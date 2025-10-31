UN accuses US of breaching international law with deadly airstrikes on boats in Caribbean and Pacific

UN accuses US of breaching international law with deadly airstrikes on boats in Caribbean and Pacific

The logo of the United Nations at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York. Over 140 heads of state and government are expected to attend the world’s largest diplomatic event over several days. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The United Nations said Friday that U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean violate international human rights law and must stop.

In a statement to ABC News, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that the attacks breach international law and called for an investigation into the strikes.

“These attacks – and their mounting human cost – are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them,” Türk said.

“Under international human rights law, the intentional use of lethal force is only permissible as a last resort against individuals who pose an imminent threat to life,” he added. “Based on the very sparse information provided publicly by the U.S. authorities, none of the individuals on the targeted boats appeared to pose an imminent threat to the lives of others or otherwise justified the use of lethal armed force against them under international law.”

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told ABC News that President Donald Trump is working to eliminate threats to U.S. security.

“The UN has failed at everything from operating an escalator to ending wars — it’s ridiculous that they are now lecturing President Trump and running cover for evil narcoterrorists trying to murder Americans. The President acted in line with the laws of armed conflict to protect our country from those trying to bring poison to our shores, and he is delivering on his promise to take on the cartels and eliminate these national security threats from destroying lives,” Kelly said.

Since September, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have executed over a dozen military strikes against boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, arguing they are anti-drug and counter-terrorism measures.

Over 60 people have allegedly been killed in the strikes, according to U.S. officials.

In announcing the latest and most deadly strike Wednesday, Hegseth said the U.S. “carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in the Eastern Pacific.”

“This vessel, like all the others, was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” he added.

This is the first time the U.N. has condemned the strikes.

“The United States should investigate and, if necessary, prosecute and punish individuals accused of serious crimes in accordance with the fundamental rule of law principles of due process and fair trial, for which the U.S. has long stood,” a statement from his office reads.

Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for Türk, mirrored this sentiment at a Friday U.N. briefing.

“These attacks and their mounting human cost are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Russia’s major earthquake prompts string of 7 volcanic eruptions
Russia’s major earthquake prompts string of 7 volcanic eruptions
A view of Pacific Ocean along coastline at Pacifica Municipal Pier in Pacifica, California, United States on July 30, 2025. Tsunami alerts issued at California Coast after magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula last week has triggered the activity of seven volcanoes in the area, according to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

The RAS said this is the first time in almost 300 years that seven volcanoes erupted at once in the region. Director of the institute Alexey Ozerov described the situation as an “extremely rare phenomenon that can be described as a parade of volcanic eruptions.”

The magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck late on July 29 caused several aftershocks, including a magnitude 6 aftershock in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday morning, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Among those erupting is the Klyuchevskoy Volcano, which the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team reported to be spewing ash on Tuesday.

The earthquake on July 29 has now caused the southern part of the Kamchatka Peninsula to shift southeastward, according to the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Unified Geophysical Service.

The Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Center “United Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences have calculated the surface of the Earth shifted to the southeast, with the greatest shift occurred in the south of the peninsula reaching almost 2 meters.

The greatest shift occurred in the south of the peninsula, movement that is comparable to the horizontal displacement that resulted from the 2011 earthquake in Japan. Seismologists acknowledge the peninsula has “shifted somewhat more modestly” although they do not specify the exact amount.

The eruptions follow the volcanic activity of the Krasheninnikov Volcano that saw lava flow in the last week for the first time in nearly 600 years. Local officials said the last lava flow was recorded in 1463.

A Russian seismologist told local media that there is a direct connection between last week’s powerful earthquake and increased volcanic activity in Kamchatka.

“We attribute the eruptions to the earthquake, which activated the magmatic foci and provided them with additional energy,” Alexey Ozerov, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told TASS, a state-affiliated media in Russia.

