Ukrainian drones attack Moscow as Zelenskyy suggests fresh ceasefire talks

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday claimed to have shot down at least 26 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region, as both sides continued their long-range strike campaigns despite Kyiv suggesting a resumption of bilateral ceasefire talks this week.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said in posts to Telegram that 132 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight and into Sunday afternoon. The interceptions took place over at least nine Russian regions plus occupied Crimea and the Black Sea, according to the ministry.

The latest attack prompted restrictions at all four of Moscow’s international airports, according to Telegram posts by Artem Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia’s federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya. Korenyako said that least 134 aircraft were diverted to alternate airports amid the disruption.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, wrote on Telegram, “The most effective story is the paralysis of Russia’s air traffic.”

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Sunday that at least 21 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the capital region since 6 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Among them was one drone downed in Zelenograd, around 20 miles northwest of central Moscow. Russian Telegram channels reported that the wreckage of the drone fell in a residential area and set fire to cars.

“Emergency services are working at the crash site in Zelenograd,” Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. “All necessary measures are being taken. According to preliminary information, there are no serious injuries or casualties.”

Ukraine’s air force, meanwhile, reported 57 Russian drones launched into the country overnight. Twenty-five drones were downed or otherwise suppressed, the air force said, with 32 drones impacting in 10 locations and debris falling in six locations.

July has seen both sides expand long-range drone strikes amid stalled ceasefire talks and despite continued pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram on Saturday that Kyiv had proposed new talks to be held this week, as both sides continue work on a prisoner exchange agreement reached at previous rounds of talks held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Rustem Umerov, who last week was moved from his role as defense minister to serve as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, “reported that he has proposed another meeting with the Russian side for next week,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“The pace of negotiations must be increased,” the president said. “Everything must be done to achieve a ceasefire. And the Russian side must stop hiding from decisions.”

“Prisoner exchanges. Return of children. End to the killings. And a meeting at the level of leaders is needed to truly ensure peace — a really lasting one,” Zelenskyy said. “Ukraine is ready for such a meeting.”

Also on Sunday, Zelenskyy said in a post to X that he received a report from Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi on issues including “our long-range strikes, particularly the frequency and effectiveness of deep strikes.”

“Russian logistics must suffer significantly in response to Russia prolonging this war,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Noem blasts ‘weak’ European leaders, stumps for conservative candidate in Poland
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday pushed for Karol Nawrocki to be president of Poland while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Warsaw, decrying his opponent as a “train wreck.”

It is an extraordinary move for a sitting member of the U.S. Cabinet to advocate for a political candidate in a foreign country.

Noem spoke for more than 20 minutes at CPAC, an American group that seeks to spread conservative ideas and held its first conference in Poland on Tuesday.

She claimed there is no time for “nice words,” saying, “We do not have time to dance around the dangers that threaten our societies.”

“It matters who’s in charge,” Noem told the crowd. “I have watched over the years as socialists and people that are just like this mayor out of Warsaw that is an absolute train wreck of a leader have destroyed our countries because they have led by fear.

“They have used fear to control people, and they’ve used fear to promote an agenda that is not what liberty is about, that is not what freedom is about,” she said.

The Polish runoff election for president is on Sunday, June 1, with Nawrocki as the conservative choice and Rafal Trzaskowski for the Civic Platform party.

Nawrocki visited President Donald Trump earlier this year.

“He needs to be the next president of Poland,” Noem said of Nawrocki. “Do you understand me?”

Noem then took aim at “weak” European leaders who have allowed in migrants and “destroyed their civilizations.”

“You have enforced your borders. You have protected who comes into your country, enforced your visa programs. You’ve done good work to make sure that this country has a different story,” she told the crowd.

“But you have much more to do, and you are threatened with a leader who is on the ballot who would take all of that protection away from you, who would open you up to much of the experiences that America had to live through under our last president, Joe Biden,” she added, offering pointed criticisms at Biden and her predecessor, Alejandro Mayorkas.

She argued America “lived through four years of hell” and that the public made a choice in electing Trump in November.

“Thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals came into our country, hundreds of known terrorists infiltrated our country and our communities,” she said. “And our families were murdered and raped and victimized, arrested, released again by his administration to continue the fear agenda that he was trying to promote and to allow political power to be in his hands but not in the people any longer.”

Noem praised Trump as making the United States “safer” for the public.

“Donald Trump is a strong leader for us, but you have an opportunity to have just as strong of a leader in Karol if you make him the leader of this country,” she said.

