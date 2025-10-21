Undocumented immigrant, officer hurt in shooting during targeted enforcement stop
(LOS ANGELES) — An undocumented immigrant and a law enforcement officer were wounded when officers fired shots during a targeted enforcement traffic stop in Los Angeles, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.
The immigrant had allegedly tried to “evade arrest” by using his car to ram a law enforcement vehicle, which prompted the officers to fire “defensive shots,” striking him in the elbow, the DHS official said.
A law enforcement officer was also struck in the hand by a ricochet bullet, the official said. Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the officer was a U.S. marshal.
Both were taken to the hospital, the official said.
DHS said the undocumented immigrant “had previously escaped from custody.”
“Resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement, and the public at risk,” the official said.
(NEW YORK) — A new species of ancient shark has been discovered at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, officials said.
Named Macadens olsoni, the fossils were found in the Ste. Genevieve Formation, dating back approximately 340 to 335 million years to when Mammoth Cave was submerged in a warm, shallow sea teeming with life including crinoids and corals, according to the National Park Service.
“This discovery is a remarkable addition to our understanding of ancient marine life and underscores the importance of preserving and studying our natural history,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble.
Growing to less than a foot in length and most likely feasting on mollusks and worms, the new shark species is notable for its unique curved row of teeth designed for crushing small sea creatures.
“The name Macadens olsoni pays tribute to both Mammoth Cave and Rickard Olson, a retired park scientist who played a crucial role in documenting shark fossils in the park as part of a recent Paleontological Resource Inventory (PRI),” officials said. “The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the National Park Service Paleontology Program, Mammoth Cave National Park, and the Smithsonian Paleobiology Department. In addition to Macadens olsoni, researchers studied another ancient shark, Helodus coxanus, now renamed Rotuladens, meaning “Wheel Tooth.” This species shares similarities with Macadens olsoni and highlights the diversity of ancient marine life.”
More than 40 different species of fossil sharks and relatives have been identified from Mammoth Cave specimens in the past 10 months, officials said.
“This finding not only enhances our knowledge of ancient marine ecosystems but also emphasizes the critical role of paleontological research in our national parks,” Trimble added. “Every discovery connects the past with the present and offers invaluable educational opportunities for students and the public.”
(LOS ANGELES) — A man is in custody on attempted murder for allegedly shooting a driver who plowed his car through a crowd in Los Angeles last month, police announced Monday.
The arrest comes more than two weeks after what police called the “chaotic” incident outside the music venue The Vermont in East Hollywood.
Prosecutors allege the driver intentionally drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk and into the crowd gathered outside the club around 2 a.m. local time on July 19, injuring 37 people.
When the vehicle became disabled, bystanders in the crowd dragged the driver outside the car and began to physically assault him, according to police. At some point during the altercation, police said a man shot the driver once in the lower back then fled the scene on foot.
The shooting suspect — Efrain Villalobos, of Lawndale — was arrested on Sunday in the Redondo Beach area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
He was booked for attempted murder and is being held without bail, police said Monday.
The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, police said.
The identity of the shooting suspect was unknown in the wake of the incident, with authorities releasing images of the alleged gunman while attempting to identify him.
The LAPD identified Villalobos as the suspect on Friday while warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Amid the search for the suspect, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell called the shooter’s actions “unlawful and dangerous.”
“We understand the emotions involved, but when the threat had ended and the suspect was no longer actively harming others, the use of deadly force was both unlawful and dangerous to everybody present,” McDonnell said at a press briefing last month.
The alleged driver, Fernando Ramirez, was charged with 37 counts of attempted murder and 37 counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the car plowing. The 37 counts represent the 37 victims in the incident, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.
Among the victims, eight suffered “great bodily injury,” such as serious fractures and lacerations, according to Hochman.
Ramirez remains in jail on more than $37 million bail, with an arraignment scheduled for Sept. 4.
(HOUSTON) — A coach was shot after gunfire erupted at a youth baseball tournament in Texas on Sunday, local authorities said.
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office found the 27-year-old coach shot in the shoulder at The Rac baseball complex in Katy when they responded to multiple firearms complaints around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.
The coach was airlifted to a nearby hospital and has since been released, officials said.
Video of the incident shows players and coaches running for cover during a match after they hear shots ring out.
According to the sheriff’s office, three people were shooting at targets in the area and fired upon the baseball field.
Corbin Geisendorff, the assistant coach for the Texas Colts, told ABC Houston affiliate ABC13 that the scene was terrifying.
“There was bullets flying everywhere. It wasn’t one shot,” Geisendorff said. “There’s bullets flying everywhere off the poles, onto the field. It’s just unbelievable.”
Geisendorff recalled his interaction with the injured coach, who was working for another team.
“I actually went over to the gentleman and saw him, like, right there. I prayed over him,” Geisendorff said. “There was a gentleman who was already there. They used a belt to tourniquet his arm, you know, stop the bleeding really quick.”
Coaches present at Sunday’s shooting said they heard gunshots the previous morning, but they sounded distant.
The Rac complex issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday night, saying all activities on the fields were suspended until further notice.
“We are taking every step possible to ensure this does not happen again on our property. Any future practices or games at the facility are at a pause until law enforcement and our internal investigation has been completed to ensure the safety of all that visit the facility,” the statement read.
Local authorities have identified three people of interest but have not made any arrests. They said they do not believe it was a targeted shooting.