The Krasheninnikov volcano is located less than 150 miles away from the epicenter of the earthquake that struck off the east coast of the Russian peninsula on July 29.

The intense quake was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded, and the world’s largest since 2011. It spurred tsunmai warnings from Japan to Hawaii and the West Coast of the United States.

Volcanic activity is common for the Kamchatka Peninsula, which is home to 29 active volcanoes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with three of those currently erupting previously laying dormant according to the RAS

Massive eruptions began at 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of personnel in the area, according to the Kronotsky Nature Reserve’s website.

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations said there are no settlements along the ash plume’s path of the Klyuchevskoy and said there are no registered tourist groups in the volcano’s vicinity.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NATO allies close airspace along Russia, Belarus borders after drone incursions
NATO allies close airspace along Russia, Belarus borders after drone incursions
Polish Prime Minister’s Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Latvian Defense Miniter Andris Spruds announced Thursday that the country will become the latest NATO ally to close its airspace along its eastern borders with Russia and Belarus, following the intrusion of at least 19 Russian drones into Polish airspace this week.

“There is no immediate threat,” the minister said, adding that the border airspace will remain closed for at least one week until Sept. 18.

The country’s armed forces are “on heightened alert” during the “Namejs” military exercise, which began on Sept. 2 and will run until Oct. 8, Spruds said.

“Russian unmanned aerial vehicles in NATO airspace are a warning signal, and we must do everything possible to prevent an escalation of drone attacks,” the minister said in a statement published by the Defense Ministry.

“The closure of the Latvian airspace zone will allow us to fully control the restricted airspace, facilitate the detection of unauthorized flying objects, free up the restricted zone for NATO Baltic Air Policing mission fighter jets and our air defense,” Spruds said.

The closure will also “enable enhanced testing of acoustic airspace monitoring systems, conduct drone and counter-drone simulations, deploy additional mobile combat units and provide training,” he added.

Latvian forces “are permanently on duty in the eastern border area to shoot down aggressor-state drones if necessary,” the ministry said in its statement.

The Latvian announcement came hours after Poland’s Operational Command issued notification on Thursday of the closure of Polish airspace all along the 260-mile border with Belarus. Airspace was closed from late on Wednesday and will remain so until Dec. 9, the command said in a statement posted to X.

Last month, neighboring Lithuania declared a no-fly zone along its 56-mile border with Belarus from Aug. 14 until Oct. 1, with the option to extend the closure if deemed necessary. The restrictions there go up to 12,000 feet, meaning high-flying commercial aircraft can still transit the airspace.

Vilnius took the decision after two Russian Gerbera drones — one of which was carrying 4.4 pounds of explosives — crashed on Lithuanian territory having flown in from Belarus. Lithuania’s Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News that Lithuania is “ready” to shoot down any drones that enter the no-fly zone.

Estonia — which shares a 183-mile frontier with Russia — is now the only Baltic state not to have imposed new airspace restrictions along its eastern border.

Earlier this week, the Foreign Ministry in Tallinn summoned the Russian charge d’affaires at Moscow’s embassy after a Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated Estonian airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the incident was the third of its kind in 2025. This week’s violation occurred near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland, around 17 miles north of Estonia’s coastline.

The helicopter was in Estonian airspace for around four minutes, the press service of Estonia’s Defence Forces said, with its transponder turned off and without a flight plan.

Estonia last month reported a Ukrainian drone crashing and exploding on its territory. Estonian police said the drone was likely en route to attack targets inside Russia. Tallinn blamed Russian jamming measures for the craft going off course.

A second Ukrainian drone crashed into the Russian portion of Lake Peipus, which forms part of the Estonia-Russia border, an Estonian military spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Japan marks 80th anniversary of atomic bombing in Hiroshima
Japan marks 80th anniversary of atomic bombing in Hiroshima
World War II, after the explosion of the atom bomb in August 1945, Hiroshima, Japan. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(TOKYO) — The atomic bombings of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and Nagasaki three days later brought a scale of destruction the world had never seen. Many who survived the blasts died in the weeks, months and years that followed. Japan surrendered six days after the Nagasaki bombing, bringing an end to World War II.

