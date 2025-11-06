Ukraine faces potential fall of Pokrovsk to Russia after 18-month battle of attrition

(LONDON) — Ukraine appears at increasing risk of losing the city of Pokrovsk, an important stronghold in eastern Ukraine where its embattled defenders have held off Russia’s grinding assaults for more than a year and a half.

The devastated city — which was home to some 60,000 people before Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion — has become a key focus of the Kremlin’s yearslong push to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, which along with neighboring Luhansk Oblast makes up the Donbas region.

Although Ukraine for now is still maintaining a defense, the fall of Pokrovsk would be one of the most serious defeats Ukraine has suffered since March, when its troops were forced to retreat from Russia’s Kursk region.

Russia has for many months been attempting to encircle Pokrovsk and neighboring Myrnohrad from the north and south. Moscow’s forces are now close to cutting off the main roads into Pokrovsk, with its two key supply routes already under fire from Russian drones making it dangerous and difficult to bring in supplies and also threatening Ukrainian forces ability to withdraw.

In recent weeks, a growing number of Russian troops have advanced into Pokrovsk, with small groups using infiltration tactics to penetrate into the heart of the city, according to both Ukrainian and Russian military analysts.

Intense street fighting is now taking place inside Pokrovsk, with Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi describing the situation as “difficult.”

“The enemy in Pokrovsk is paying the highest price for attempting to fulfill the Kremlin dictator’s task of occupying Ukrainian Donbas,” Syrskyi wrote in a post to Telegram on Saturday.

Ukrainians outnumbered, under fire
Ukraine in recent days has launched counterattacks to push Russian forces back from the northern edge of Pokrovsk and keep a road there open to Myrnohrad.

Last weekend, for example, special forces troops under the command of Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov launched an audacious heliborne operation into territory that Russian forces claimed they already controlled. The GUR later uploaded video of the assault.

But the momentum in Pokrovsk appears to be with the attacking Russian forces. The city’s fall would be a blow to Ukrainian morale and would complicate its broader defense of the Donbas region.

There are also concerns in Ukraine that its loss could open a route for a Russian offensive towards the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk — the largest Donbas cities still controlled by Kyiv.

But military analysts who spoke to ABC News suggested that the fall of Pokrovsk alone would not necessarily imperil Ukraine’s forces holding the area.

“The Ukrainians could quite likely just as easily continue to defend outside Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad,” Pasi Paroinen of the Finland-based Black Bird Group open-source intelligence analysis organization told ABC News.

Though urban centers “usually make decent tactical defensive positions,” Paroinen added, “when you are already surrounded from three sides and your lines of communications have been cut off or are being disrupted as badly as they are right now over there, then those positions become liabilities, and they are just basically draining Ukrainian resources.”

A Ukrainian withdrawal may even improve Kyiv’s prospects, Paroinen said, assuming that new defenses have been prepared to the city’s west. If those new fortifications are not ready, “then they have a bigger problem than failing to hold Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad,” he said.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank suggested that Russia is unlikely to have the reserves to exploit Pokrovsk’s potential fall to advance rapidly to seize more of the Donbas region. Rather, Moscow’s mauled forces would likely have to continue their slow and costly forward grind, the ISW said.

Regardless, the situation is fraught for Ukrainian units still present in the city. The omnipresent threat of drones could complicate any Ukrainian retreat effort, which would likely see Kyiv’s troops attempt to break out to the west of the city using its under-fire supply routes.

If unable to retreat, large numbers of Ukrainian troops could find themselves cut off and potentially captured. To date and with the exception of the Russian siege of Mariupol in the early stages of the invasion, Kyiv’s forces have avoided being forced into mass surrender, even as they’ve gradually ceded territory in the east of the country.

The fall of Pokrovsk would also likely buoy Russian morale and send a signal that the war is going in its favor — a signal likely to be amplified by Russian state-aligned media and the Kremlin.

Moscow has amassed around 170,000 troops in the Donetsk region with a focus on Pokrovsk, according to remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday — a signal, he said, of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intent to capture the area.

Russia has not said how many troops it has deployed to the area. Ukrainian troops defending it are outnumbered eight-to-one, Zelenskyy said.

