UnitedHealthcare CEO killing latest: Luigi Mangione’s writings revealed

Luigi Mangione is seen inside the police station in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Dec. 9, 2024/Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Luigi Mangione,  the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, yelled to the press about “an insult to the intelligence of the American people” as he was physically dragged into a Pennsylvania courthouse on Tuesday.

Mangione, who was shackled at the waist and ankles, was brought to court for an extradition hearing in connection with Thompson’s Dec. 4 slaying outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

Mangione, who was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday and faces charges in New York including second-degree murder, is challenging his extradition. His defense was given 14 days to file a formal challenge.

At one point during Tuesday’s court appearance, Mangione tried to interject, while his attorney, Thomas Dickey, was attempting to convince the judge to release him on bail. He was discussing the $8,000 in U.S. currency and $2,000 in foreign currency Mangione was allegedly found with. Dickey instructed his client, “Don’t say a word.”

The judge ordered Mangione, 26, held without bail.

When Mangione was arrested on Monday, he had “written admissions about the crime” with him, according to the New York arrest warrant.

Mangione had several handwritten pages on him that expressed a “disdain for corporate America” and indicated “he’s frustrated with the health care system in the United States,” NYPD Chief of Detective Joe Kenny told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

Mangione’s writings, obtained by ABC News, addressed to the “Feds,” said, “I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.”

He claimed that the U.S. has the most expensive health care system in the world, but ranks about No. 42 in life expectancy. He said UnitedHealthcare “has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit.”

Mangione appears to have been inspired by the Unabomber, according to an NYPD intel analysis report obtained by ABC News.

The report warned that like Ted Kaczynski — whose 17-year bombing campaign killed three and injured 23 people — Mangione may become a “martyr” who inspires “a wide range of extremists” to act.

Mangione “appeared to view the targeted killing … as a symbolic takedown and a direct challenge to its alleged corruption and ‘power games,'” according to a confidential assessment of the crime by the NYPD intelligence bureau described to ABC News.

Whether Mangione has a personal connection to UnitedHealthcare is unknown, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

A UnitedHealth Group spokesperson said in a statement, “Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy. We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation.”

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday in connection with Thompson’s Dec. 4 slaying.

The NYPD was “thrilled” to get the call from Altoona police that they had a person of interest in custody, Tisch told “GMA.”

Kenny said “the key to this case” was releasing photos of the suspect’s face to the media and the public.

“That picture reached Pennsylvania,” where Mangione was recognized at a McDonald’s on Monday morning, Kenny said.

“We are grateful as a city to that person,” Tisch said.

“We had collected early in the investigation some forensic evidence, some DNA evidence, some fingerprints, so we were very confident that we were ultimately going to get to the right person,” Tisch added.

“We do have a lot of evidence in this case,” Tisch told “GMA.”

Mangione was apprehended “in possession of the same New Jersey fake identification that was used” to check into a hostel on New York’s Upper West Side before Thompson was gunned down, she said.

The gun Mangione was allegedly found with on Monday “looks very similar” to the gun used in the murder, “with a similar suppressor,” Tisch said. “So there’s a lot of reasons that we feel very strongly that he is the person of interest.”

Officers allegedly found a 3D printed pistol and a 3D printed silencer, according to the criminal complaint filed in Pennsylvania.

“The pistol had one loaded Glock magazine with six nine-millimeter full metal jack rounds. There was also one loose nine-millimeter hollow point round,” the complaint said.

Kenny described the weapon as a “ghost gun,” meaning it had no serial number and was untraceable.

Mangione, a Maryland native and Ivy League graduate, has been charged in New York with second-degree murder, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was charged with five crimes in Pennsylvania, including carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to authorities and possessing “instruments of crime,” according to the criminal complaint.

Mangione’s family said in a statement that they’re “shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s help piecing together Mangione’s travel in Pennsylvania. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Abortions fell 2% the year Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade: CDC
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — The number of abortions performed in the U.S. fell slightly in 2022, the year the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, a new federal report found.

