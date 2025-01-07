Ukraine is bringing war ‘back to Russia,’ Zelenskyy says after new Kursk offensive

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE – DECEMBER 31: Ukrainian soldiers watch the Zelensky New Years Eve address from their base in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on 31 December 2024. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that some 38,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded fighting in Russia’s western Kursk region since August, with Kyiv now launching a fresh offensive in the border region.

“We continue to maintain a buffer zone on Russian territory, actively destroying Russian military potential there,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to the presidency’s website.

Monday marked five months since Ukrainian units crossed into Kursk in a surprise summer 2024 offensive there. Russian forces — recently supported by North Korean troops — have since slowly been reclaiming ground in their bid to eject Ukrainian troops from the region.

On Sunday, Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed that Kyiv had launched a fresh offensive in Kursk, with fierce fighting reported in several villages.

“Since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the enemy has already lost over 38,000 troops in this area alone, including approximately 15,000 irrecoverable losses,” Zelenskyy said.

“The Russians have deployed their strong units to the Kursk region,” he added. “Soldiers from North Korea are involved there. What’s important is that the occupier cannot currently redirect all this force to other directions, in particular the Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, or Zaporizhzhia regions.”

“I thank all our warriors who are bringing the war back to Russia and providing Ukraine with greater security and strength,” Zelenskyy said.

Multiple Russian military bloggers reported that Ukrainian troops, tanks, armored vehicles and demining equipment attacked the villages of Berdin and Bolshoye Soldatskoye, north of Sudzha — the main administrative border town that Ukraine captured in August. Bloggers also reported an attack further west on the border town of Tetkino.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a Monday statement that two assaults were repelled. “The operation to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces formations continues,” it wrote on Telegram.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank reported that Ukraine intensified its offensive operations in Kursk through Monday, with Russian forces elsewhere in the region launching their own fresh attacks on the Ukrainian salient.

The think tank reported “tactical advances” by Ukrainian troops in areas northeast of Sudzha, though the extent of their success remains unclear.

Andriy Yermak — the head of Zelenskyy’s presidential office — said in a Sunday post to Telegram there was “good news” from the Kursk battlefields, adding: “Russia is getting what it deserves.”

Ukraine launched its latest Kursk push just two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has promised to end the war in 24 hours, repeatedly hinting at pressing Ukraine to make territorial and political concessions in exchange for peace.

Zelenskyy and his top officials have been working hard to build ties with the incoming administration and convince the president-elect of the need to support Ukraine and contain Russia.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that he “held a meeting with international relations officials to plan our meetings and negotiations for January.

“We are accelerating arms deliveries to Ukraine and working toward new and more long-term relations with partners,” he said. “We are preparing positive diplomatic news for Ukraine.”

Continued Ukrainian presence in Kursk may give Kyiv more leverage in peace talks with Moscow, with Russian troops still occupying around 25% of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.

“We don’t need Russian territory, but we need our territories back,” Yehor Cherniev — a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the chairman of his country’s delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly — told ABC News.

“This will probably be one of the positions for further negotiations,” Cherniev said.

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and Natasha Popova contributed to this report.

ABC News' Patrick Reevell and Natasha Popova contributed to this report.

Austin Tice’s parents say they are ‘hopeful’ as US works to find their kidnapped son
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(DAMASCUS, Syria) — The parents of Austin Tice, the American freelance journalist and Marine Corps veteran who was kidnapped while reporting in Syria more than a decade ago, spoke out in an interview with ABC News Live Prime on Thursday as the U.S. works to uncover their son’s whereabouts after the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s authoritarian regime.

Debra and Marc Tice told ABC News’ Linsey Davis they are “hopeful” that their son will be back home soon.

“We’re feeling very hopeful. You know, we’re making sure that our arms are warmed up to get a big hug,” Debra Tice said in the interview. “We’re waiting, and not exactly on pins and needles, but just very expectantly.”

Marc Tice suggested that this is the best hope they’ve had since their son disappeared in August 2012.