Visiting a command post in the Dobropillia sector — just north of Pokrovsk — this week, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces there are “defending Ukraine and our territorial integrity. This is our country, this is our East, and we will certainly do our utmost to keep it Ukrainian.”

Russian soldiers have already paid a high price. Ukraine’s General Staff said that, since the start of 2025, Moscow has lost some 200,000 soldiers who have been killed or wounded in Donetsk, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk directions.

Russia does not release details about its casualties, making it difficult to independently confirm that figure. Ukrainian estimates of Russian casualties have broadly chimed with estimates from U.S. and European intelligence agencies since 2022.

A Russian victory in Pokrovsk will be welcome good news for the Kremlin as Putin maneuvers for advantage over his Ukrainian and American counterparts in anticipation of possible talks over a proposed ceasefire and eventual peace deal.

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov last week sought to play up the significance of Moscow’s advance on the city, telling Putin that up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers were “encircled” in areas including Pokrovsk — a claim later denied by Ukrainian officials and even disputed by some Russian military analysts, and that most military observers say is currently false.

Fight or flight?
The current situation in Pokrovsk is following a similar pattern as other embattled Donbas cities like Bakhmut in 2023 and Avdiivka in 2024. In all three, Russian forces edged forward over several months at staggering human cost despite a resolute Ukrainian defense, according to figures released by Kyiv. In Bakhmut and Avdiivka, Ukrainian forces were eventually forced to abandon the cities.

Zelenskyy and his generals have been criticized by some military bloggers and analysts in Ukraine and abroad for their perceived sluggishness in ordering retreats from doomed Donbas cities.

“The Ukrainians are committing to defending these towns, I would say, for too long,” Paroinen said. “The Russians are already too deep, and I think in too many numbers inside Pokrovsk for Ukrainians to be able to throw them out.”

Ukrainian political and military officials have repeatedly said that military — not political — considerations are front of mind, framing their defense of certain cities as a means to further bleed Russia’s attacking units. Others have argued for a nimbler “defense-in-depth” approach to preserve Ukrainian lives and conserve stretched resources.

“Defense-in-depth is not something the political leadership appreciates too much,” Oleksandr V. Danylyuk — an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank in the U.K. and the chairman of the Center for Defense Reforms think tank in Kyiv — told ABC News. “That’s why I would rather expect the government to fight for as long as they can.”

“I think that potentially, Ukraine can actually keep the ground in Pokrovsk, in the same way as the ground has been kept in Chasiv Yar, for instance,” Danylyuk — who has previously served as an adviser to top Ukrainian military and intelligence officials — added, referring to the pivotal fortress city to the northwest where Ukrainian troops have been pushed back but retain a foothold after a yearlong Russian offensive.

“I’m not quite sure if Pokrovsk is of the same importance militarily as Chasiv Yar,” Danlyluk said.

“Personally, I don’t see any real military reason to actually fight for Pokrovsk,” he said. “I understand political reasons. I understand symbolic reasons. And I believe that it is doable. It’s just a matter of price. And I’m not quite sure if we need to pay the price.”

Oleksandr Merezhko — a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party and the chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee — downplayed the criticism of the decision to fight for Pokrovsk.

“I guess our military philosophy is to defend a particular point till the last opportunity, but at the same time to save people,” he told ABC News. “To make the Russians lose more of their soldiers and to save our soldiers.”

But influential military figures, such as Vitalii Deineha — the well-known Ukrainian volunteer and founder of the Come Back Alive Foundation — are already calling for Kyiv to abandon the city.

“The General Staff reports to the top contain more and more lies every day,” Deineha wrote in a post to Facebook. “In fact, we have practically already lost Pokrovsk, which means that holding Myrnohrad also makes no sense.”

“We should not be afraid of rating drops, because there will be no elections: next year there will be war again. And someone will have to fight it,” he added.

India’s basmati rice exports to US impacted by floods and tariffs as Pakistan looks to benefit
Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Trump administration’s tariffs on Indian goods, initially 25% and then additional 25%, “due to India’s direct or indirect importation of Russian Federation oil,” is expected to make Indian basmati rice significantly more expensive for American consumers.