In 2022, a total of 613,383 legal abortions were reported by 48 areas. Among the 47 areas that consistently reported data from 2021 to 2022, there was a decrease of 2% from the 622,108 abortions performed in 2021 to 609,360, according to the annual abortion surveillance report, published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 48 areas included 46 states, the District of Columbia and New York City, excluding California, Maryland, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

The abortion rate was 11.2 abortions per 1,000 women between ages 15 and 44 in 2022, a decrease of 3% from 11.6 abortions per 1,000 women the prior year, according to data from 46 states and New York City.

Rates were lowest in Missouri and highest New Mexico, respectively, in 2022. After Roe v. Wade was overruled, Missouri passed a near-total abortion ban with limited exceptions while abortions remained unrestricted based on gestational duration in New Mexico. However, in 2024, Missouri voters approved an amendment enshrining the right to reproductive freedom in the state constitution, including abortion care.

Dr. Adam Jacobs, medical director of the division of complex family planning at the Mount Sinai Heath System in New York, said he does not believe Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health — the Supreme Court decision that led to Roe v. Wade’s overruling — is a major reason why abortion rates dropped between 2021 and 2022.

“Many of the bans did not go into place or a lot of the structural changes did not go into place in the calendar year of 2022, so I don’t think you would see that impact in this report,” he told ABC News.

Jacobs said abortion numbers and rates have been decreasing for years, and key reasons include the Affordable Care Act. The law gives women more access to preventive services, including long-lasting reversible contraception.

The report found that women in their 20s accounted for more than half of abortions in 2022 and had the highest abortion rates. Comparatively, adolescents under age 15 and women aged 40 or older accounted for the lowest percentages of abortions and had the lowest abortion rates.

Between 2013 and 2022, abortion rates decreased among all age groups except for women between ages 30 and 34, for whom rates increased.

When it came to breaking down the share of abortions based on gestational age, the report found that most abortions, or 78.6%, were performed at 9 weeks gestation and nearly all abortions were performed under 13 weeks gestation.

More than half of abortions were early medication ones performed at or under 9 weeks gestation followed by surgical abortions at or under 13 weeks gestation.

Surgical abortions performed past 13 weeks gestation accounted for just 6.9% of all abortions in 2022 and medication abortion past 9 weeks gestation accounted for 4.3%.

Black women accounted for the highest percentage of abortions at 39.5% followed by white women at 31.9% and Hispanic women at 21.2%, according to the report.

Black women had the highest rate at 24.4 abortions per 1,000 women between ages 15 and 44 and white women had the lowest rate at 5.7 abortions per 1,000 women.

Jacobs said that gains have been made in providing care to marginalized groups, but factors including unequal access to quality family planning services may be why abortion rates are higher for Black women compared to white women.

“If you have access to highly effective contraception, you end up having [fewer] unintended pregnancies,” he said.

For 2022, 87.7% of abortions were among unmarried women compared to 12.3% among married women, the report found.

Additionally, a plurality of abortions, or 40.6%, were among women who had never had a previous live birth, and a majority, or 56.1%, were among those who had never received an abortion before.

In 2021, the most recent year for which data from the CDC’s Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System were reviewed, five women died because of complications from legally induced abortions.

As of Wednesday, 13 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and four states have enacted six-week bans, according to an ABC News tally. Meanwhile, nine states and the District of Columbia have no restrictions based on gestational duration.

Law enforcement issues warning in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO killing
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Following the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and praise for the attack on social media, law enforcement is on high alert as calls for threats against health care executives and their families become “widespread,” according to a Colorado law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News.

The bulletin warned that Thompson’s killing may be used as “messaging and propaganda” to share the techniques and tactics for targeting other health care companies.

“Over the last two years, online activity has indicated a growing negative sentiment around conglomerates, the wealthy, and executive staff at private and public organizations,” the bulletin said. “Calls for targeting the executive team, their families, homes, and places of work using a variety of online and offline means to harass, disrupt, and harm the individuals and the organizations have become widespread.”

The brazen killing of Thompson in New York last week was met with both grief and morbid praise on social media, with some voicing support for the suspected shooter as justified and venting about the healthcare insurance industry.

The bulletin noted the “general social media conversations” that followed Thompson’s killing highlighted the “growing negative sentiment around conglomerates, the wealthy, and executive staff at private and public organizations.”

While law enforcement does not believe Thompson’s killing is part of a trend targeting health executives, the attack underscores the vulnerability of these high-profile executives.

