Ukrainian woman stabbed to death in unprovoked attack while riding train in North Carolina: Police

Iryna Zarutska, who is not pictured, was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. (Charlotte Area Transit System)

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said Monday he was “appalled” by the unprovoked murder of a Ukrainian woman on Charlotte’s light rail system late last month, with the recent release of the attack on video causing outrage nationwide.

“I am heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence, and I am appalled by the footage of her murder. We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe,” Stein said in a statement on Monday.

Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 22 just before 10 p.m. while riding the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

According to the affidavit, Zarutska boarded the train and sat in an aisle seat directly in front of the suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., who is seen in a window seat wearing an orange sweatshirt.

The train travels for “approximately four and half minutes before the suspect pulls a knife out of his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Prior to the stabbing, there appeared to be “no interaction between the victim and defendant,” the affidavit said.

Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene and a witness directed officials to the location of the suspect, the affidavit said.

Brown was arrested after he was released from the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries sustained at the time of the incident” and was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to court records. It is unclear whether Brown has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said the murder was a “senseless and tragic loss” and Lyles’ “prayers remain with [Zarutska’s] loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time.”

“Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can do to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe,” Lyles said in a statement on Saturday.

The Charlotte Area Transit System, or CATS, confirmed to ABC News there was not security on board the train at the time of the attack, with a spokesperson saying a security team “patrols the system, they are not stationed in one area.”

“At the time of the incident they were riding on a train directly in front of where the incident occurred,” a spokesperson for CATS told ABC News.

According to Zarutska’s obituary, she was born in Ukraine and emigrated to the U.S. with her mother, sister and brother to “escape the war, and she quickly embraced her new life in the United States.”

The 23-year-old, who was described as a “gifted and passionate artist,” will be remembered for her “kindness, her creativity and the lasting impression she left on everyone she met,” according to her obituary.

3 officers injured in shooting in Utah, police say
Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Three officers were shot and injured while responding to domestic disturbance call at a residence in Utah, law enforcement said.

A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, Detective Crystal Beck, of the Brigham City Police Department, told reporters in a press conference.

The officers’ conditions were unknown, Beck said.

When they arrived at the residence in Tremonton they were immediately shot at by the suspect, she said. Those initial officers called for additional units and stopped responding to radio calls, she added.

Additional officers arrived and were able to take the suspect into custody, Beck said.

No civilians were injured and there is no current threat to the public, although the shelter in place remains, she added.

University of Georgia pauses pledging for Sigma Chi fraternity amid investigation into alleged hazing
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(ATHENS, Ga.) — The University of Georgia has paused pledging for one of its fraternities amid an investigation into alleged hazing off-campus.

The university said it is conducting a review of the Sigma Chi fraternity “following a third-party complaint.” The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it is also investigating the reported incident.

The university received an email complaint from an Athens-based professional on Aug. 12 that reported “‘gross student misconduct and abuse’ in reference to ‘hazing by male Greek Life leaders,'” a University of Georgia Police Department complaint stated.

The complainant reported that “incoming freshmen were punched and forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol beyond their capacity” from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, the complaint stated.

One of two fraternities cited in the complaint has been allowed to resume activities following a “thorough review,” university spokesperson Rod Guajardo said.

A review into the other fraternity, Sigma Chi, is ongoing, with all potential new member activity currently paused, Guajardo said.

“Pausing all potential new member activity for an individual organization while a review is conducted is standard operating procedure,” Guajardo said in a statement.

The complaint was referred to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department because the fraternity is located off-campus, the school said.

A spokesperson for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed to ABC News it is investigating the incident, but that no further details are available at this time.

ABC News has reached out to the Sigma Chi headquarters for comment and has not yet received a response.

Hazing is against federal law. Georgia also has an anti-hazing law that deems hazing a misdemeanor of a high or aggravated nature that is punishable by up to one year in jail.

“Students and organizations are prohibited from participating in, condoning, encouraging, requiring, or allowing opportunity for hazing,” UGA states on its website.

FBI offers $50,000 reward for info on person who ‘appeared to fire a gun at law enforcement’ during California ICE clashes
KABC

(CAMARILLO, Calif.) — The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for a person who appeared to point and fire a weapon at federal law enforcement officers in Southern California on Thursday.

The alleged shooting occurred in Camarillo, in Ventura County, where protesters and federal agents were clashing over immigration raids. It allegedly happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Laguna Road, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement.

“FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo,” Essayli said on social media.

Essayli, who heads the Central District of California office, added a photo of the suspect. He also shared a video of the incident that was shot by ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC. The person in the photo and video appeared to be wearing a black T-shirt and a white medical mask.

“Make no mistake: anyone who targets our agents will face the full force of federal prosecution,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

