Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow: Officials

(LONDON) — Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group have advanced eastwards towards the key administrative and humanitarian hub of Port Sudan, claiming to have taken the key town of Sinja, the capital of Sennar State.
Over 60,000 people have fled Sinja Town, south of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, to neighboring localities according to the United Nations, as fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces intensified in the state towards the end of June.
Videos posted on social media appear to show RSF fighters driving through Sennar state. Another video posted by the RSF on July 2 appears to show militants outside the Sennar State Radio and Television Corporation, celebrating their advance.
“Our forces now control the capital of Sennar after defeating the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its allies,” said the RSF in a post on social media network X.
They claimed to have seized a “large stock of military equipment” and weapons, saying the SAF suffered “heavy casualties numbering in the hundreds.” ABC News was unable to independently verify the claimed casualty figure.
The RSF’s eastward advance — the group now controls a large part of Western Sudan including the Darfur region — has raised concerns that the paramilitary group is closing in on Port Sudan, the city a key administrative and humanitarian on the Red Sea.
“This is having a huge impact on innocent civilians,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N.’s secretary-general, said on Tuesday. “Latest figures indicate that more than 60,000 men, women and children have already fled the fighting in that area.”
“The situation is extremely volatile and our humanitarian colleagues fear that the number could increase in the coming days, as the fighting between the parties continues and people are moving constantly in an elusive search for safety,” Dujarric said.
As the war in Sudan enters its 15th month, as many as 40,000 people have been killed in fighting between the warring parties, said Ahmed Abbas, spokesperson for the Sudan’s Doctors Union. The conflict has also precipitated the world’s largest displacement crisis, with over 9.1 million people forced to flee their homes across Sudan’s 18 states, according to the International Office of Migration (IOM).
Last week, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, an international monitoring agency, released a “snapshot” indicating the war in Sudan has triggered the world’s largest hunger crisis, with over half of Sudan’s population of 26 million now facing “crisis” levels of hunger. The report indicated that unlike the Darfur crisis 20 years ago, today’s crisis in Sudan spans the nation, including Khartoum, one of Africa’s most-promising capitals, and Al Jazeira state, known as Sudan’s “breadbasket” state, where almost 300,000 people are now facing “famine-like” hunger.
“Imagine a city the size of London being displaced. That’s what its like, but it’s happening with the constant threat of crossfire, with famine, disease, and brutal ethnic and gender-based violence,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope.
The U.S. Agency for International Development said the situation is now “historically dire” warning that it’s a crisis “comparable to-and potentially worse than” the Famine in Ethiopia in the early 1980s.
“The SAF and RSF must negotiate an immediate ceasefire to facilitate predictable and sustained humanitarian access to all Sudanese and remain at the negotiating table to end this conflict.,” said USAID.
(VIENNA, Austria) — Taylor Swift’s three concerts in Vienna this week have been canceled after two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, authorities said.
“We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” a message from Barracuda Music said. “All tickets will be automatically refunded.”
The cancellation comes hours after authorities announced a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday morning and a second suspect was arrested in the afternoon.
The suspects allegedly radicalized themselves online, Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, said at a press conference. The 19-year-old suspect allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State at the beginning of July, Ruf said.
Vienna was a target of their planned attack and the 19-year-old suspect had a particular focus on Swift’s Vienna concert, Ruf said.
The pop star had concerts scheduled in Vienna this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Information about the threat to the tour dates originated with U.S. intelligence and was passed to the Austrians and Europol, multiple law enforcement and intelligence sources told ABC News.
Though inspired by ISIS, the sources said investigators do not believe the alleged plot was directed by ISIS operatives.
U.S. intelligence found at least one of the suspects pledged to ISIS-K on the messaging app, Telegram, in early July, the sources said.
Investigators are not convinced that the alleged plot would have worked and they do not know if a functioning bomb was produced. However, Viennese investigators did find explosive precursor chemicals which showed a degree of motivation and planning, sources told ABC News.
Before the shows were canceled, Ruf said security at the concerts would be increased. The shows were expected to draw 65,000 concertgoers per day, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, police said.
Swift kicked off the massively successful “Eras Tour” in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18, 2023.
Investigators in Austria are looking at surveillance footage to determine whether one or more of the suspects had previously visited the concert site for reconnaissance or if they had visited other potential targets.
As ABC News has previously reported, law enforcement officials have been concerned about mass gathering attacks since the deadly Moscow concert hall assault earlier this year for which ISIS-K claimed credit.
In October 2023, the pop star released a concert film chronicling the record-breaking tour, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” that went on to break records of its own and earn a Golden Globe nomination.
At the 100th stop of the tour this summer in Liverpool, England, the 14-time Grammy winner told the audience the tour “has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life thus far.”
The Eras Tour will end in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8.
ABC News’ Carson Blackwelder contributed to this report.