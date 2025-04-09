Uncertainty looms over US housing market in wake of Trump tariffs

Uncertainty looms over US housing market in wake of Trump tariffs
ABC News

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — In the Research Triangle area in and around Raleigh, North Carolina, home sales and construction development are booming as thousands flock to the area in search of affordable homes close to work.

However, the severe tariffs President Donald Trump put on virtually all U.S. trading partners have created uncertainty within the U.S. housing market.

Leonard Windham, a Raleigh area realtor, gave ABC News a tour of a new housing development in Youngsville — an up-and-coming town just 20 miles north of Raleigh.

“In the real estate industry, we’re just not sure what’s going to happen,” Windam said. “If there’s a possibility, of course, as the price of construction material goes up, it could affect the home price.”

Realtors and homebuilders told ABC News they are moving forward with their spring housing market goals despite not knowing how the new tariffs could impact costs.

Tariffs may change home construction as we know it, as rising costs could potentially encourage construction companies and developers to invest in American manufacturing.

Alex Yost, vice president of the North Carolina Home Builders Association, told ABC News he is rethinking where to source materials when building new homes.

“We’re going to be looking at pricing. We’re going to be making sure that our clients get the value that they want and need,” he said. “And so, to the extent that Chinese light fixtures end up costing more, then that’s certainly going to factor into the decisions that we make, absolutely.”

Yost noted that his primary concern is if and how tariffs will affect their building material supply chain, but he’s also worried about consumer confidence.

“Last week’s news about the market is probably going to cause some buyer confidence gaps, and so we are concerned,” he said. “Mostly, what we’re concerned about is that buyers feel good about making the acquisition of a new home, and we build luxury homes, but the entire marketplace is built on people buying the most expensive thing they ever bought. They’ve got to feel good going into it.”

Homebuilders breathed a collective sigh of relief after Trump exempted major construction materials like Canadian lumber and Mexican gypsum from retaliatory tariffs. However, costs will rise for imported steel, aluminum, copper, home appliances and other building materials sourced abroad.

Builder confidence in newly built single-family homes is at the lowest level it’s been in seven months, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Home costs are expected to rise another $9,200, the group said. It estimated that about 7% of products used in new construction projects come from other countries — that amount can fluctuate depending on which products a home buyer wants and how much they are willing to spend.

Some prospective homebuyers told ABC News they are not worried about tariffs impacting their ability to buy a home, simply because they haven’t seen home prices shoot up as a result.

“Personally, no because I don’t have a whole lot of experience of what that is going to mean for me as a homeowner,” Deishali DeWitt, a 33-year-old first-time home buyer, said.

DeWitt, who has been looking for a year, told ABC News that prices were “ridiculous” before the tariffs.

“The past or two years ago, I remember looking…houses were about half the price that they are right now,” she said. “So that’s been part of why it’s taken me some time. Like, do I really want to pay for a house that’s $600k right now? That was worth $250k just two years ago?”

Windham — the Raleigh area realtor — said first-time home buyers care most about one thing: cost per month. That cost has been pushing homebuyers farther out from major cities, to more affordable areas with new development.

“They’re looking at monthly payment, and they have a set number in mind,” Windham said.

If buyers pull back amid economic uncertainty and there’s less demand for homes, residential construction could also slow down and potentially exacerbate the country’s housing shortage.

“When we start to see tariffs come into play, what then happens to an interrupted supply chain or is there an interrupted chain that causes it to take a couple weeks longer to get cabinets?” Yost said. “That can extend my build time. Then the client may not be in their home for a couple extra months. All those things have real human impact.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Fed holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Trump
Fed holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Trump
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump called on the central bank to lower them.

The announcement put the central bank on a potential collision course with Trump, though a longstanding norm of independence typically insulates the Fed from direct political interference.

