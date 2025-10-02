UK synagogue stabbing: 2 victims killed, 3 hurt; suspect dead

(LONDON) — Two people were killed and three were wounded when a man drove a vehicle toward a crowd of people and launched a stabbing attack near a synagogue in Manchester, a northern British city, on Thursday, according to police.

The suspect is also dead after being shot by police officers, Manchester police said.

The three injured are “in a serious condition,” police said.

The attack occurred outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in a northern suburb of the city on Thursday morning, law enforcement said.

Police reported “injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.” A witness reported seeing a “car being driven towards members of the public,” along with a man being stabbed, police said.

Thursday is Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

Police said they had declared a major incident, along with a “PLATO” designation, a law enforcement shorthand that means the incident was being treated as a potential marauding terrorist attack.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post to X that he was “appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall.”

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” the prime minister added.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders,” Starmer wrote.

Starmer was in Copenhagen, Denmark, for a summit with European leaders when the incident occurred.

Speaking to reporters, the prime minister said he was returning to the U.K. and would be chairing an emergency “COBRA” meeting — a gathering of senior officials to discuss and respond to national emergencies. 

Starmer also said that additional police are being deployed to synagogues across the country. “We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe,” he added.

The website of the synagogue where the incident occurred listed Yom Kippur-related events for both Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post to X he was “horrified by the violent attack at a synagogue in Manchester.”

Khan said he had spoken with his counterpart in Manchester and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, “and would like to reassure Londoners that the Met Police are stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London.”

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, said in a statement they were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” the statement said.

The Israeli Embassy in the U.K. also condemned the attack, saying in a statement, “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing. … The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

Catholic church in Gaza damaged, priest injured, church says
(LONDON) — The Holy Family Church, a Catholic church in Gaza, was damaged on Thursday and its priest was injured along with several others, the parish said.

“Currently there are no fatalities confirmed,” the parish said in a press release. “The church sustained damage.”

Father Gabriel Romanelli was injured, said the church, which is the only Catholic parish in Gaza.

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “The circumstances of the incident are under review.”

The IDF statement added, “The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.

South Africa accuses 6 of massive rhino horn trafficking scheme involving nearly 1,000 horns
(LONDON) — Six suspects accused of orchestrating one of South Africa’s largest rhino horn trafficking operations appeared in court Tuesday following a 7-year investigation that uncovered a scheme involving 964 rhino horns destined for illegal markets in Southeast Asia, authorities said.

The arrests mark what officials are calling a “decisive victory” in the country’s fight against international wildlife crime, as South Africa continues to battle a poaching crisis that claimed 420 rhinos in 2024 alone.

Among those arrested was John Hume, 83, the controversial former owner of the world’s largest rhino farm who once bred about 2,000 white rhinos, roughly an eighth of the global population, before selling his operation to African Parks in 2023.

Alleged fraudulent permit scheme exposed

The six suspects, aged between 49 and 84, surrendered to the South African Police’s elite Hawks unit at Sunnyside Police Station before appearing in Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on charges including fraud, theft and violations of environmental protection laws.
Prosecutors allege the syndicate defrauded the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment by obtaining permits under false pretenses to buy and sell rhino horns domestically, while actually funneling them into illegal international markets.

The investigation involved the SAPS Hawks’ Wildlife Trafficking Section, the Department’s enforcement unit known as the Green Scorpions, and the National Prosecuting Authority. Additional charges of racketeering and money laundering are under consideration, officials said.

While South African law permits domestic trade in rhino horn with valid government permits, international commercial trade has been banned since 1977 under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

‘Rhino baron’ among the accused

Hume, once dubbed South Africa’s “rhino baron,” spent decades and an estimated $150 million advocating for legalizing international rhino horn trade, arguing that flooding the market with ethically harvested horns would reduce poaching.

He was granted bail of 100,000 rand (about $5,600), while his co-accused received bail ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 rand.

The other suspects include Hume’s relative, Clive Melville, who was previously accused in 2019 of illegally transporting 167 rhino horns; attorneys Izak du Toit and Catharina van Niekerk; insurance broker Mattheus Poggenpoel; and game reserve manager Johannes Hennop.

Poaching crisis continues

The arrests come as South Africa, home to 80% of the world’s remaining rhinos, grapples with an ongoing poaching crisis. Despite a 15% decrease in poaching deaths from 2023 to 2024, 103 rhinos were killed in the first three months of 2025, more than one per day, according to government figures.

KwaZulu-Natal province has emerged as the epicenter, though dehorning initiatives showed promise after the province saw poaching losses drop nearly 30% in 2024. However, criminal syndicates quickly adapted, targeting even dehorned rhinos for their horn stumps by November 2024.
The illegal trade is reportedly driven by demand in Vietnam and China, where the horns are used in traditional medicine despite no proven medicinal value.

Rhino horn can fetch more than $60,000 per kilogram on the black market, a commodity more valuable than gold, platinum or diamonds, according to the United Kingdom’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

South African Environment Minister Dr. Dion George called the arrests “a powerful demonstration of South Africa’s resolve to protect its natural heritage.”

“This complex investigation shows that our enforcement agencies will not hesitate to pursue those who plunder our wildlife for criminal profit,” George said.

ABC News’ Liezl Thom contributed to this report.

American killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, family says
(RAMALLAH, WEST BANK) — A 20-year-old American from Florida was allegedly beaten to death by Israeli settlers while visiting his family in the West Bank, according to Palestinian health officials and his family.

Sayfollah “Saif” Musallet was killed in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank.

A second man was also shot dead in the attacks, according to the health ministry.

Musallet was trying to protect his family’s land from Israeli settlers, who surrounded him for over three hours, blocking the ambulance from reaching him, according to his family. He died before making it to the hospital, they said.

He is the fifth American killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 Israelis were killed in a Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel.

Musallet was born in Florida, lived in Tampa, and ran a business there, according to his family. He had traveled to the West Bank on June 4, they said.

“He was a kind, hard-working, and deeply-respected young man, working to build his dreams. Saif built a successful business in Tampa and was known for his generosity, ambition, and connection to his Palestinian heritage,” his family said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was “aware of reports regarding a Palestinian civilian killed and a number of injured Palestinians as a result of the confrontation, and they are being looked into by the ISA and Israel Police.”

The IDF said rocks were thrown at Israeli settlers adjacent to Sinjil, causing light injuries.

“Shortly after, a violent confrontation developed in the area involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians, which included vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling,” the IDF said.

Musallet’s family is demanding “the U.S. State Department lead an immediate investigation and hold the Israeli settlers who killed Musallet accountable for their crimes.”

“This is an unimaginable nightmare and injustice that no family should ever have to face,” the family said in a statement.

The family said they demand “justice.”

“We are devastated that our beloved Sayfollah Musallet (nicknamed Saif) was brutally beaten to death by Israeli settlers while he was protecting his family’s land from settlers who were attempting to steal it,” his family said.

ABC News has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Friday it was aware of the incident, but that the department had no further comment “out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones” of the reported victim.

Four other Americans have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023. Tawfic Abdel Jabbar, 17, was killed on Jan. 19, 2024; Mohammad Alkhdour, 17, was killed on Feb. 10, 2024; Aysenur Eygi, 26, was killed on Sept. 6, 2024; and Amer Rabee, 14, was killed on April 6, 2025.

