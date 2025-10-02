UK police respond to stabbing ‘attack,’ shoot suspect near Manchester synagogue

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A vehicle was driven toward a crowd of people and a man was stabbed near a synagogue in Manchester, a northern British city, police said.

“One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” the Greater Manchester Police said on social media.

The incident occurred outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in a northern suburb of the city on Thursday morning, law enforcement said.

Police said at least four people had been injured, “with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.” A member of the public told responding officers “he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public,” along with a man being stabbed, police said.

Firearms officers responded to the call, police said.

Police said they had declared the major incident, along with a “PLATO” designation, a law enforcement shorthand that means the incident was being treated as a potential marauding terrorist attack.

Thursday is Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post to X that he was “appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall.”

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” the prime minister added.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders,” Starmer wrote.

The website of the synagogue where the incident occurred listed Yom Kippur-related events for both Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Australia accuses Iran of directing antisemitic attacks, says Iran’s ambassador will be expelled
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Australian officials on Tuesday said they would expel Iran’s ambassador after accusing Tehran of directing antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne last year.

Australia’s intelligence agency, ASIO, said it determined Iran was behind attacks on Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in Sydney on Oct. 20 and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on Dec. 6, according to government officials.

“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters during a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday, according to an official transcript.

ASIO in a statement said intelligence officers had “uncovered and unpicked” links between the attacks and commanders in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accusing the Iranian military of using a “complex web of proxies” to hide its involvement in the attacks in Australia.

Australia’s legislators will seek to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization, Albanese said. Iranian diplomatic staff in Australia weren’t involved in directing the attacks, Director-General of Security Mike Burgess said.

“ASIO now assesses the Iranian Government directed at least two and likely more attacks on Jewish interests in Australia,” Burgess said in a statement.

Operations at the Australian embassy in Tehran were suspended, Albanese said, adding that Australian diplomats left the country.

Australian Foreign Minister Peggy Wong said the alleged acts of aggression by Iran “have crossed a line.”

“This is the first time in the post-war period that Australia has expelled an ambassador,” Wong said. “And we have made this decision because Iran’s actions are completely unacceptable.”

At least 15 dead, 23 injured after streetcar derails in Lisbon, city says
Rescuers and firefighters operate at the scene after the Gloria funicular cable railway derailed in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 September 2025. (Zed Jameson/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least 15 people are dead and another 23 injured after a streetcar derailed in Portugal’s capital on Wednesday, officials said.

At least five people are in serious condition following the crash in Lisbon, according to the city’s communications department.

One 3-year-old child is included in the 23 injured, according to an official.

It appears the safety cable on the electric streetcar broke, causing the car to derail, the department said, based on preliminary information.

Carris, the operator of the streetcar, said that all maintenance protocols were complied with, including daily inspections.

The mayor of Lisbon declared a three-day period of mourning.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning,” Mayor Carlos Moedas said in a statement.

Portugal’s Prime Minister’s Office also declared a national day of mourning for Thursday, expressing its “deep dismay” over the accident, and said it is in contact with local officials.

The incident — which happened around 6:15 p.m. local time — remains under investigation. Carris said it immediately opened an investigation along with the authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

The rescue mission lasted around two hours, a Public Ministry official told ABC News.

The tram cabin that derailed can hold up to 40 people. The famed streetcar, known as the Elevador da Gloria, is a funicular that travels up and down a steep hill.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous ‘Elevador da Glória,'” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “My condolences to the families of the victims.”

All the other funiculars of the city have been suspended for now: Lavra, Graça and Bica, according to an official.

South Korea begins removing loudspeakers at North Korean border
Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(SEOUL) — The South Korean military began dismantling loudspeakers that had been placed along its border with North Korea, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said.

The speakers along the Demilitarized Zone were used by the prior administration to broadcast music and news across the border, where the government run by leader Kim Jong Un keeps a tight grip on the media.

The move amounted to a practical measure that was meant to ease tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang, efforts that have been led by the South’s President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June.

The North Korean leadership had called for the speakers to be taken down, saying they were “psychologically detrimental” to people near the border, but also appeared ready to reject any overtures from Lee’s office.

“We reiterate our official position that we have no interest in any policies established or proposals made in Seoul, and that we have no intention of meeting with South Korea or discussing any issues with it,” Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s sister, said in late July, according to the Korean Central News Agency, a state media outlet.

She added, “The relationship between the two countries has already completely and irreversibly moved beyond the time frame of the concept of compatriotism.”

The South Korean military said the speakers being taken down wouldn’t affect it’s readiness.