The decision to maintain the current level of interest rates pauses a series of three consecutive interest rate cuts imposed by the Fed over the final months of 2024.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, said on Wednesday that the central bank remains attentive to concerns centered on the potential for both a rise in unemployment and a surge of inflation. Inflation stands at a moderately elevated rate, while unemployment remains at a historically low level, the FOMC added.

Taken together, those two considerations — employment and inflation — make up the Fed’s “dual mandate.”

“The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance,” the FOMC said. 

“The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.”

The Fed indicated last month that it would cut interest rates at a slower pace than it had previously forecast, however, pointing to a bout of resurgent inflation. That forecast sent stock prices plummeting, though markets have broadly recovered the losses.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

During a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Trump demanded a drop in interest rates after calling for a reduction of oil prices set by a group of nations known as OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of low oil prices will enable the Fed to dial back its fight against inflation and bring down interest rates, Trump said.

“I’m going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said, later adding: “With oil prices going down, I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately.”

The U.S. does not belong to OPEC, nor does the president play a role in the organization’s decisions regarding the price of oil sold by its member states.

Several past presidents have sought to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy, including Trump, who repeatedly spoke out in favor of low interest rates during his first term.

On the campaign trail in August, Trump said a U.S. president should have a role in setting interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a defiant tone in November when posed with the question of whether he would resign from his position if asked by Trump.

“No,” Powell told reporters assembled at a press conference in Washington, D.C., blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell stated: “Not permitted under the law.”

The Fed retreated in its fight against inflation over the final months of last year, lowering interest rates by a percentage point. Still, the Fed’s interest rate remains at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Last month, Powell said the central bank may proceed at a slower pace with future rate cuts, in part because it has now lowered interest rates a substantial amount.

Powell also said a recent resurgence of inflation influenced the Fed’s expectations, noting that some policymakers considered uncertainty tied to potential policy changes under Trump.

“It’s common-sense thinking that when the path is uncertain, you get a little slower,” Powell said. “It’s not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking around in a dark room full of furniture.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mega Millions says new rules will more than double jackpot value
Mega Millions says new rules will more than double jackpot value
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New Mega Millions rules will come into play next month, the company has announced, under which the minimum jackpot value will more than double to $50 million.

The new rules will come into force after the final drawing of the current game on Friday, April 4, the company said in a notice posted to its website. The first drawing under the new rules will be on April 8.

From that draw, jackpots will start at $50 million, rather than the current starting point of $20 million. “Jackpots are expected to grow faster and get to higher dollar amounts more frequently in the new game,” the company said.

Minimum non-jackpot prizes will jump in value from between $2 and $1 million to between $10 and $10 million. Every winning ticket will payout at least double the price, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions will introduce a new $5 game with a built-in multiplier, with a multiplier value of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 randomly assigned at the time of purchase.

Prizes for match 5 — achieved by matching five white balls — will range from $2 million to $10 million with the new multiplier.

Matching the Mega Ball on its own will now payout $10 to $50, depending on the assigned multiplier.

Mega Millions said the new rules improve the odds of players winning the jackpot — from 1 in 302,575,350 to 1 in 290,472,336 — due to the removal of one gold Mega Ball from the game. The new format will have 24 rather than 25 Mega Balls.

Overall odds of winning any prize will improve to 1 in 23 from 1 in 24, the company said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tariffs on Mexico strike at the heart of small businesses in Texas
Tariffs on Mexico strike at the heart of small businesses in Texas
The owner of Texas Cafe in Rio Grande City, Texas, Becky Garza, speaks with ABC News’ Mireya Villareal in December 2024. (Mireya Villareal)

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TEXAS) — Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, represents 58,000 restaurants that employ 1.5 million Texans. That breaks down to 11% of the state’s workforce that could potentially be impacted by the 25% tariffs on Mexican imports that just went into effect.

All Tuesday morning she was on calls and in meetings, calming fears because people believe Texas will feel the brunt of this first — And, after that, the domino effect will be fast.

