Ukraine says it now controls over 80 Russian settlements, including town of Sudzha

Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) — Ukraine now controls over 80 Russian settlements, including the town of Sudzha, since launching its major incursion into the Kursk region last week, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

Ukrainian troops have advanced more than 21 miles inside Russia and are now in control of 82 settlements and approximately 444 square miles of territory in the Kursk region, Ukrainian Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Thursday.

Ukraine has also set up its first military office in the region, Syrskyi said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message Thursday that a Ukrainian military commandant’s office is being established in Sudzha following “the completion of the liberation of the town” from the Russian military.

“Several other settlements have also been liberated. In total, there are already more than 80 of them,” he said.

Ukrainian forces have continued to advance since launching their incursion into Russia. As of Tuesday, Zelenskyy said 74 communities — which are largely small villages and hamlets — were under Ukrainian control in the Kursk region.

Syrskyi said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had completed search-and-destroy operations for Russian forces still in Sudzha, the main border town from which Ukrainian forces have been expanding their bridgehead inside Russia.

Amid the advance, mass evacuations are underway in the Kursk region and elsewhere.

Over 720 people have left border areas in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Thursday.

Provisional accommodation centers in 14 regions have received 9,500 people, including more than 6,500 in the Kursk region, the ministry said.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Thursday that the military is “allocating additional forces” among its measures to increase security in regions bordering Ukraine.

“We are talking, first of all, about increasing the efficiency of the troop command and control system in interaction with other law enforcement agencies and the administration of the Belgorod region, about identifying responsible officials, as well as allocating additional forces and means that will be sent to carry out the main tasks,” Belousov was quoted by the defense ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian forces have been trying to advance towards the logistics hub of Pokrovsk for months, inching forward incrementally.

The head of the Civil Military Administration in Pokrovsk said Thursday that the “enemy almost approached our community to the city of Pokrovsk” and was a little more than six miles from the outskirts of the city.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Beryl is targeting the Gulf Coast of Texas after dealing a destructive blow to several islands in the Caribbean and the resort coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Beryl is projected to re-strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall just north of the U.S.-Mexico border late Sunday into Monday morning.

Beryl, the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane in history, killed at least seven people in the Windward Islands — including Grenada and Carriacou — before skirting south of Jamaica, shutting down communications, stranding tourists and delivering storm surge and flooding rain to the island.

Here’s how the news is developing.

Jul 06, 12:33 PM
Hurricane watch in effect for parts of Texas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect in Texas from the Rio Grande Valley to San Luis Pass, just west of Galveston Island, with a Storm Surge Watch from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to High Island, Texas.

Storm surge is forecast to be 3 to 5 feet in Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay, and 2 to 4 feet in Galveston Bay. These numbers are subject to change depending on the exact track and intensity of the storm as it approaches landfall.

Residents along the Texas coast need to be prepared for a powerful hurricane with life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and significant flooding.

Flooding rain is often the most impactful aspect of tropical systems. In terms of rainfall amounts, much of southeastern Texas is looking at 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 15 inches. Most of this rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Jul 06, 12:27 PM
Now a tropical storm, Beryl expected to strengthen before hitting Texas

Beryl remains a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico as of Saturday morning, but it is expected to strengthen before hitting Texas on Sunday with potential Category 1 strength.

On Saturday, Beryl may take some time to recover, but is forecast to begin strengthening by the end of the day. The storm is moving into favorable conditions for hurricanes, with warm water and limited wind shear.

The track from the National Hurricane Center takes Beryl towards the Texas coast by late Sunday night into early Monday, likely as a strong Category 1 Hurricane.

Currently, the most likely landfall location is around Matagorda Island, just east of Corpus Christi, but that will likely need to be adjusted as the storm’s track becomes more “fine-tuned” in the next day or so.

40 people injured after Air Europa flight experiences heavy turbulence, diverted to Brazil
@Natalia_gimeno

(SAO GONCALO DO AMARANTE, Brazil) — Forty people were injured, some seriously, after an Air Europa flight from Spain to Uruguay experienced strong turbulence and was diverted to Brazil, officials said.

Flight UX045 experienced “heavy” turbulence early Monday morning but landed safely at Natal International Airport in São Gonçalo do Amarante, the airline said. The plane requested an emergency landing around 2:32 a.m. local time, according to the airport.

Thirty people received medical care at the airport, while 10 had to be transported to the hospital for further examination, the airport confirmed to ABC News Monday night.

Seven passengers remain hospitalized in serious but not life-threatening condition, Air Europa confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday morning.

Some passengers were hurtled toward the ceiling of the cabin, the airline said.

