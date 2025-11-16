Ukraine’s Odesa forced onto backup power after overnight Russian attack: Officials

Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Life support facilities and critical infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa were forced onto backup power by overnight Russian strikes on energy targets, Ukrainian officials said early Sunday.

“The enemy continues to deliberately strike civilian infrastructure in the southern part of the Odesa region,” Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

“Despite active air defense efforts, last night strike drones again damaged energy facilities, including a solar power plant,” Kiper added. “Fires that broke out were promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service units. Fortunately, there were no casualties.”

“Resilience points have been deployed in the affected area,” Kiper wrote. “Life-support facilities and critical infrastructure have been switched to backup power.”

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry confirmed Kiper’s report, saying in social media posts that there was “a power outage” in Odesa as a result of Russian strikes.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched one ballistic missile and 176 drones into the country overnight, of which 139 drones were shot down or suppressed. Thirty-seven drones impacted across 14 locations, the air force said.

Moscow is intensifying its strikes against critical infrastructure — particularly energy targets — all across Ukraine coinciding with the onset of wintry weather, according to Ukrainian officials. Russian forces have targeted energy infrastructure throughout Moscow’s full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Sunday that Kyiv is working to enhance its air defenses in cooperation with Western partners. “We have prepared new strong agreements with Europe to significantly strengthen our air defense, our resilience and our diplomacy,” he wrote on Telegram.

The president also said his government is bolstering its energy grid and securing more natural gas supplies in response to Russian attacks.

“We already have agreements in place for financing gas imports — and we will cover nearly 2 billion euros needed for gas imports to compensate for the losses in Ukrainian production caused by Russian strikes,” Zelenskky said in a statement posted to the presidential office website.

Zelenskyy announced a new deal for gas imports from Greece and said Kyiv is working with European Union, American, Norwegian, Polish and Azerbaijani partners to secure more supplies and arrange financing for additional imports.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy said in a statement that the government’s “winter support elements” include the fixing of electricity and gas prices for households, financing of gas imports and the building of equipment reserves for repairs after Russian strikes.

Company who made lift used in Louvre heist goes viral with social post
Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

(PARIS) — When Alexander Boecker and his wife, Julia Schwartz, woke up last Sunday morning, the first headlines were not what they expected.

One of their company’s machines — a Boecker AgiLo furniture lift — had been used in a jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris and the image of their lift beneath the iconic French museum’s balcony was already everywhere.

Last week’s Louvre heist saw four masked thieves steal eight pieces of jewelry valued at $102 million, sparking a national outcry and nationwide manhunt. The daring heist took just seven minutes, leaving investigators searching for answers as to how one of the world’s most secure museums was robbed in such a brief window of time.

Based in Werne, a small town in western Germany, Boecker is a third-generation family firm that employs more than 600 people and earns about 150 million euros ($174 million) a year, according to its website. Its lifts are designed to move furniture, pianos and scaffolding — not priceless treasures.

“At first we were shocked,” Boecker told ABC News. “It was a reprehensible act. They had used our device to do it.”

By Sunday evening, once it was clear no one had been hurt, the shock gave way to dark humor, the 42-year-old noted.

“We put some slogans together we found funny,” Boecker said.

His wife, who heads the company’s marketing department, came up with the line that would soon go viral: “When you need to move fast.”

On Monday morning, the company licensed the now-famous photo of the Louvre heist — their lift in full view — and posted it online with the slogan.

“We expected maybe a few laughs,” Boecker said. “Not millions.”

By Thursday, the post had reached 4.3 million views — an extraordinary leap from their usual 20,000.

Inside the office, other slogans were considered: “Return on investment in only seven minutes” and “Even professional criminals rely on the best machines.” In the end, they decided to hold back.

“We didn’t want to cross the line,” Boecker said. “Of course, it’s a crime — a very serious one. We didn’t want to make fun of that.”

The AgiLo in question had been sold to a French rental company in 2020. On Oct. 15, 2025, the thieves arrived posing as clients, attended a short demonstration, learned how to operate the lift — then drove away with it. The rental company reported the theft to police that same day.

Boecker described his machines as “safe, reliable, durable — and as quiet as a whisper.”