Basmati is an aromatic rice variety grown mostly in the Punjab region in northern India and is popular for its long grain, fluffy texture and distinct smell. This premium variety is sold for twice the price of other varieties meaning, even with limited quantity, basmati is considered a high value export.

India dominates the global market, providing the world with 65% of its basmati supply. Most of the rest comes from Pakistan.

The Indian price of exporting Indian rice is expected to rise sharply due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India, and the consequences for India could be extreme due to the stark tariff differential when compared to Pakistan.

While India faces a 50% duty, Pakistan has only a 19% tariff.

“We definitely see this [tariffs] as a positive thing,” Mudassar Ahmed, of Rice Partners, a Pakistani agricultural cooperative, to ABC News.

“The 50% tariff on Indian rice will effectively price it out of the U.S. market,” Malik Faisal Jahangir, chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, the northern state of Punjab in India, which shares borders with Pakistan’s Punjab province, has been experiencing the worst flooding since 1988.

Arvind Shukla, a journalist from local media outlet NewsPolti, told ABC News that the devastation from the floods has been widespread and that most of the districts that grow basmati have been severely impacted.

The floods submerged more than 150,000 hectares of farmland — an estimated 10% of potential output, the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF) spokesperson told ABC News.

Farmers in Punjab have an average landholding of 8.95 acres per farmer, significantly more than the national average of 1.08, according to the Government’s Agriculture Census, and farming is more mechanized and resource-intensive, with farmers often investing in costly equipment financed through high-interest loans, leaving them among the most debt-burdened in the country.

Any disruption in crop yields, particularly of high value crops like basmati, makes them vulnerable to significant debt and potential default.

Punjab province in Pakistan has also flooded, with the region producing 90% of the country’s Basmati rice. More than 1,000 people have died in the floods since August 2025, as per Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Officials estimate that 30 to 35% of their basmati output may have been impacted, according to the early estimates of Rice Partners Pvt Ltd., with the overall basmati damage may being up to 10% or 15%.

Pakistan exported approximately 772,725 tons of basmati rice in the last fiscal year, earning $876.9 million, an increase from 595,120 tons when compared to the year before, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

India, however, in the last fiscal year exported 234,467 metric tons of basmati rice which is valued at $300 million to the U.S. alone, as per the Indian Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

The U.S. rice import market has grown from 7% of the domestic market in 1993-94 to over 25% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the aromatic variety accounts for 60% of U.S. imports, with basmati from India and Pakistan as well as jasmine from Thailand.

The Basmati rice market is expected to grow to approximately $27 billion by 2032, as per Market Research Future’s Global Basmati Rice Market report.

“Pakistan can provide some basmati because of tariff difference, but can’t compensate for India’s quantity,” Vinod Kumar Kaul, executive director of India Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said to ABC News.

Massive, 18-mile-long Patagonia glacier experiencing rapid ice loss for 1st time
General view of Perito Moreno Glacier at Parque Nacional Los Glaciares on December 16, 2023 near El Calafate, Argentina. Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

(LONDON) — What was once considered the most stable glacier in the Patagonia region is experiencing ice loss at rates far greater than previously thought, according to new research.

The Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina has retreated far more rapidly than expected in the past several years, according to a paper published Thursday in Communications Earth & Environment.

The glacier, measuring about 18.6 miles long, has retreated nearly half a mile in some areas over the past few years and could retreat by more than a mile in the near future, the study found. It is fed by the Southern Patagonian Ice Field in the Andes Mountains and terminates in Lago Argentino.

Previously painted as a glacier that “prevails in a changing climate,” researchers began closely studying Perito Moreno to compare it to other, less-stable glaciers, Moritz Koch, a researcher at the Friedrich Alexander University in Erlangen, Germany, and lead author of the study, told ABC News.

The scientists were left “baffled” over the unprecedented surface lowering rates seen at Perito Moreno, Koch said.

Perito Moreno remained relatively stable between 2000 and 2019, unlike most of the glaciers fed by the Patagonian Ice Fields. During that time frame, the glacier retreated about 328 feet, the researchers said.

