Ukraine-Russia peace talks ‘chess’ match pits Zelenskyy against Putin
(LONDON) — President Vladimir Putin appears to be facing a dilemma as Russian and Ukrainian representatives prepare for direct peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.

Having repeatedly dodged Ukrainian and U.S. calls for a full 30-day ceasefire, the Russian leader instead offered direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian teams in Istanbul — a proposal President Donald Trump enthusiastically backed.

The offer appeared significant — the talks, if they go ahead, will be the first direct peace negotiations between the two sides since the early weeks of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy, though, decided to up the stakes. “I will be waiting for Putin in [Turkey] on Thursday. Personally,” he wrote in a post on X. “I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.”

The offer for the two presidents to meet face to face represents a challenge to Putin, who has not met with Zelenskyy since 2019, has repeatedly sought to undermine the Ukrainian president’s legitimacy and suggested it would not be suitable for Moscow to negotiate directly with Kyiv.

“Zelenskyy has put Putin in a situation where no matter what Putin does, he loses,” Oleksandr Merezhko — a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party — told ABC News. “If Putin doesn’t show up in Istanbul then he loses,” Merezhko added. “The world will see that Putin doesn’t want any negotiations.”

“If Putin doesn’t show up, then imagine how it will look — on one hand the young defiant leader of a heroic country and on the other hand an old dictator, war criminal,” Merezhko added. “Putin cannot afford to look like this. So, the chances that he will show up in Istanbul are slim.”

The Kremlin has so far been silent on whether Putin will meet with Zelenskyy, while reiterating the president’s offer of direct negotiations in Istanbul. “Overall, we remain committed to a serious effort toward a long-term peaceful resolution,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Konstantin Kosachev — the deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament — reportedly suggested Putin would not attend.

Kosachev told the Rossiya-24 TV channel — as quoted by Russia’s Interfax news agency — that Zelenskyy is trying “to shift the blame to Russia, to say: look, President Putin, whom I invited to Istanbul, refused, did not come. And then there will be all sorts of insinuations about why this happened.”

Oleg Ignatov — the International Crisis Group’s senior Russia analyst — told ABC News it would be “a big surprise” if Putin traveled to Istanbul. “Usually, Putin doesn’t just meet with anybody without preparations,” Ignatov explained.

Ahead of the last meeting between the two leaders in 2019, the Kremlin was preparing “for many months,” he added.

Putin’s offer of direct talks came after top European leaders visited Kyiv last week, expressing their support of Ukraine’s demand for a full 30-day ceasefire during which peace negotiations could resume. Putin has so far not endorsed the proposal.

President Donald Trump appeared to back both the 30-day ceasefire and Putin’s counter-offer of talks in Turkey.

First, European allies said the president endorsed the ceasefire in a phone conversation during their visit to Kyiv.

But Trump then quickly also expressed support for Putin’s offer of talks in Istanbul — an offer interpreted by Ukraine and its European partners as an effort to dodge their proposal. Trump even publicly pressed Zelenskyy to “immediately” agree to the meeting.

After Zelenskyy countered with his offer of a direct meeting with Putin, Trump even suggested he might join. “I’ve got so many meetings, but I was thinking about actually flying over there,” he told reporters at the White House on Monday.

“There’s a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen, but we’ve got to get it done,” Trump said before departing for a planned visit to three Persian Gulf nations across four days. “Don’t underestimate Thursday in Turkey,” Trump added.

Ignatov, though, warned against any expectation of a breakthrough. “The Russians clearly say that they’re interested in keeping military and diplomatic pressure on Ukraine,” he said. “They clearly say that there will be long negotiations and Ukraine should be prepared for this.”

“They’re both throwing the ball to each other,” Ignatov said of Kyiv and Moscow, with Trump watching on, hungry for a peace deal he can sell as a political win.

Merezhko praised Zelenskyy for his diplomatic maneuvers. “Zelenskyy made a genius chess move which has cornered Putin,” he said. “He said. ‘Mr. Trump — you want negotiations? You’ll get it. I’m coming in person.'”

But the lawmaker said Ukrainians remain unsettled by the quick shifts in Trump’s rhetoric and concerns that the president is being influenced by Russia’s false narratives surrounding its invasion of Ukraine.

