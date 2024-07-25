Uncomfortable Facts: Mindy Cohn says “greedy” former cast member torpedoed ‘Facts of Life’ reboot

Uncomfortable Facts: Mindy Cohn says “greedy” former cast member torpedoed ‘Facts of Life’ reboot
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Well, you take the good, you take the bad, you take them both, and there you have the reason a The Facts of Life reboot didn’t happen. 

Mindy Cohn, who now appears on the Apple TV+ comedy Palm Royale, appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, revealing one of her three castmates from the ’80s sitcom was a “greedy b****” and ended up scuttling the in-development project. 

She wouldn’t say who it was, though her social media shows she’s still chummy with Kim Fields, who played Tootie, and Nancy McKeon, who played Jo — but there are no recent photos with Lisa Whelchel, who played the spoiled Blair.

“We got into talks and we hired a writer,” Mindy said. “The four of us got together on a Zoom — this was during COVID — and we had meetings with Norman [Lear] about it.”

But to paraphrase the show’s theme song, suddenly they found out one of the actresses thought the Facts of Life was all about them.

“One of the girls went behind [their] backs to try to make a separate deal for a spin-off deal just for herself,” Cohn revealed, adding the others were “devastated.”

“I’m just saying, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it,” Cohn expressed. 

Fellow guest Michael Hitchcock offered, “There’s always a greedy b****,” earning a high five from Cohn. “You know what … she was a greedy bitch,” Mindy agreed. 

Cohn says a possible reboot picked up steam after the Facts of Life segment on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special became a huge hit.

Now the reboot is “dead,” Cohn says, adding, “We were united for 40 years, and this kind of wrecked that. And … it’s really sad.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Awkwafina and Cena team up to cash in in trailer to ‘Jackpot’
Awkwafina and Cena team up to cash in in trailer to ‘Jackpot’
Prime Video

Awkwafina and John Cena appeared on YouTube on Tuesday to introduce the trailer to their new action-comedy Jackpot, which debuts on Prime Video Aug. 15.

Awkwafina plays Katie, a struggling actress who accidentally wins a rather unique lottery: a digitized ticket unexpectedly announces her as the prize-holder. But the catch is, everybody else knows, too, and if they kill her, the prize is theirs. 

Enter Cena’s “amateur lottery protection agent” Noel Cassidy — a bodyguard of sorts who will ferry Katie to cash in safely, for a cut of the billion-dollar prize. 

“I do trust you, I think it’s because you look like a bulldog that, like, a witch cast a spell on and turned into a human,” she quips after the pair navigate a city full of losing lottery winners.

However, Noel’s rival Louis Lewis — played by Awkwafina’s Shang-Chi co-star and Cena’s Ken counterpart from Barbie Simu Liu — runs the largest lottery protection firm and wants to cut Noel out of his cut.

Bridesmaids and Spy director Paul Feig called the shots on the film, which also stars Machine Gun Kelly.

Oh, and if that’s not enough, the trailer ends with Awkwafina and Cena introducing an actual winnable jackpot, including a bar of gold and chicken wings from Buffalo Wild Wings. Just go to TheJackpotJackpot.com for your chance. 

At least if you win, nobody will try to kill you. 

Maybe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

﻿’The Umbrella Academy’﻿ reaches “The End.” in trailer for final season
﻿’The Umbrella Academy’﻿ reaches “The End.” in trailer for final season
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy.

The clip nods to both the show’s impending conclusion and its origins with a soundtrack provided by the My Chemical Romance song “The End.” The Umbrella Academy, of course, is based on the comic book series of the same name created by MCR frontman Gerard Way.

The Umbrella Academy, which premiered in 2019, follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who reunite after the death of their father, only to find out that the world is soon ending. In attempts to stop the apocalypse, they get involved in time travel, resulting in them losing their powers at the end of season 3 just as the world begins to face its greatest threat yet. 

The trailer for the final season hints at the particular importance of Justin H. Min‘s character Ben, who has the ability to summon tentacled monsters. 

The Umbrella Academy season 4 premieres August 8 on Netflix. It stars returning cast members Min, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya, along with new additions including Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: ‘Time Bandits’ remake trailer debuts, and more
In Brief: ‘Time Bandits’ remake trailer debuts, and more

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for its TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam‘s 1981 cult classic, Time Bandits. Created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, the series follows “a ragtag group of thieves — led by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow — and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin — played by Kal-El Tuck. Together they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world,” per the streaming service. Time Bandits launches with the first two episodes on July 24 …

Fargo‘s Lamorne Morris has joined the cast of the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, according to Deadline. The series, based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, follows Cage as “an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero,” per the outlet. Morris will play the character Robbie Robertson, a journalist trying to make it as a Black professional in the 1930s …

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s F1, the Formula 1 racing movie starring Brad Pitt, Variety reports. The film, helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, “a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, ‘F1,'” according to the streaming service. Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo also star …

Dreamworks Animation took to its social media to officially announce that a fifth Shrek film is in the works. “Not too Far, Far Away… @shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz,” the studio wrote Tuesday. Murphy told Collider in June that he’ll once again voice Donkey in two brand-new movies set in the Shrek universe. One will be Shrek 5, and the other a Donkey spin-off film. The previous four Shrek films have earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.