“We’ve always had hope and always been confident that our son’s alive and is going to come home to us,” he said. “But this is different and it feels much more immediate and much more promising than any time in memory.”

Marc Tice said that the family has been urging the U.S. to “move towards a diplomatic resolution” to bring Austin home for over a decade and “that never really took place,” but he added that this moment feels “different.”

“Now that there’s a new authority in Damascus, whom I understand is interested in developing good relationships with the United States, it just feels like a great time for whoever can help Austin get home,” he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. is “determined to find” Austin Tice and “working to bring home” another American in Syria. Blinken would not confirm the other American’s name, citing “privacy reasons.” His comments came amid reports that the U.S. made contact with Travis Pete Timmerman, an American who went missing from Hungary earlier in the year.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters the U.S. has asked rebel groups to search for Tice as they empty Assad regime prisons in Syria.

“We do continue to believe that [Austin Tice] is alive and we continue to make clear in all of our conversations, either with entities on the ground in Syria or with entities that may be in communication with those on the ground in Syria, that we have no higher priority than the safe return of Austin Tice to his family,” Miller said.

Tice, a Houston native, disappeared in Aug. 2012 while reporting in Darayya — a suburb of Syrian capital Damascus.

As Syria descended into chaos, with rebel groups taking over the country last week and eventually toppling the tyrannical Assad regime on Dec. 8, the Tice family visited the White House on Dec. 6, where they met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Following the meeting, the Tice family announced that they have been in contact with someone who confirmed their son’s status.

“We have from a significant source that has already been vetted all over our government that Austin Tice is alive, Austin Tice is treated well, and there is no doubt about that,” his mother Debra Tice said during a Dec. 6 press conference.

Asked by reporters about the source of the information, the Tices said they could not share more, claiming that the U.S. government is restricting the family from doing so for reasons that they do not understand.

However, his father Marc Tice said during the press conference that the family is “working toward” making more information public and that the source is “very different” from others who had given the family false hope in the past.”We are confident, in that this information is fresh,” Marc Tice said. “It indicates as late as earlier this year that Austin is alive and being cared for.”

President Joe Biden addressed U.S. efforts to bring Austin Tice back home while delivering remarks on the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, telling reporters that the U.S. believes he is still alive.

“We are mindful that there are Americans in Syria, including those who reside there, as well as Austin Tice, who was taken captive more than 12 years ago,” Biden said. “We remain committed to returning him to his family.”

The president noted that the U.S. remains “committed” to bringing Tice home.

“We think we can get him back, but we have no direct evidence of that yet. And Assad should be held accountable,” Biden added.

Asked if the White House has directed an operation to retrieve Tice, Biden said, “we want to get him out,” before noting that “we have to identify where he is.”

Asked how his six siblings are doing, Marc Tice told Davis on Thursday that when Austin first went missing he and his wife urged their kids to “keep doing what you’re doing and pursuing your passions,” but they did not expect that their son would be missing for over 12 years.

“They finished university, got new jobs, got married, had babies … it’s been a very heartbreaking but also uplifting thing to see,” Debra Tice said.

As the family continued to fight for Austin’s release his siblings “made a circle” and have been “taking care of each other,” she noted.

Ahead of Biden’s Dec. 8 speech, Tice’s siblings Naomi and Jacob Tice spoke with ABC News about their agonizing 12-year fight to get their brother home and how they hope that the fall of the Syrian regime could be a turning point.

“We did keep hearing in the meetings that we were having that within chaos there is opportunity. And that is really how we’re viewing this situation,” Naomi Tice said.

Jacob Tice called on the U.S. to “take advantage of this singular moment” to bring Austin back home.

“We’re overwhelmed and our arms are open,” he said. “We are reaching to anyone and everyone asking for their help, asking for help from the people on the ground, from the media, from the White House, from the State Department, to do what they can.”

Tice’s siblings told ABC News that they are not fully satisfied with the Biden administration’s response so far and received vague answers when they met with White House officials two days earlier.

