Ukraine destroys third key bridge, threatening to cut off Russian troops, amid incursion, Russian military bloggers say

A Ukrainian armoured vehicles burns after it was hit by a Russian drone near the Russian border on August 18th 2024, in Sumy Region, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Region have destroyed another key bridge as they attempt to push further into Russia. (Photos by Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(SUMY REGION, Ukraine) — Ukraine has reportedly destroyed a third and last key bridge in an area of Russia’s Kursk region, according to Russian military bloggers, inflicting a potentially significant blow on Moscow’s struggling efforts to push back Ukraine’s incursion there.

Ukraine and Russia have not officially confirmed the bridge has been destroyed.

The destruction of the third bridge over the Seym river at Karyzh would mean Russian troops on a broad stretch of the border beyond the river would now largely cut off, according to military analysts tracking the conflict.

Russian troops would be unable to receive significant re-supply or reinforcements, as Ukrainian troops move from the east, increasingly encircling them.

The reports of the destruction of the third bridge come almost two weeks after Ukrainian troops began a ground incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, marking the largest invasion of Russian territory since World War II. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have been ordered to evacuate the area, according to Russian outlets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday night hinted more clearly at the operation’s goals, saying in his nightly address that Ukraine sought to create a “buffer zone on the aggressor’s territory.”

Zelenskyy’s reference to a “buffer zone” mirrored President Vladimir Putin’s public justifications for Russia’s own offensive into Ukraine’s Kharkiv region earlier this summer, and indicated Kyiv hopes to hold Russian territory both to shield its own land and perhaps to trade in any future peace negotiations.

Zelenskyy described Ukraine’s “primary task” in its defensive operations was “to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions.”

The area that has been cut off by the destruction of the bridges is estimated to be several hundred square miles wide and may contain hundreds of Russian troops.

Ukraine methodically took out the two other bridges in the last few days, according to its Air Force.

Russian military bloggers reported that pontoon bridges were now being used to supply their forces in the area, claiming they would be sufficient, something many military analysts doubt.

The targeting of the bridges suggests that after two weeks Ukraine is still continuing to try to broaden its incursion and appears intent on digging in to hold the territory it is seizing. One goal is to potentially trade such Russian territory in any future peace talks.

Ukraine says it now controls over 80 Russian settlements, including town of Sudzha
Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) — Ukraine now controls over 80 Russian settlements, including the town of Sudzha, since launching its major incursion into the Kursk region last week, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

Ukrainian troops have advanced more than 21 miles inside Russia and are now in control of 82 settlements and approximately 444 square miles of territory in the Kursk region, Ukrainian Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Thursday.

Ukraine has also set up its first military office in the region, Syrskyi said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message Thursday that a Ukrainian military commandant’s office is being established in Sudzha following “the completion of the liberation of the town” from the Russian military.

“Several other settlements have also been liberated. In total, there are already more than 80 of them,” he said.

Ukrainian forces have continued to advance since launching their incursion into Russia. As of Tuesday, Zelenskyy said 74 communities — which are largely small villages and hamlets — were under Ukrainian control in the Kursk region.

Syrskyi said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had completed search-and-destroy operations for Russian forces still in Sudzha, the main border town from which Ukrainian forces have been expanding their bridgehead inside Russia.

Amid the advance, mass evacuations are underway in the Kursk region and elsewhere.

Over 720 people have left border areas in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Thursday.

Provisional accommodation centers in 14 regions have received 9,500 people, including more than 6,500 in the Kursk region, the ministry said.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Thursday that the military is “allocating additional forces” among its measures to increase security in regions bordering Ukraine.

“We are talking, first of all, about increasing the efficiency of the troop command and control system in interaction with other law enforcement agencies and the administration of the Belgorod region, about identifying responsible officials, as well as allocating additional forces and means that will be sent to carry out the main tasks,” Belousov was quoted by the defense ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian forces have been trying to advance towards the logistics hub of Pokrovsk for months, inching forward incrementally.

The head of the Civil Military Administration in Pokrovsk said Thursday that the “enemy almost approached our community to the city of Pokrovsk” and was a little more than six miles from the outskirts of the city.

Hurricane Beryl approaches Caribbean’s Windward Islands as Category 3 storm
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Beryl was on Monday moving westward south of Barbados, approaching the nearby Windward Islands as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

The storm was headed for St. Vincent, Grenadines, Grenada, and Carriacou and Petite Martinique islands. Life-threatening and potentially catastrophic wind, waves and storm surge are expected there. Heavy rain and flooding are also expected.

Beryl over the weekend went from a tropical depression to a major Category 4 hurricane in just 48 hours, becoming the earliest Category 4 on record for the Atlantic Basin breaking the record Hurricane Dennis held from July 7, 2005. Beryl is the first Category 4 ever recorded in the month of June.