Today, the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings is protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella. More than 50,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Japan. The country has fired almost no shots in anger in eight decades.

But that postwar identity is shifting.

The Japanese constitution, drafted during the U.S. occupation, renounces war as a means of settling disputes. Japan hasn’t revised that pacifist charter. But the space around it has changed. Many here now perceive real and growing threats. Topics that were politically untouchable a decade ago are now freely debated.

Conflicts no longer seem regional but interconnected. North Korea, now a front-line participant in the war in Ukraine, continues to launch missiles in defiance of sanctions. China tests boundaries and dares others to push back.

In recent years, Japan has asserted itself more openly, sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait in 2024 and dispatching a prime minister to Ukraine for face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2023 — the first time a Japanese prime minister has visited an active combat zone since World War II.

Leading up to this year’s anniversary, the tone has shifted from remembrance to readiness. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” said former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during that 2023 visit.

Earlier this year, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Tokyo, where, according to Reuters, the two sides agreed to accelerate co-production of missile systems. Japan also pledged to expand joint operations and upgrade its Self-Defense Forces’ command structure to better align with U.S. forces.

Current Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba affirmed the shared U.S.-Japan vision for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

Japan now participates in multinational drills near flashpoints. It provides naval support to the Philippines. It seeks better ties with South Korea.

But rearmament takes money, and public support for a bigger military budget remains uncertain.

One group has stayed firmly opposed to nuclear weapons, Nihon Hidankyo, formed in 1956 representing survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In 2024, it received the Nobel Peace Prize for decades of testimony and efforts to persuade governments to disarm.

“We atomic bomb survivors call on all countries to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons for peace,” reads a flyer distributed by the group.

In Japan, survivors are known as hibakusha. They became symbols of peace, a living reminder of what must never happen again. Now, there are fewer of them, but they are still speaking out.

Tomoko Matsuo was 12 years old when the bomb fell on Nagasaki. She was at home on summer break, less than 2 miles from the hypocenter, the area directly underneath where the bomb exploded. A hill, she says, may have blocked the worst of the blast and saved her life.

“I was working on the sewing machine when I heard a huge sound,” she told ABC News in Nagasaki on June 27. “It was enormous and unforgettable.” She ran to a nearby bomb shelter. When she emerged, her house was still standing. Nagasaki was ablaze.

They searched for her older sister Eiko, who was 16. “It was a sea of flames. We gave up the search.” Two days after the bombing, Eiko returned.

“I can’t imagine how she made it home,” Matsuo says.

Eiko was burned. She couldn’t keep food down. There was no proper medical care. “We spoke encouraging words to her. It’s painful to think of that.” They took her to a nearby aid station, gave her water, tried a blood transfusion from her brother. But she died soon after.

“This young life was lost. It’s unbearable. She wanted to see her family, and she worked enormously hard to come home.”

Now 92, Matsuo tells her story to keep Eiko’s memory alive. But the chance of nuclear weapons never being used again is far from certain.

Kazuko Hikawa, Vice Director of the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition at Nagasaki University, says the goal may be harder to reach than many realize. The problem, she says, is something called the security paradox.

“Countries chase nuclear weapons thinking it will stop others from attacking them with nuclear weapons,” she tells ABC News. “Nuclear deterrence may prevent nuclear war, but it actually increases the risk of conflict involving conventional weapons, as seen in Ukraine and Palestine. These are not nuclear wars, but they happen under the shadow of nuclear power.”

In 2015, ABC News met a Hiroshima survivor, Sunao Tsuboi, who has since passed away.

U.S. Ambassador George Glass attended the memorial ceremonies in Hiroshima and and will also attend the ceremony in Nagasaki later this week. His remarks focused on reconciliation and the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.