released in 2012, followed by its sequel, 22 Jump Street, in 2014.

As the photo of the script reveals, Hill co-wrote 24 Jump Street along with Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy.

“A picture says a thousand words!” Moritz captioned the photo.

Variety reports Hill, Tatum and Ice Cube are in talks to return as stars of the new film.

The first Jump Street film, a reboot of the 1980s TV series starring Johnny Depp, saw Hill and Tatum playing cops who go undercover at a high school. The sequel had them graduating to an undercover mission at a college.

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Road to the Oscars 2026: A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ win would be ‘an incredible history-making moment,’ says star
Road to the Oscars 2026: A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ win would be ‘an incredible history-making moment,’ says star
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ stars Arden Cho and EJAE attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards Jan. 4 in Santa Monica, California (John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The 98th annual Academy Awards air Sunday night, and KPop Demon Hunters has been nominated for best animated feature and best original song for “Golden.” If it wins in either category, it will be a record-setting moment for South Korean creatives.

Arden Cho, who voices the movie’s main character, Rumi, told ABC Audio, “I feel like it would be such an honor and what an incredible history-making moment if we were to win an Oscar.”

“I think there’s … so many Koreans involved in this project and it is sort of the first animation set in Korea,” she added. “I just feel like it’d be really groundbreaking.”

If KPop Demon Hunters wins best animated feature, director Maggie Kang and producer Michelle Wong would be the first individuals of South Korean descent to win in that category. And if “Golden” is named best original song, four of the song’s five co-writers — including EJAE, who provides Rumi’s singing voice — would be the first South Koreans to win in that category.

KPop Demon Hunters has been a cultural phenomenon ever since it debuted on Netflix in 2025, while its soundtrack has topped the charts and spun off a series of top-10 hits. Kevin Woo, who provides the singing voice of Mystery Saja in the film, attempted to explain the project’s global appeal.

“I think it’s a culmination of different elements. It’s the storyline of finding your own voice and identity,” he told ABC Audio. “And also, the music really spoke to a lot of people around the world. And it transcends culture and genre and film and music and everything all at once. So I really think it is something special that the world needed at this moment.” 

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on Hulu.

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In brief: ‘Running Point’ season 2 gets release date and more
In brief: ‘Running Point’ season 2 gets release date and more

Two Saturday Night Live alum are teaming up for a new series at Apple TV. Variety reports that Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cecily Strong will star in a limited drama-comedy series inspired by the New York Magazine article The Nanny Squatter by Bindu Bansinath. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You director Mary Bronstein will write, direct and showrun the series, which centers on a couple whose lives are upended after they welcome a caregiver into their home …

Netflix has shared its first look and release date for season 2 of Running Point. The series, which comes from executive producer Mindy Kaling and stars Oscar nominee Kate Hudson, returns with more episodes on April 23. Season 2 also stars Drew Tarver, Brenda Song, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman, Uche Agada and Justin Theroux …

Chris Pine is looking to team up with Emma Stone. Deadline reports the actor is in talks to star alongside Stone in an upcoming romantic comedy film for Universal Pictures. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, will direct it from a script by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin

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