Beryl is moving west at 20 mph. Some fluctuations of strength are expected but Beryl is forecast to remain at major status through the day as it passes the Windward Islands. A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds near where the eye makes landfall in the hurricane warning area. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Beryl is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches across Barbados and the Windward Islands through this afternoon. Localized maxima of 10 inches are possible, especially in the Grenadines and Grenada. This rainfall may cause flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Beryl will continue to track toward Jamaica, reaching near the island on Wednesday. Even if Beryl doesn’t make a direct landfall in Jamaica it will be close enough to cause issues.

After that, Beryl will move over the Yucatan Peninsula and then likely into eastern Mexico after another stint in the Gulf.

Britain’s Conservative party ousted after 14 years in power as exit polls suggest big victory for Labour: AP
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson addresses Conservative Party supporters at the National Army Museum in London on July 2, 2024. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — After 14 years in power with five consecutive prime ministers, the Associated Press’ exit poll suggests the U.K.’s Conservative Party has been voted out of power on Thursday, ceding control to Labour, a center-left party that had run on a platform calling for “change.”

The results were widely expected, as public support for the Conservatives, or Tories, had eroded amid Brexit, COVID and rising inflation.

Based on the AP exit poll, Labour is expected to win 410 seats out of the House of Commons’ 650 seats, while the Conservatives will take 131 seats.

Liberal Democrats are expected to have earned 61 seats, per the AP exit poll, while the right-wing Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, is expected to have earned 13. The Scottish National Party is predicted to have earned 10 seats. The exit poll also suggested the Green Party earned 2, per the AP.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. across the United Kingdom on Thursday, marking the country’s first national vote since 2019. Voters in 650 constituencies were expected to cast ballots for members of the House of Commons.

Prior to Thursday’s election, opinion polls in Britain have for more than two years predicted the Conservatives are heading for a “heavy defeat,” Pippa Catterall, a professor of history and politics at the University of Westminster, told ABC News.

“The Conservatives nonetheless went into the election with the hope that, as usual, the polls would narrow in their favor,” Catterall said. “Instead, it got worse.”

The Labour Party’s leader, Keir Starmer, who is now expected to become prime minister, said he hoped to put an end to the Conservative “chaos.”

His campaign released a “manifesto” laying out some of his government’s plans, including cutting hospital wait times, ushering in a greener economy and improving the U.K.’s post-Brexit trade deals with the European Union.

“From Ukraine to Gaza, Labour’s foreign and defense policy essentially mirrors the current government’s,” Dr. David S. Moon, senior lecturer in politics at the University of Bath, told ABC News. “Starmer’s Brexit plan lacks specifics beyond promising to negotiate a ‘better deal.'”

Moon and other political observers said it’s little surprise the Labour Party has focused its messaging on what the Conservatives have done with their time in office rather than campaigning solely on what they hope to accomplish.

Since David Cameron’s victory in the 2010 general election, the center-right Tories have led the country through a period of economic “austerity,” its exit from the European Union, the COVID pandemic and the current cost of living crisis.

“A Starmer victory seems more the product of a media backlash against the Conservatives following the scandal-plagued Johnson and Truss years rather than excitement about policy proposals, with Labour now seen across newsrooms as a safe alternative following Starmer’s shifting of the party to the right,” Moon said.

Cameron had called for the Brexit referendum before stepping down from power in 2016. He was followed in office by Theresa May, who put together a Brexit deal but stepped down before the deal could be completed. Johnson, in his 2019 campaign, promised to “Get Brexit Done,” and the country left in January 2020.

But the Tory’s leadership during the U.K.’s messy exit from the European Union is likely only one of many reasons that support for the party has waned, said Sean D. Ehrlich, associate professor of political science at Florida State University.

Johnson oversaw a chaotic rollout of COVID restrictions, which were then broken by Johnson himself during a Christmas gathering at 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence.

Truss introduced a “mini-budget” in 2022 that included a series of tax cuts aimed a growing the economy, but she reversed course within days amid public backlash.

British inflation then spiked under Sunak, rising to a high of 11% in late 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

“The Conservatives are deeply unpopular in large part because they are no longer viewed as competent,” Ehrlich said. “Their struggles to implement Brexit play a large role in this decline in support but the election should probably not be viewed as a repudiation of Brexit itself.”

About six weeks ago, as Sunak announced he was calling a general election for July, he was caught in the rain in front of Downing Street without an umbrella.

The prime minister, who came to power in 2022 via an internal party election, has said Labour’s election would lead to weaker border security and higher taxes. He said Thursday that a Tory defeat could mean “higher taxes for a generation.”

“Labour would increase taxes on every part of your life, including your death,” he said on social media.