But there has been a “substantial” increase in the rate of retreat since 2019, according to the paper.

“We do see that the stability of the glacier has come to an end, and it has, well, surpassed a tipping point,” Koch said. “That’s why we see this retreat happening.”

During two helicopter flights in 2022, researchers used radar to survey the thickness of the ice. They then combined that data with a survey of the lakebed beyond the glacier to investigate differences in the surface height and surface velocity of the glacier between 2000 and 2024.

In recent years, there has been more than a 16-fold increase in the thinning rate of the glacier at the terminus — where the glacier is currently grounded on in the water — from about 1 foot between 2000 and 2019 to an average of 18 feet between 2019 and 2024, the researchers found.

“This specific feature has stabilized the glacier over past decades, basically acting as a pinning point,” Koch said.

A large ridge beneath the terminus may have been responsible for the glacier’s stability before 2019.

Perito Moreno was like “climatically” out of balance on the surface, but kept physically in its position due to the bedrock ridge, Koch said.

But if the glacier continues to thin at the current rate, it will detach from the ridge and rapidly retreat, according to the paper. The increased water depth below the glacier would lead to an increased rate of calving.

As the frontal position changes in the glacial troughs to the north and east of Perito Moreno, the additional water surrounding the glacier is able to destabilize it and make it buoyant — causing a feedback loop of melting, Koch said.

“So, eventually, the water is able to lift up the glacier from its bed, and this facilitates this very strong calving activity that we are seeing right now,” he said.

As one of the most famous glaciers in the world, the Perito Moreno Glacier is a major tourist destination in Argentina and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981.

“It’s a very important economic factor for the region,” Koch said.

Climate change is likely playing a significant role in the ice loss of glaciers in the Patagonia region, Koch said.

“We do see a gradual increase in temperatures in the past decade, so warming definitely plays a substantial role in why glaciers are melting on the surface,’ he said.

Glaciers all over the world are at risk of significant ice loss due to global warming, according to scientists.

Between 2000 and 2023, glaciers lost an estimated 7,211 billion tons of ice, equating to an average annual loss of 301 billion tons, according to study published in Nature in February.

In the past two decades, the rate of ice loss has increased by about 36% in the past two decades, the researchers found.

Even if temperatures were to stabilize at current levels, glaciers around the world will likely lose at least 39% of mass, according to the World Economic Forum.

Melting glaciers and ice sheets are significant contributors to sea level rise. If all of the glaciers on Earth were to melt, it would contribute to an additional 230 feet of ocean water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Painting stolen by Nazis during WWII believed discovered in Argentine real estate listing
A photograph of the painting “Portrait of a Lady,” by Italian artist Giuseppe Vittore Ghislandi. Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands

(LONDON) — An 18th-century portrait stolen by the Nazis during WWII is believed to have resurfaced in the most unexpected place: hanging above a sofa in a coastal Argentinian home and discovered not by law enforcement or a museum, but spotted in a photo on a real estate website.

The painting, “Portrait of a Lady” by Italian baroque artist Giuseppe Vittore Ghislandi, belonged to Jacques Goudstikker, a prominent Dutch-Jewish art dealer whose collection of more than 1,100 works was seized after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands in 1940. Senior Nazi officials, including Hermann Göring, acquired hundreds of pieces, according to the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE).

The potential discovery is the result of years of work by Dutch daily newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AD) investigative journalists Cyril Rosman, Paul Post and Peter Schouten, who have been pursuing the case for nearly a decade.

Rosman said the team began tracing Friedrich Kadgien, Göring’s financial adviser and close confidant, several years ago.

“Kadgien escaped to South America at the end of the war,” Rosman told ABC News. “We knew from archival documents that he brought diamonds, jewelry, and two stolen paintings with him. We’ve spent years trying to piece together his life here and where those paintings ended up.”

Kadgien died in Buenos Aires in 1978. His two daughters inherited properties in Mar del Plata, where the investigation eventually led the AD journalists.

After years of dead ends, the AD team resolved to make one final attempt. They sent Peter Schouten, AD’s correspondent in Argentina, to visit the property.