“It looks as if despite Ukraine agreeing to all Trump’s proposals — even though it’s not in our interests — he is reluctant to impose serious sanctions on Russia, constantly looking for pretext not to do it and to blame Ukraine for not wanting peace,” Merezhko said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with counterparts from France, Germany, Poland, the U.K., Ukraine and the European Union by phone ahead of this week’s planned Istanbul meeting, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Monday.

“The leaders discussed the way forward for a ceasefire and path to peace in Ukraine,” she said.

ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston contributed to this report.

Search for 4 missing US soldiers now a recovery mission: Lithuanian minister of defense
(WASHINGTON) — The search for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania, has shifted from rescue to recovery mission, according to Lithuania’s minister of defense.

The soldiers, who are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, went missing on Tuesday, the Army said, and the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the soldiers were operating at the time was found submerged in water in a training area on Wednesday.

“Most likely, the M88 drove into the swamp,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News via phone on Thursday. “It has the capacity to swallow large objects … this vehicle, weighing up to 70 tons, may have just gone diagonally to the bottom.”

The vehicle may be 5 meters below the surface, Sakaliene said.

Crews are pushing through “a mix of muddy water and sludge” amid the “complicated” recovery, Sakaliene said.

“Hundreds of people are working around the clock — American armed forces, our rescue services and private companies,” Sakaliene said. “We have helicopters in the air, divers, firefighters, canal excavation machines — hundreds and hundreds of people.”

“Our Army divers are there, but even they are struggling,” Sakaliene said.

“We’ve narrowed the location down … but we still have to keep digging,” she said. “We brought a huge, long-range excavation machine and a canal cleaner to move the mud and water. Then we have to hook the vehicle, drag it out and see if there are bodies or materials inside.”

The search is also taking longer because the area is dangerous; a high-pressure gas pipeline runs under the ground where the Army vehicle sunk, Sakaliene said.

“We had to depressurize it before bringing in heavy equipment,” Sakaliene said. “We had to build a kind of alley, so the heavy machines could come through safely.”

Sakaliene said the Lithuanians will remain dedicated to the recovery.

“Working with American soldiers has always been close to our hearts,” she said. “They are not just allies — they are family to us.”

North Korea vows to ‘strengthen’ nuclear capabilities, rejecting G7 call for denuclearization

(LONDON) — North Korea on Monday vowed to “steadily update and strengthen” its nuclear capabilities, a firm rejection of the G7’s call for Pyongyang to “abandon” its nuclear ambitions.

The country’s Foreign Ministry said that its “nuclear armed forces will exist forever as a powerful means of justice which defends the sovereignty of the state, territorial integrity and fundamental interests,” according to the Korean Central News Agency, a state-run media outlet.

North Korea’s nuclear development program “prevents a war in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia and guarantees a strategic stability of the world,” a ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

North Korea’s statement followed last week’s meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Quebec, Canada.

Those ministers on Friday called on the secretive state to “abandon all its nuclear weapons and any other weapons of mass destruction as well as ballistic missile programs in accordance with all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

North Korean diplomats in their statement said the nuclear program was “fixed permanently” by the country’s laws, adding that those laws “will not change according to the recognition of anyone.”

North Korea is building a nuclear-power submarine, state media said earlier this month.

Scorpion stings woman at Boston baggage claim as she picked up luggage after flight from Mexico
(BOSTON) — A passenger at Boston Logan was stung by a scorpion while retrieving her luggage in the baggage claim area of customs, according to police.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening while she was at Logan Airport Terminal E picking up her bags after flying back from Mexico when she was suddenly stung on her finger by a scorpion, according to statements from the Massachusetts State Police and Boston EMS.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment, according to the police and Boston EMS.

Authorities did not immediately disclose her condition following the sting and it is unclear how the scorpion ended up on her bag at the airport.

“While most scorpion stings are not serious, medical attention may be needed for pain management and wound care, including preventive tetanus vaccine,” according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. “Young children may be more likely to develop neurologic symptoms and need urgent treatment.”

Scorpions are not typically found in the Boston area but over 2,000 species of the predatory arachnids exist worldwide, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Scorpions can be found on every continent except Antarctica but are most commonly seen in subtropical and tropical areas of the world,” the CDC says. “Scorpion stings often cause intense pain and redness, but venom from some species can cause severe illness, affecting the heart, nervous system, and other organs. Manifestations include agitation, arrhythmias, bleeding and other coagulation disorders, pancreatitis, uncontrollable muscle spasms, shock, and even death.”

