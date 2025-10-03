Tyrese Gibson turns himself in, released on bond in Fulton County animal cruelty case

Tyrese Gibson attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson turned himself in Friday after being charged with animal cruelty, after his dogs allegedly killed a neighbor’s dog in his Atlanta neighborhood.

The actor and R&B singer was booked in Fulton County and released on $20,000 bond, according to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

Good Morning America has reached out to Gibson for comment.

Gibson, who is also known for his role in the Fast and Furious films, was accused of animal cruelty after police say his four Cane Corso dogs ran out of his mansion and killed a dog, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, at a neighbor’s home on Sept. 18.

According to a police report, officers visited Gibson’s home on Sept. 22 to impound the four dogs after Gibson told them through his assistant that he would turn them over. However, the report states that when officers arrived at the home, Gibson was not there, and his assistant told police they could not take the dogs, as Gibson needed “a few more days” to find “another place” for them to go.

Authorities subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Gibson.

Rob Pitts, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Fulton County, Georgia, told ABC News that while Gibson turned himself in this week, he is “still not co-operating,” and officials still want the dogs turned in too.

“We can’t force him to tell us where the dogs are but the judge will be able to compel him to turn the dogs over to us,” Pitts continued. “From our point of view, the dogs will be deemed as dangerous based on everything that has happened in the past.”

In a statement to ABC News on Friday, Gibson’s legal counsel said, “Earlier this morning, Mr. Tyrese Gibson voluntarily turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to answer the misdemeanor warrant. Earlier this week (Tuesday), Mr. Gibson’s legal team worked with prosecutors and successfully secured a consent bond for his immediate release. He has now been processed and released.”

The statement continued, “Despite what others might say, throughout this entire process Mr. Gibson has cooperated fully with legal authorities and will continue to do so until this matter is resolved. Mr. Gibson once again wants to extend his deepest condolences to the family who lost their dog and respectfully asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels.”

The dog that Gibson’s Cane Corsos are accused of killing belonged to Harrison Parker, Gibson’s neighbor.

“The pack of those four dogs were there minutes before I found Henry’s body,” Parker told Good Morning America in an interview earlier this week. “And there was absolutely no cars, no humans, just the dogs. And he was dead. And the fact he died like that alone in the darkness at night and I wasn’t there… it’s just horrible.”

Parker added, “I really hope that justice is fully served.”

Gibson, who was out of the state the night that the incident happened, said in a statement shared this week on Instagram that he is “devastated and heartbroken” for Parker’s family.

“To the family who lost their beloved pet: please know that I am praying for you, grieving with you, and will continue to face this tragedy with honesty, responsibility, and compassion,” he said.

Gibson’s legal counsel said in a statement shared with the actor’s post that Gibson had “made the incredibly difficult decision to rehome his two adult dogs and their three puppies in safe and loving homes” after learning what had happened.

In a separate statement at the time, Gibson’s legal counsel said the singer initially got the dogs after he had been “dealing with stalkers randomly showing up at his home” and added that the dogs were “never trained to be vicious.”

Police said Gibson’s neighbors have complained that the dogs were often seen running loose.

In Gibson’s arrest warrant, police said that they had spent more than a week trying to convince the actor to surrender his dogs.

“It’s been a problem and it’s not going to go away,” Pitts told ABC News in an interview on Thursday.

Pitts added that rehoming the dogs is “not good enough.”

“We have to have possession of them,” he said. “Him rehoming them doesn’t mean a hill of beans to us.”

Pitts also said there is a responsibility that comes with pet ownership.

“Pet ownership is a good thing, but there’s a responsibility that comes along with owning a pet,” he said. “And based upon the footage that I’ve seen, based upon the complaints that I have seen that the neighbors have launched against him over a period of time, this did not just happen.”

He added, “The fear is, in this case, it was a small pet dog, another dog, but it could have been a child out playing. It could have been an adult. It could have been a human being.”

Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Hulk Hogan, WWE Hall of Famer and legendary champion, dies at 71
Andy Lyons/Getty Images, FILE

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died Thursday at the age of 71, according to Clearwater, Florida, police and World Wrestling Entertainment.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the company said. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan began his professional wrestling career in 1977 and featured prominently in World Wrestling Federation (now known as WWE), World Championship Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, but it his was run with the WWE in the 1980s that propelled him and the company to the cultural zeitgeist.

Hogan is widely credited for helping to turn professional wrestling from a regional attraction to a mainstream phenomenon in the 1980s. In the squared circle, he was the larger-than-life Hulk Hogan, the classic good guy, known as a face in wrestling terminology, who encouraged children to eat their vegetables and say their prayers as he grappled the villains known as heels. He became champion on six different occasions with the WWE.