“I rang the bell. Nobody answered but we saw movement inside,” Schouten recalled. “Then we noticed a ‘For Sale’ sign in the garden.”

Back at his hotel, Schouten looked up the property listing together with his husband, a producer for international media who often assists in his investigations.

“We were scrolling through the photos when my husband suddenly said, ‘Look, isn’t that the painting?’” Schouten said. “I told him, ‘No, that can’t be true. The Dutch government has been looking for this painting for 80 years … it can’t just be hanging above a sofa in Mar del Plata.’ But there it was.”

Rosman, reviewing the same images from the Netherlands, had the same reaction.

“I was scrolling through the listing, looking for photos of the father or maybe some old documents,” Rosman said. “I didn’t expect to find one of the paintings we’d been searching for just sitting there in the living room. It was surreal.”

AD immediately sent the images to the RCE, which maintains official records of Nazi-looted art. Annalies Kool, a provenance researcher at RCE, told ABC News that the agency is “almost certain” the painting is the missing “Portrait of a Lady” but cannot 100% confirm it without examining the work in person.

“According to post-war declaration forms, we know that Kadgien possessed this painting,” Kool said. “Given that he fled to Argentina after the war and we now see it hanging in the living room of his daughters, we assume it has remained within the family for the past 80 years.”

Kool explained that the RCE cross-referenced the photo with the original wartime records. “The measurements match, the composition matches, and visually it aligns with the archival images,” she said. “But we would need to examine the back of the painting to confirm. There could be labels or marks proving it came from the Goudstikker collection.”

However, AD didn’t rely solely on the real estate listing photos to identify the painting. “We obtained additional images from inside the house from a separate source,” Schouten confirmed. “That gave us the second verification we needed before publishing.”

AD said they repeatedly attempted to speak with Kadgien’s daughters via email, Instagram, and WhatsApp. “After weeks, one of them finally responded,” Schouten said. “She asked what we wanted, said she was busy, and then blocked us.”

Shortly afterward, the listing real estate agency, Robles Casas y Campos, removed the photos showing the painting, as well as the entire listing itself.

Goudstikker’s heirs are represented by U.S. attorneys Yael Friedman and Amelia Cuneo of Friedman, Norman & Friedland, LLP. Friedman confirmed to ABC News that their client, Marei von Saher, Goudstikker’s 81-year-old daughter-in-law and sole heir, intends to pursue a formal restitution claim for “Portrait of a Lady.”

“Our client does intend to make a claim,” Friedman said. “She is the sole heir of Jacques Goudstikker’s estate and her goal is to recover the artworks that were looted by the Nazis from her father-in-law.”

Kool also said that a second missing painting – a 17th-century floral still life by Dutch artist Abraham Mignon – was listed in Kadgien’s possession in post-war declarations. Investigators believe it appears in a 2012 Facebook photo posted by one of Kadgien’s daughters, though its ownership and provenance remain unclear.

Friedman clarified that their claim will only target the Ghislandi portrait, not the second Mignon painting, because that work was not part of the Goudstikker collection.

“I have been on this quest since the late 1990s. My family’s goal is to locate and recover each and every artwork looted from Jacques Goudstikker’s collection and restore his legacy, von Saher told ABC News in a statement provided through her lawyers.

“This is the kind of case you dream of,” said Arthur Brand, the Dutch art detective often called “the Indiana Jones of the art world.” “A painting stolen in WWII, thought lost for decades, suddenly pops up on a real estate website in Argentina, hanging above a sofa,” Brand said. “You can’t write a better script.”

Brand added that the discovery highlights the unpredictable nature of recovering looted art: “You can find them anywhere – auction catalogues, archives, attics, even real estate listings.”

Rosman believes this case is only the beginning. “Hundreds, maybe thousands, of Nazi fugitives fled to Argentina after the war,” he said. “Who knows how many more looted artworks ended up here, quietly passed down through families?”

Brand agreed: “This case shows something important,” he said. “Thousands of Nazi-looted works are still out there, hanging in living rooms, passed down quietly through families. Argentina was a haven for many who fled Europe after the war – who knows how many masterpieces are still hidden here?”

