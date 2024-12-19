UnitedHealthcare CEO killing latest:Luigi Mangione waiving extradition, will be transported to New York

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is waiving extradition and will be transported to New York in short order.

Mangione was remanded to the custody of the NYPD, said his Pennsylvania defense attorney, Thomas Dickey.

“This is in his best interest, and we’re moving forward,” Dickey said.

The news comes after Mangione appeared in court in Blair County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning.

Spectators gathered outside the Blair County courthouse on Thursday ahead of Mangione’s appearance.

One held a sign reading “Deny, Defend, Depose,” echoing the words written on shell casings and a bullet at the murder scene.

Adam Giesseman, who had a sign that said “Free Luigi” and “Murder for Profit is Terrorism,” told ABC News, “Our country is broken.”

Another waiting spectator, who only gave her first name, Natalie, voiced frustration that the insurance system is “set up for profit over people’s health.”

“It’s unfortunate that this happened, and I’m not glorifying it in any way — but it’s brought attention to the issue that affects all Americans,” she said.

Mangione faces an 11-count indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and is also expected to face federal charges out of the Southern District of New York, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

SDNY and the FBI’s New York field office both declined to comment.

Federal charges could make Mangione eligible for the death penalty. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

Mangione’s New York lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said in a statement, “The federal government’s reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns.”

“We are ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought,” Agnifilo added.

Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said, “The state case will proceed in parallel with any federal case.”

Mangione, 26, is accused of gunning down Thompson outside a Hilton hotel on Dec. 4 as the UnitedHealthcare CEO headed to an investors conference. Prosecutors alleged Mangione waited nearly an hour for Thompson to arrive.

A Manhattan grand jury upgraded charges against Mangione to include first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The killing in the heart of Midtown Manhattan was “intended to evoke terror,” Bragg said.

In New York, Mangione is also charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

In Pennsylvania, where Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 after nearly a week on the run, he faces charges including allegedly possessing an untraceable ghost gun. Mangione had a 9 mm handgun with a 3D-printed receiver, a homemade silencer, two ammunition magazines and live cartridges when apprehended, prosecutors said.

ABC News’ Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Search continues for convicted murderer after brazen escape in Central California
Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

(DELANO, Calif.) — A convicted murderer remained on the loose Tuesday and was the subject of a massive manhunt in Central California, where authorities allege he escaped from a prison van while being transferred to a courthouse.

Cesar Hernandez, who was convicted of first-degree murder in Los Angeles County in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, escaped Monday morning in the Central San Joaquin Valley town of Delano.

“The public should not confront this suspect as he is considered dangerous,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

The CDCR released new details on 34-year-old Hernandez’s escape. Authorities said Hernandez was being driven to a court appearance at the Kern County Superior Court in downtown Delano when he escaped around 10:40 a.m. local time on Monday.

“Upon arrival, Hernandez evaded staff custody, jumped out of the van, and is currently at large,” the CDCR said in a statement.

Hernandez was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and white thermals, the CDCR said. He is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing about 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was convicted of murder in Los Angeles County in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, a second-strike offense, according to the CDCR.

Multiple law enforcement agencies — including agents from CDCR’s Special Services Unit, the California Highway Patrol and the Delano and McFarland police departments — were continuing to search for Hernandez Tuesday afternoon in the Delano area, about 33 miles north of Bakersfield.

In a safety alert to the Central California community, authorities urged people to “report any suspicious activity or sightings immediately.”

Hispanic, LGBTQ communities receive hateful emails after racist text surge
Anita Kot/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEW YORK) — A week after cellphone users across the U.S. reported a flurry of racist text messages, members of the Hispanic and LGBTQ communities are now receiving text messages saying they have been selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camp, according to a new statement from the FBI.

The messages follow reports of African American and Black residents receiving racist texts in the days after the 2024 election that they were selected to “pick cotton on a plantation,” according to the FBI. Cellphone users in at least nine cities — New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, Huntsville, Texas, Los Angeles, Norfolk, Virginia, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama — reported receiving the messages.

The new message also include some emails, the FBI said in its statement.

TextNow, a mobile provider that allows people to create phone numbers for free, said last week it discovered “one or more” of its users allegedly sending out racist text messages to phone numbers across the country and that the service quickly shut down the accounts.

The FBI has said it is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.

Recipients of these messages include high school and college students.

“Although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division,” the FBI said in its Friday statement. “We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners, and community, academia, and faith leaders.”

Anyone who receives these messages — or any threats of violence — is encouraged to report them to the FBI.

Fake guns found at home of 13-year-old who allegedly planned to scare students at elementary school: Police
Teen believed to be armed stopped from entering Wisconsin elementary school. Via Kenosha Police Department

(KENOSHA, Wis.) — Several replica guns have been recovered from the home of a 13-year-old who allegedly planned to scare students at a Wisconsin elementary school, but was stopped from entering the building, according to police.

The 13-year-old tried to enter his former school, Roosevelt Elementary School, around 9 a.m. Thursday, carrying a backpack and duffel bag, Kenosha police said.

The teen attempted to enter through other doors, but was not able to get in, Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss told reporters. He then approached the front entrance and was buzzed into a vestibule area. Two school employees confronted the student, who got nervous and then fled, Weiss said.

The suspect, who was taken into custody at his home on Thursday, has been charged with one count of terroristic threats, Kenosha police said.

In a search at the suspect’s home, police said they discovered several air soft replica handguns and a replica rifle.

No real guns were found, police said, and the suspect’s mother told authorities the teen doesn’t have access to guns.

The suspect told police he went to the school that day to sell candy, police said. The teen “later told a social worker that he went to the school with the intent to scare students,” police said in a statement.

The teen is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, police said.

Police said the suspect looked up school shootings online and made comments to fellow students for weeks leading up to the incident.

“We narrowly missed a tragedy,” Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton told reporters at a news conference on Thursday, before police determined the guns were not real.

“I can’t stress … really how heroic our office staff was,” Weiss said, adding, “They helped avert a disaster.”

Kenosha is located about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

ABC News’ Doug Lantz contributed to this report.