“We wanted to know that they had a plan in place. If they do, that’s definitely not something they shared with us,” Naomi Tice said.

“If they do, we hope Austin is in the forefront of those plans,” Jacob Tice added.

Since Austin Tice disappeared, the U.S. government has continuously operated under the assumption that he is still alive, but this belief is primarily founded on a lack of evidence of his death, rather than direct evidence proving he is alive, multiple sources told ABC News.

The Syrian government has never publicly acknowledged playing any part in Tice’s disappearance. However, during talks under the Trump administration, Syrian officials said they would provide proof of life in exchange for the U.S fulfilling sweeping demands, according to officials familiar with the private negotiations. The Trump administration did not comply, and the Syrian government did not hand over any information about Tice.

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the safe location, recovery and return of Tice.

ABC News’ Molly Nagle, Christopher Boccia and David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Azerbaijan Airlines crash probe looks into Russian air control conduct, source says
Meiramgul Kussainova/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Azerbaijani authorities investigating last week’s Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan are probing the “disturbing” possibility that Russian air traffic controllers may have directed the damaged plane out over the Caspian Sea, a source with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia have all opened investigations into the cause of the Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243 crash.

The source — who did not wish to be identified given the sensitivity of the ongoing Azerbaijani investigation — said Azerbaijani authorities have “very little doubt” that flight J2-8243 was damaged by a Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft system over Chechnya on Dec. 25.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev suggested on Sunday that the plane was shot down by Russia unintentionally, that it “was damaged from the outside on Russian territory” and was “rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare.” He cited fire from the ground for serious damage to the tail section of the aircraft and apparent shrapnel holes in its fuselage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for the plane crashing, but stopped short of saying Russia was behind a strike.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday said, “The investigation into the air accident is ongoing. And we do not think we have a right to give any assessments and will not do so until conclusions are drawn based on the results of the investigation. We have our own aviation authorities that can do it, and this information may come only from them.”

The source with knowledge of the investigation said the subsequent conduct of air control officials after what they suspect to be a Russian strike on the plane was a focus of the ongoing investigation into the incident, in which 38 of the 67 people on board were killed.

The aircraft was heading northwest from the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, to Grozny in Russia — the capital city of Russia’s Chechen Republic — when the incident occurred. At the same time, Ukrainian drones were attacking targets in Chechnya, prompting a response from Russian anti-aircraft units.

Early explanations for the crash included a collision with birds and heavy fog in the area. Some Russian media organizations also suggested Ukrainian drones collided with the plane during their attack on targets in Chechnya.

Russian authorities did not immediately close Chechen airspace, the source said, adding that this decision may have been negligent but does not appear to prove any intent by Russia to shoot down the incoming Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft.

The doomed plane flew east across the Caspian Sea to the Kazakh city of Aktau some 280 miles away — rather than landing in Chechnya or another closer airport, which was “puzzling” for investigators, according to the source.

The area was blanketed in heavy fog at the time of the incident, survivors said, forcing the aircraft to make two landing attempts at Grozny airport before it was rocked by apparent explosions on its third approach.

Russia’s Rosaviatsia air transport agency said Friday that the captain was offered other airports at which to land on account of the fog and drone alerts, but chose Aktau. It was not immediately clear which airports had been offered or why the plane didn’t land at one of them.

The investigators’ “most obvious” and “most unfortunate” theory is that Russian air traffic control officials may have directed the plane over the Caspian Sea, the source said.

That explanation, if it turns out to be true, is “disturbing” but possible, the source added.

The aircraft ultimately crashed around 2 miles from Aktau International Airport on the Caspian Sea’s eastern coast.

Putin on Saturday spoke with Aliyev and “apologized for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace and once again expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured,” a Kremlin readout said.

“At that time, Grozny, Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defence systems repelled these attacks,” it added.

On Sunday, Aliyev said Moscow should admit responsibility for the incident and offer compensation.

“The facts are that the Azerbaijani civilian plane was damaged from outside on Russian territory, near the city of Grozny, and practically lost control,” Aliyev told state television.

