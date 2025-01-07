“Unimaginable tragedy”: Aubrey Plaza issues statement following husband’s death

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Aubrey Plaza has issued a statement following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

News of Baena’s death, was confirmed by authorities over the weekend. The film director and screenwriter was 47.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement from Plaza and the Baena/Stern family said on Jan. 6. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth and the dark comedy Joshy, as well as co-writing the cult classic “I Heart Huckabees” with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner on Saturday afternoon said Baena died by suicide.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741

Not clowning around: ‘Terrifier 3’ tops box office with .3 million debut
Photo of Lauren LaVera courtesy of Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Terrifier 3 took the top spot at the domestic box office, delivering an estimated $18.3 million in its opening weekend.

The slasher film franchise — which kicked off in 2016 and centers on Lauren LaVera‘s Sienna Shaw, a young woman determined to defeat the mysterious Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton — grabbed an estimated $4.8 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $23.1 million.

The Wild Robot landed in second place, grabbing an estimated $13.5 million in its third week of release, bringing its North American box office total to $83.7 million. The animated adventure collected an estimated $24 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $184.4 million.

It was another disappointing week for Joker: Folie à Deux, which earned just $7.1 million domestically, for a third place finish. That brings its domestic haul to $51.6 million and $165.3 million globally.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, grabbed fourth place, delivering an estimated $7 million, bringing its North American box office tally to $275 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed a total of $420 million.

Rounding out the top five was Pharrell Williams’ animated biopic Piece by Piece, which tells the legendary artist’s story in Lego form. The film, which also features Neville, Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake, opened with an estimated $3.8 million domestically.

Elsewhere, the Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as the real estate magnate and former U.S. president, opened in 10th place with an estimated $1.6 million.

Jessica Simpson marks 7 years sober from alcohol: ‘Walked myself into the light’
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine

Jessica Simpson is celebrating seven years of sobriety from alcohol.

The 44-year-old fashion designer shared a black-and-white selfie to Instagram over the weekend to mark the milestone.

“7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free,” she wrote in the reflective post.

Simpson’s followers took to the comments to share their congratulations for her accomplishment, while some even shared how her openness about her journey of quitting alcohol has helped them.

The singer and actress also got love from some celebrity friends, including John Stamos and Carnie Wilson. “Bravo!” Stamos wrote, while Wilson added, “Wonderful.”

Simpson opened up in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, about using alcohol to self-medicate and dull the pain of her being sexually abused when she was a child, as well as to cope with the stress of fame.

The moment Simpson decided to give up alcohol and go sober, she said at the time, came after a Halloween party at her house in 2017.

‘Dawson’s Creek’ star James Van Der Beek reveals colorectal cancer diagnosis
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

James Van Der Beek shared that he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The Dawson’s Creek star posted a statement about his health update on Instagram on Nov. 3 after first revealing the news to People

“‘It is cancer…’ Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis,” he wrote. “And I’m one of them.”

“There’s no playbook for how announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon … to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms,” he continued. “But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”

Van Der Beek wrote he has “been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.”

Despite the health update, he shared that he feels hopeful about the future and apologized to those in his life who learned the news from the press.

“I’m in a good place and feeling strong,” he wrote. “It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready. Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline. … But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.”

“Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support,” he concluded. “More to come.”

Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have six children.

