UK synagogue stabbing: 2 victims killed, 3 hurt; suspect dead

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Two people were killed and three were wounded when a man drove a vehicle toward a crowd of people and launched a stabbing attack near a synagogue in Manchester, a northern British city, on Thursday, according to police.

The suspect is also dead after being shot by police officers, Manchester police said.

The three injured are “in a serious condition,” police said.

The attack occurred outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in a northern suburb of the city on Thursday morning, law enforcement said.

Police reported “injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.” A witness reported seeing a “car being driven towards members of the public,” along with a man being stabbed, police said.

Thursday is Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

Police said they had declared a major incident, along with a “PLATO” designation, a law enforcement shorthand that means the incident was being treated as a potential marauding terrorist attack.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post to X that he was “appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall.”

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” the prime minister added.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders,” Starmer wrote.

Starmer was in Copenhagen, Denmark, for a summit with European leaders when the incident occurred.

Speaking to reporters, the prime minister said he was returning to the U.K. and would be chairing an emergency “COBRA” meeting — a gathering of senior officials to discuss and respond to national emergencies.

Starmer also said that additional police are being deployed to synagogues across the country. “We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe,” he added.

The website of the synagogue where the incident occurred listed Yom Kippur-related events for both Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post to X he was “horrified by the violent attack at a synagogue in Manchester.”

Khan said he had spoken with his counterpart in Manchester and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, “and would like to reassure Londoners that the Met Police are stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London.”

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, said in a statement they were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” the statement said.

The Israeli Embassy in the U.K. also condemned the attack, saying in a statement, “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing. … The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.