Passenger videos showed damage to the cabin of the plane and injured passengers in neck braces lying on their backs in the aisle. In one video, a man could be seen dangling from an overhead compartment, though it is unclear how he ended up there.

The flight had departed Madrid-Barajas and was en route to Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, Uruguay, when the incident occurred, according to the airline. Natal was the closest airport to address the passengers’ medical needs, the airline said.

“Due to the nature of the turbulence and for safety reasons, it was decided to divert the flight to Natal International Airport in Brazil,” the airline said.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was carrying 325 passengers at the time.

Passengers in good condition were transported to Recife, where a plane that departed Madrid arrived early Tuesday to continue their trip to Montevideo, Air Europa said.

The original aircraft is not in use and will be examined, the airline said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Julian Assange to reunite with family that has only known him in prison
Neal Pritchard Photography/Getty Images

(LONDON) — When Wikileaks founder Julian Assange sets foot in his native Australia Wednesday, he will be a free man for the first time after 14 years spent in some form of confinement while attempting to avoid U.S. prosecution.

He will also meet his two young sons for the first time ever outside of prison.

Assange is due to appear in federal court in the Northern Marianas Islands, a remote U.S. territory in the Western Pacific, early Wednesday morning local time, where he will plead guilty to one felony count of illegally obtaining and classified information as part of a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors. After that, he is expected to fly to his native Australia. There he will be met by his wife, Stella and their two young sons, who have never known him outside of captivity.

“When we met he was under house arrest. It will be the first time that I get to see him as a fully free man,” Stella Assange told Reuters on Tuesday, after news of the plea deal was announced.

Stella first met Assange as his lawyer in 2011 when he was under house arrest in the U.K. fighting extradition to Sweden on potential sexual assault charges. Shortly afterward, Assange fled to Ecuador’s embassy in London to avoid the charges. He remained trapped there for seven years, facing arrest if he stepped outside.

Assange and Stella began a relationship while he was confined in the embassy, and they conceived their two sons there.

In 2019, Assange was arrested by U.K. police after Ecuador evicted him from the embassy and a British court sentenced him to 50 weeks in London’s Belmarsh prison for violating his bail conditions related to the Swedish sexual assault charges, even though Swedish prosecutors by then had dropped the charges. Since then, Assange has spent the past five years in Belmarsh, one of the U.K.’s most high-security prisons.

The couple’s sons, Gabriel and Max, aged 7 and 5, have only ever met their father in visitor rooms during twice-a-month visits to Belmarsh. In 2022, Stella and Assange married in a ceremony held at the prison.

Stella Assange described the visits to ABC News last summer, saying each time she and the boys had to endure searches by guards, including in their mouths, and be examined by sniffer dogs.

At the time, Stella said she feared Assange wouldn’t survive being extradited to the U.S.

“If he’s taken to the U.S. I can feel it that he will never come home,” she told ABC outside the prison, following one such visit.

Assange was confined to his cell in Belmarsh 23 hours a day, according to a journalist who wrote in The Nation about visiting him in prison last year. A United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture in 2019 criticized British authorities, saying the handling of Assange’s case put in doubt the U.K.’s commitment to human rights, and saying his treatment in Belmarsh amounted to “psychological torture”.

Stella Assange said the family now plans to spend time recovering in Australia, where the government has pressed the U.S. for years to free Assange. The sensitivity of the plea deal and the need to avoid leaks meant Stella decided not to tell her sons of their father’s release even as they flew to Australia to meet him, she said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday.

“We got on the plane and I told them that we were going to visit our family, their cousin, their grandfather and so on. And they still don’t know,” she told Radio 4. “We’ve been very careful because, obviously, no one can stop a five- and a seven-year-old from shouting it from the rooftops at any given moment.

Stella Assange led the campaign to free Assange over the years, defending him as a journalist being persecuted for his publishing evidence of misconduct by the U.S. government and military.

U.S. prosecutors’ decision to charge Assange under the Espionage Act alarmed press freedom advocates and also leading U.S. media organizations, which feared the decision risked setting a precedent that could criminalize the publication of government secrets, something news outlets routinely do. Major news organizations, including The New York Times, had urged the Biden administration to drop the case.

Stella Assange said the plea deal still posed that danger to news organizations in the U.S. because even though it carried no additional prison time, Assange had still been convicted under the Espionage Act. She said Assange’s team intends to seek a full pardon following his release.

“The correct course of action from the U.S. government should have been to drop the case entirely,” she told Reuters. “The fact that there is a guilty plea under the Espionage Act in relation to obtaining and disclosing national defense information is obviously a very serious concern for journalists.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.