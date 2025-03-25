Unemployment rates released

The latest unemployment rates are out. Martinsville is at 4.9%, up from 4.6%. Henry County is at 4.4%, up from 3.7%. Danville is at 4.9%, up from 4.3% and Patrick County held steady at 3.6%. Pittsylvania County rose from 3% to 3.5% and Franklin County dropped from 3.1% to 2.6%. The unemployment rate in the state now stands at 3.1% while the national rate is now 4.4%.