“Whatcha Gonna Do When Hulkamania Runs Wild On You!” was one of his more popular catchphrases and he, as “The Hulkster,” would put a hand behind his ear to hear the roar of the crowds.

Hogan, including his signature leg drop and 24-inch pythons, was synonymous with WrestleMania, the annual extravaganza put on by WWE. “The Immortal One,” as the character of Hogan was known as, headlined the first one on March 31, 1985, alongside his tag team partner Mr. T, and defeated “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

The first WrestleMania led to an infamous confrontation in March 1985 between Bollea and actor Richard Belzer, who was hosting Hot Properties. Bollea and Mr. T were promoting their upcoming bout and Bollea placed Belzer in a headlock to prove that wrestling wasn’t fake. Belzer momentarily passed out and was injured.

Belzer sued Hogan for injuries over the incident. The suit was settled in 1990.

Hogan would appear in 10 WrestleMania matches and featured in the main event eight times.

Hogan parlayed his wrestling appeal by becoming a cultural icon himself, appearing on TV shows such as Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and the short-lived series Thunder In Paradise, which co-starred his longtime friend and manager “Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart. He also starred in movies like Rocky III and Mr. Nanny.

Hogan left the WWE in the mid-’90s and joined rival promotion WCW. However, the once adoring fans dubbed Hulkamaniacs began to boo his heroic persona.

Hogan changed the industry once again with his transformation to the evil “Hollywood Hogan” character. In 1996, for the first time in his illustrious career, the character of Hogan was now a villain, the leader of the faction New World Order in WCW.

Hogan returned to WWE in 2002 and faced off against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania X8, with the fans cheering him on once again.

Hogan’s dip in popularity was not just limited to the arenas. His image took a battering in 1994 when the federal government accused WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon of illegally giving performers anabolic steroids. Hogan testified that he took steroids but denied doing so at McMahon’s direction. McMahon was ultimately acquitted.

Hogan was once again in the news in 2012 when Gawker published a sex tape involving Hogan and a friend’s then-wife. Hogan sued for invasion of privacy and won a $140 million judgment by a jury in June 2016. He settled with the company for $31 million.

Hogan was previously embroiled in another scandal when a 2007 recording of him making racist remarks and saying the N-word were made public in 2015. Bollea was fired from the WWE and temporarily removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hogan apologized for his use of the slur, telling Good Morning America in 2015 that he wanted his fans’ forgiveness.

“I’m not a racist but I never should have said what I said. It was wrong. I’m embarrassed by it,” he said, but added: “People need to realize that you inherit things from your environment. And where I grew up was south Tampa, Port Tampa, and it was a really rough neighborhood, very low income. And all my friends, we greeted each other saying that word.”

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 for the first time as an individual performer and again in 2020 as a member of the NWO.

Despite his retirement, he continued his connection to the sport that made him famous. He was reinstated by the WWE in 2018 and hosted WrestleMania 37 alongside WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil in 2021.

Hogan announced his engagement to yoga instructor Sky Daily in July 2023 and the two married in September 2023.

He took the stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 to endorse President Donald Trump, a longtime friend. He ripped his shirt off in famous fashion and revealed a Trump-Vance 2024 T-shirt below.

“I’ve known that man for over 35 years, and he’s always been the biggest patriot, and he still is,” Hogan said. “He’s always told you exactly what he thought, and he still does, brother. No matter the odds, he always finds a way to win.”

Hogan was married three times, first to Linda Bollea from 1993 to 2009. The former couple had two children, Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan.

Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 but they filed for divorce in October 2021 after 11 years of marriage.

Hogan is survived by his two children and wife Sky Daily.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

‘Big Brother’ season 27 cast revealed by CBS
Matthew Taplinger

The new Big Brother cast has been revealed.

CBS has announced the 16 new houseguests who will compete on Big Brother season 27. Among the different personalities are a professional bull rider, an AI consultant, an aura painter and a dungeon master.

“This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda,” according to a press release from CBS.

The names of the new houseguests competing on the season are Adrian Rocha, Amy Bingham, Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Cliffton “Will” Williams, Isaiah “Zae” Frederich, Jimmy Heagerty, Katherine Woodman, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, Rylie Jeffries, Vince Panaro and Zach Cornell.

Additionally, a mystery houseguest will join the 16 other houseguests to compete for the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week, another person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the cash prize.

Big Brother season 27 premieres with a 90-minute episode July 10 on CBS. 