Aliyev said he did not believe the damage was intentional, though expressed disappointment over alternate theories for the crash offered by Russian authorities in the immediate aftermath.

“This openly showed that the Russian side wants to hush up the issue and this, of course, does no one credit,” he said.

“Unfortunately, for the first three days we heard nothing from Russia except crazy versions,” Aliyev said.

Russia and Azerbaijan — which until 1991 was a constituent state of the Soviet Union — are both members of the Moscow-centric Commonwealth of Independent States bloc. The neighboring nations retain close political, economic and security ties.

Bilateral relations have become more important to the Kremlin since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine prompted a collective Western effort to isolate Moscow on the international stage.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has pursued non-alignment and a balance in its relations with Russia and the West. The country has notably become an important source of natural gas for Europe, while also serving as a key conduit for Russian oil exports.

ABC News’ Dragana Jovanovic, Ines de la Cuetara and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

South Korean president dismisses defense minister after failed martial law declaration
People call for the resignation of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol as they take part in a protest on the steps leading to the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, as a South Korea flag flutters in the wind. South Korea’s opposition moved to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 4 after his extraordinary but short-lived imposition of martial law that brought thousands of protesters to the streets. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

(SEOUL) —  As the opposition’s effort to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made its way through the National Assembly, the leader accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, dismissing a key ally in his brief failed imposition of martial law.

Opposition lawmakers had moved on Wednesday to impeach the president, submitting a motion a day after Yoon’s late-night declaration roiled the nation and set off hours of political turmoil. The motion to impeach was submitted by 191 lawmakers.

It is expected to make its way through the National Assembly in the coming days, with a vote likely either Friday or Saturday. The measure would require a two-thirds majority to pass. It would then be sent to South Korea’s Constitutional Court, which would have to approve the impeachment.

Yoon’s party, the conservative People Power Party, controls 108 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, meaning some would have to break with their party for the impeachment vote to succeed.

As he declared martial law in a televised speech late Tuesday, the president said the measure would be necessary due to the actions of the Democratic Party, a liberal coalition that Yoon accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

The declaration included banning political activities, including rallies and protests. Yoon also called for a stop to the “dissemination of fake news” and the manipulation of public opinion. All press would have been controlled by the state under the declaration.

The declaration was met with protests and a swift vote in the National Assembly, with the 190 members on hand unanimously voting to lift Yoon’s martial law order. Within hours, Yoon had backtracked, and the State Council convened to vote to officially lift the order.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the U.S. was not aware of Yoon’s plan before his declaration. “For us, this is one of the most critical alliances that we have anywhere in the world,” Blinken said during a visit to NATO headquarters in Belgium. “South Korean democracy, it’s one of the most powerful stories anywhere in the world.”

“It’s very important that any disputes, differences, political differences be resolved peacefully and pursuant to the rule of law,” Blinken added. “That’s what we’re seeing now. That’s what’s so important to sustain.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed Thursday that the U.S. bears responsibility for the unrest. “The South Korean system was created with the help of the United States,” she said during an appearance on Russia’s Channel One, clips of which she posted on her official Telegram account.

“In 70 years, there has not been a single president who left his post peacefully, there is not a single story of a normally completed term,” Zakharova added. “What is happening now in South Korea is completely inscribed in the political system created here by the Americans.”

North Korea, she added, “is so diligently increasing its security” because “its neighbor is unpredictable.”

Yoon began his five-year term in May 2022 after wining office by a razor-thin margin.

Kim, the defense minister, had only recently taken up his post.

He had served as the head of Presidential Security Services in Yoon’s administration, before becoming a cabinet member in September, according to Yonhap News Agency. He’s a retired three-star Army general.

As opposition lawmakers worked to impeach Yoon, public calls for the president’s resignation continued. Crowds again gathered in Seoul on Thursday, holding another candlelit vigil in support of Yoon’s ouster in front of the National Assembly building.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky, Ellie Kaufman, Joe Simonetti and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.