“Over 99% of the reactions are positive,” he said. “Some people wrote, ‘Who says Germans don’t have a sense of humor?'”

He noted that they may stop the campaign, since they don’t want to “step over a line.”

“But still,” Boecker said with a smile. “Quite a story, and quite a lift.”

Russian aerial strike on Ukraine kills 6, including 2 children, as kindergarten hit, Kyiv says
Officials carry the children after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Russia overnight launched a heavy air attack on Ukraine — including striking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles — that killed at least six people, including two children.

It came hours after plans for President Donald Trump’s proposed summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to fall apart, leaving hopes of movement in the coming days towards ending the war once again in tatters.

Russia also directly struck a kindergarten in the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to Kyiv. 

At least one drone hit the building where nearly 50 young children were inside, Ukrainian officials said. 

Fortunately many or all were in its shelter, the local governor said.

“Fortunately, the children were in shelter during the alarm, and they were not injured,” the governor said on Telegram.”In total, 48 children were rescued by the State Emergency Service units. Four people were hospitalized, two of them are in serious condition, two are in moderate condition. Two more injured received outpatient medical care.”

Images released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine show firefighters carrying terrified toddlers to safety from the destroyed building.

Kharkiv’s regional State Emergency Service told ABC News one person had been killed and nine injured in the strikes on the city on Wednesday morning.

Forty-eight children were evacuated from the kindergarten. They are experiencing “acute stress reactions,” a spokesperson said.   

Dozens of people also have had to be rescued in Kyiv after Russian drones and debris struck their high-rise apartment buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the attacks showed Russia doesn’t “feel enough pressure for dragging out the war.”

Senior Hamas officials likely survived Israeli strikes on Doha, Israeli sources say
Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Security Camera/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(DOHA, Qatar) — Israel has informed the U.S. that the chances of success of its strikes Tuesday on a Hamas residence in Doha, Qatar, have “decreased significantly,” two Israeli sources familiar with the matter told ABC News — likely confirming Hamas’ assertion that the strikes failed to kill top Hamas officials.

Five Hamas members and a Qatari official were killed in the strike. Hamas’ senior leaders survived the strike, Hamas said Tuesday.

“There was a meeting of the negotiating team and some Hamas leaders to discuss the ideas sent by the United States and the paper sent by President Trump,” Hamas political bureau official Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera of when the strike took place.

Among those killed were the son of a senior Hamas leader, Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya — the head of the Hamas movement in Gaza and the head of Hamas’ negotiating team for a ceasefire with Israel — and an aide. Al-Hayya himself survived, according to Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel acted “wholly independently,” and took “full responsibility” for the strike in Doha on Hamas leadership in a brief statement Tuesday.

Netanyahu said he “convened the heads of Israel’s security organizations,” at noon local Israeli time Tuesday and “authorized a surgical precision strike” on Hamas leadership.

The strike targeted the residential headquarters of several members of the Hamas Political Bureau in Doha, according to Qatar.

Israel has faced criticism over the attack, with Arab nations, the United Kingdom and France all condemning the attack that took place on sovereign land.

President Donald Trump said he was “not thrilled” with the Israeli strike in Doha on Tuesday night ahead of a dinner with several members of his Cabinet.

“I’m not thrilled about the whole situation. It’s not a good situation, but I will say this, we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today,” Trump said.

“I was very unhappy about it, very unhappy about every aspect, and we got to get the hostages back, but I was very unhappy about the way that went down,” Trump said.

Qatar also condemned the attack, saying the “criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” a spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Qatar said it will continue to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, as it has done alongside Egypt.

Hamas leadership and its primary negotiators have been based in Doha for years while trying to get a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Israeli officials said the strikes on Doha were “completely justified,” alleging this Hamas leadership initiated and organized the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“Israel’s security policy is clear — Israel’s long arm will act against its enemies everywhere. There is no place for them to hide,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement Wednesday.

“If the Hamas murderers and rapists do not accept Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and the disarmament of their weapons — they will be destroyed and Gaza will be destroyed,” Katz said.

Qatar is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region. Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by Iran in June in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with Qatari forces helping the U.S. to intercept the missiles.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. “feels badly” about the location of the attack and added that “unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” in a statement read by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