The bulletin called for companies to review their security measures and “to safeguard executives against potential threats stemming from organizational decisions, public grievances, or personal visibility.”

“This attack and the general social media conversations highlight the current threat landscape that individuals with deeply held personal grievances can and do conduct violence to satiate their grievance(s),” the bulletin said.

Luigi Mangione, 26, is facing a second-degree murder charge in New York City in connection with the fatal shooting of Thompson in Midtown Manhattan last week.

Manslaughter charge dismissed in Daniel Penny trial, jury to consider negligent homicide charge
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Judge Maxwell Wiley has dismissed the top charge of second-degree manslaughter against Daniel Penny in the death of Jordan Neely at the request of prosecutors after considering declaring a mistrial after jurors reported they continue to be deadlocked on the charge.

He said he will encourage the jury to continue deliberating on Monday the lesser charge of whether Penny committed criminally negligent homicide in the death of Neely, a homeless man, on the New York City subway last year.

Defense attorney Thomas Kenniff opposed the move, arguing the move could lead to a “coercive or a compromised verdict.” He again encouraged the judge to declare a mistrial.

This leaves the jury to deliberate the lesser count of criminally negligent homicide.

“Whether that makes any difference or not I have no idea,” Wiley said.

Penny, a 25-year-old former Marine, put Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, in a six-minute-long chokehold after Neely boarded a subway car acting erratically, according to police. Witnesses described Neely yelling and moving erratically, with Penny’s attorneys calling Neely “insanely threatening” when Penny put Neely in a chokehold.

The city’s medical examiner concluded Penny’s chokehold killed Neely.

He was initially charged with both manslaughter and negligent homicide charges. He pleaded not guilty to both.

The jury sent two notes repeating that they could not come to a unanimous conclusion on the count.

Wiley suggested giving the jury a second Allen charge, and he gave the lawyers more time to think about next steps.

In its first note of the day, the jury in Penny’s manslaughter and negligent homicide trial reported that it is “unable to come to a unanimous vote” on whether Penny committed second-degree manslaughter.

“We the jury request instructions from Judge Wiley. At this time, we are unable to come to a unanimous vote on court one,” the note said.

Wiley gave the jury an Allen charge, which refers to the jury instructions given to a hung jury that encourages them to continue deliberating despite the deadlock. He is giving the lawyers time to consider the next steps.

Penny’s lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, unsuccessfully moved for a mistrial, arguing that the Allen Charge would be “coercive.”

Wiley disagreed, saying that it was “too early” to declare a mistrial before encouraging the jury to continue their deliberations.

The verdict form asks the jury to decide the first count – second-degree manslaughter – before potentially moving to the second count of criminally negligent homicide. Only if it finds Penny not guilty on the first count, can it consider the second count of criminally negligent homicide.

The second-degree manslaughter charge only required prosecutors to have proven Penny acted recklessly, not intentionally.

“It would be a crazy result to have a hung jury just because they can’t move on to the second count?” prosecutor Dafna Yoran said.

Yoran also told Wiley that a new trial would “ultimately [be] the case if they hang the case.”

Wiley left unanswered the question about whether the jury could move onto the second count if they are unable to reach a verdict on the first count. He said he believed the jury moving to the second count is possible but needs to find the legal authority to do so.

“I think ultimately we are going to have to answer the question of whether they can move to count two,” he said.

Twenty minutes after the judge encouraged them to continue deliberating despite their deadlock, the jury sent back another note requesting more information about the term “reasonable person” in their instructions.

“Ultimately, what a reasonable person is up to you to decide,” Wiley told the jury in response to their note, referring them to a two-part test in jury instruction.

“Would a reasonable person have had the same honestly held belief as the defendant given the circumstances and what the defendant knew at that time?” Wiley asked, referring to the second part of the test.

Before the jury entered, Wiley noted how the “reasonableness” standard was established in People v. Goetz – another high-profile New York trial after Bernhard Goetz shot four teenagers on a New York subway in 1984 after they allegedly tried to rob him. A New York jury convicted Goetz for one count of carrying an unlicensed firearm but acquitted on the more severe charges, and the trial sparked a nationwide debate about race and crime that has echoed forty years later in Penny’s case.