“Exhausted and afraid: Those are the words I keep hearing from people,” Williams Knight said. “They’re running out of levers to pull here, and they’re afraid. If this is a sustained tariff policy — what that will mean to their business long term? The unpredictability comes with a tremendous cost.”

One of those concerned businesses is Texas Cafe in Rio Grande City, which has been serving South Texas for more than 85 years and was recently certified as a historical landmark by the State of Texas. People travel from all over the country to try their signature dish, Envueltos: A special chile-con-carne filling rolled up in a tortilla. But don’t call it an enchilada or the owner, Becky Garza, will scold you profusely.

“These are my grandfather’s recipes that he invented back in 1939,” she said. “And when you change something, people notice. Especially Hispanic people.”

Garza is getting ready for Cuaresma, or 40 days of Lent. It is essential that she gets very specific ingredients from Mexico for this time of year or her customers will know something isn’t right. Plain and simple: Her business, livelihood and family legacy depend on imports from Mexico that play an essential role in the food she serves. And now, she said, all of that is going to cost more because of the new tariffs.

“I can buy stuff from Mexico cheap and use it in my home. But I can’t use any of those products from Mexico in my business unless I buy them from a store that follows FDA guidelines. I buy Mexican cokes. I get cinnamon sticks. These are a very high-price now and sometimes hard to find. I get pilonsios. Chile guajillo for menudo. And avocados from Mexico are better — the real avocados from Mexico that you can only find in small stores. But boy, they are expensive, and it’s only going to get worse,” Garza explained, adding: “I will not stop getting these items from Mexico, because I don’t want to change the consistency or the quality.”

Garza has seen prices steadily increasing over the last few years. In 2024, she spent around $1,000 for her specialty Cuaresma items. But in 2025, she spent $1,200 — a 20% increase that may not seem like a lot to big retail chains, but is huge for small business owners like Garza.

Knight wholeheartedly agrees, saying, “In the last four years we’ve seen a 35% increase in the cost of food needed in these restaurants and a 36% increase in labor. That’s not even including the big swipe fees businesses are paying, plus the increases to rent and utilities.”

Over the last 30 days, TRA has worked closely with the National Restaurant Association on a strategy to help mitigate the uncertainty. They’ve suggested restaurants review their menus and supply chain, looking for ways to source things closer to their businesses. They’ve also encouraged businesses to keep pushing the value of their service and products. And, before these tariffs went into effect, they reached out to lawmakers to educate them on the impact and push for exemptions.

“It feels like we are in this very unknown space again,” Williams Knight said.

Small, independent businesses make up 70% of the restaurants in Texas.

So, while both big and small establishments will be impacted, Williams Knight said she worries that this will create a ripple effect that could drive some families to close up shop.

She said that some of their restaurants are already starting to get emails from suppliers about costs going up, and she compared the feeling to a few days after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was announced, explaining: “You’re going to see a very large number of closures and then a large number of people unemployed.”

For years, as prices have gone up, Garza has found a way to cut back and save so she doesn’t have to charge customers more. In fact, she’s been working a second, primary job that sustains her own day-to-day needs, opting not to take a real paycheck from Texas Cafe. But she’s retiring in June and having to think about her future. And for the first time since she’s taken over the restaurant, Garza made the tough decision on Tuesday to raise prices.

“I had a meeting with my waitress and we’re going up on the breakfast menu due to the high price of eggs,” Garza explained. “I save money and I am frugal. But right now it’s been getting difficult.”

Not wanting to manifest any other difficulties the restaurant may face in the future, she said that’s all she’s willing to do and talk about for now.

However, there are indicators that the tariff policies that went into effect Tuesday may not affect small businesses as extremely as some are predicting, or their customers, for too long.

President Donald Trump’s administration could announce a pathway for tariff relief on Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the North America Free Trade Agreement as soon as Wednesday, according to an interview with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Fox Business on Tuesday.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.