“You can be that shining city on a hill that the rest of Europe and the world will watch and know how strong you are, how free you are because you’ve elected the right leader that will protect it and defend it and ensure that every individual is treated the same and has equal rights as afforded to them,” she added.

Noem also said that if the Polish elect the right person, the country will continue to have the backing of the U.S.

“If you have elected a leader that will work with President Donald J. Trump, the Polish people will have an ally strong that will ensure that you will be able to fight off enemies that do not share your values,” she said. “You will have strong borders and protect your communities and keep them safe and ensure that your citizens are respected every single day. You will continue to have a U.S. presence here, a military presence, for Trump, that we can work together for the security of both of our nations.”

CPAC will go to Hungary later this week, but it is unclear if Noem or any other U.S. officials will speak at the conference.

Zimbabwe to kill dozens of elephants and distribute meat to people
Spencer/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Zimbabwe has announced that dozens of its elephants will be killed to control the population size and the meat from the carcasses will be distributed to people.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, also known as ZimParks, said it has issued permits to Save Valley Conservancy, a large private game reserve in the southeast, “for an elephant management exercise.”

“The management quota is meant to address the growing elephant population in the region and will initially target 50 elephants,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday. “According to the 2024 aerial survey, there are 2,550 elephants against an ecological carrying capacity of 800 elephants in Save Valley Conservancy.”

The reserve has translocated 200 elephants to other areas in the southern African nation over the past five years “to manage the elephant population and protect the wildlife habitat,” according to ZimParks.

“Elephant meat from the management exercise will be distributed to local communities while ivory will be State property that will be handed over to the ZimParks for safekeeping,” the agency added.

A global ban on ivory trade bars Zimbabwe from selling its stockpile of elephant tusks.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told ABC News on Wednesday that the “management exercise” is “not culling,” as the latter “involves wiping [out] the whole herd in huge numbers.” He did not respond to a question about how many elephants in total will be killed in this instance and over what period of time.

ABC News has reached out to Save Valley Conservancy for comment.

Zimbabwe is home to the second-largest population of elephants in the world, after neighboring Botswana.

ABC News’ Liezl Thom contributed to this report.

Ukraine drones attack Moscow, disrupt Victory Day planning in Russia
Contributor/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow for the second consecutive night on Monday, as the Russian capital prepared for Victory Day celebrations that Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Kremlin-friendly world leaders are expected to attend.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement posted to Telegram on Tuesday that at least 19 Ukrainian drones were shot down en route to the capital overnight. Another four drones were shot down near Moscow on Sunday night.

Sobyanin reported no casualties or serious damage, though said debris from drones fell on a major highway. Russian aviation authorities said flights were also suspended at four of the capital’s airports.

The drones shot down over Moscow were among the 202 craft intercepted across Russia over the previous 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

Ukraine has continued its drone barrages into Russia as the country prepares to mark Victory Day on May 9 — the annual celebration of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Celebrations will be held all over Russia, with the main event a military parade through Moscow overseen by President Vladimir Putin, top Kremlin officials and visiting world leaders — among them Xi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Ukraine’s continued strikes have already forced Russian authorities in occupied Crimea to cancel their planned Victory Day parade, with Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announcing the event would not go ahead due to security concerns, in a statement quoted by the state-run Tass news agency.

In Moscow, meanwhile, authorities warned residents of possible restrictions on transport and mobile internet usage, Tass reported.

Putin last month announced a unilateral cease fire stretching from May 8 to 11 to coincide with Victory Day — a proposal quickly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is pushing for a full 30-day ceasefire that he hopes will form a launch pad for a broader deal to end Russia’s 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy this week said Putin’s offer was part of a “theatrical performance,” suggesting “it is impossible to build any plan for the next steps to end the war in two or three days.”

Zelenskyy has also warned that Kyiv could not guarantee the security of anyone traveling to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. “We cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Zelenskyy told reporters, according to a report by Ukrainian news agency Interfax.

“They provide you with security; therefore, we won’t give you any guarantees. Because we don’t know what Russia will do these days,” Zelenskyy continued, adding that Russia could also orchestrate provocations such as “arson, bombings and so on, only to blame us.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that Putin’s offer of a “festive truce” is still open, as quoted by Tass. Peskov said Moscow is yet to receive a response from Kyiv.

Russian long-range strikes into Ukraine, meanwhile, also continued overnight into Tuesday, with 11 people injured by a drone strike in Kharkiv, according to local administration head Oleg Synegubov.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 136 drones into the country overnight, of which 54 were shot down and 70 lost in flight without causing damage. Impacts were reported in the Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, it said.

 

