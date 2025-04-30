University of Delaware student killed, several hurt when driver flees from police, hits people near campus

University of Delaware student killed, several hurt when driver flees from police, hits people near campus
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEWARK, Del.) — A University of Delaware student was killed and several other people were injured when a U-Haul truck driver fled from police and collided with people near campus, officials said.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers in a parking lot spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported Monday “as an unauthorized use vehicle” after it was rented but was not returned when due last month, Newark police said.

As officers moved in to arrest the U-Haul driver and passenger, the driver drove through the parking lot, going over a curb and hitting a marked police car, according to police.

The driver ignored the officers’ commands and sped out of the parking lot, police said, adding that the “officers did not engage in a vehicle pursuit and remained in the shopping center.”

The U-Haul driver then sped down a street, hitting two pedestrians who were standing next to a parked car, according to police. The truck then hit several parked cars before coming to a stop, police said.

One of the two pedestrians — a University of Delaware student whose identity has not been released — died at the scene, according to police and the university.

The second pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Another three victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. University of Delaware students are also among the injured, university officials said.

Officers responded to the disabled U-Haul and detained the driver and the passenger, police said, adding that the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said the crash “appears to be an isolated criminal and traffic incident.”

“This is a terrible tragedy,” university President Dennis Assanis and Vice President for Student Life José-Luis Riera said in a letter to the university. “We speak for the entire University in offering our condolences to the families, friends and classmates of the victims, and keep the other members of our community in our thoughts who may have witnessed the crash and its aftermath.”

“The safety of our entire community remains our top priority, and we will continue to work with our partners in city and state government to address safety concerns around and on the UD campus,” they added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Venezuelan migrant recently deported to El Salvador had final order of removal
Venezuelan migrant recently deported to El Salvador had final order of removal
Zudin via Getty Images

(GUANTANAMO BAY) — One of the Venezuelan migrants who is believed to be among the latest group sent to El Salvador on Sunday night was in Guantanamo Bay and had a final order of removal, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Maiker Espinoza Escalona was the lead plaintiff in one of the Guantanamo cases brought by the ACLU against the Department of Homeland Security filed last month. His partner is currently detained in a detention center in Texas and his two-year-old daughter is in HHS custody, according to the ACLU.

“The government opposed our request for TRO on the ground that he was not in imminent danger of being sent from the U.S. to Guantanamo, but told the Court they would alert it within 2 business days if he or other Plaintiffs were transferred to Guantanamo,” Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the ACLU told ABC News. “The government has apparently chosen to use a loophole and transfer him on a Friday night, thereby avoiding notice to the Court at this point. He has apparently now been transferred to the notorious Salvadoran prison.”

Gelernt said he has serious concerns about the government’s “sudden allegations” against Escalona. “He and others being sent to the Salvadoran prison must be given due process to test the government’s assertions,” Gelernt added.

A White House official tells ABC News that the 17 alleged gang members who were deported to El Salvador last night were not deported under the Alien Enemies Act but under different authorities, including under Title 8 authorities.

It’s not clear whether the individuals including Escalona who were deported would have been protected by the Temporary Restraining Order issued by a federal judge on Friday that blocked the deportation of migrants to countries other than their own without giving them a chance to argue their removal in immigration court.

In a sworn declaration filed in early March before he was allegedly sent to Guantanamo, Escalona said he had been in immigration detention since May 22, 2024, in El Paso, Texas. He entered the country on May 14 and requested asylum, according to his declaration.

“I believe that I am at risk of being transferred because I have a final order of deportation and am from Venezuela,” Escalona said in the sworn declaration. “I also believe that I am going to be transferred to Guantanamo because of my tattoos, even though they have nothing to do with gangs. I have twenty tattoos.”

Escalona went on to list his tattoos he has that include a cross, a crown, the ghost icon for the social media app Snapchat, his niece’s name and the word “Faith” in Spanish.

“I do not want to be transferred to or detained at Guantanamo,” Escalona said in the declaration files in early March. I am afraid of what will happen to me when I get there. “I want access to an attorney to help me get out of detention and figure out what options I have in my immigration case.”

According to Escalona’s sworn declaration and the ACLU, his partner is currently detained in El Paso and his two-year-old daughter is under the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“If I am transferred to Guantanamo, I will be separated from my family,” Escalona said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Florida deputy killed in shootout at a Dollar General
Florida deputy killed in shootout at a Dollar General
Walton County Sheriff’s Office

(MOSSY HEAD, Fla.) — A Florida deputy has been killed in a shootout at a Dollar General store, according to Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, deputies received a call from a Dollar General store in Mossy Head, Florida, stating there was an individual “causing a disturbance and needed to be trespassed from the scene,” Adkinson said during a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Deputy William May, 38, responded to that call. It was his last stop during his shift and he was planning on heading home afterward, Adkinson said. May was not even supposed to be working that day, but he “came in to volunteer to provide overtime and assistance,” Adkinson said.

Upon arriving on the scene, May made contact with the suspect and proceeded to have a “brief conversation” with the individual, Adkinson said.

“Within 10 seconds of the suspect walking out of the store with Deputy May behind him, that suspect drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking Deputy Will May,” Adkinson said.

May, to his “great personal credit and courage,” was able to draw his firearm and return fire, Adkinson said.

“This short, but violent gun fight resulted in at least 18 rounds being fired, with both individuals being killed,” Adkinson said.

The suspect died on the scene and May was taken to the local hospital for his life-threatening injuries, according to Adkinson.

Paramedics attempted to airlift May from the scene, but “area conditions would not allow that to work,” the sheriff said.

At 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May succumbed to his injuries, Adkinson said.

“Will fought the entire time, from returning fire on the scene to fighting for his own life,” Adkinson said.

May was wearing a ballistic vest during the shootout, which stopped multiple rounds from injuring him, but one “went underneath the vest, which ultimately caused his death,” Adkinson said.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Adkinson said that this was an “interaction deputy sheriffs have every day in this county” and that there was “no indication whatsoever that this would have ended in that kind of violence.”

“It is just unfathomable to me that Will is not here,” Adkinson said. “It’s unfathomable that this happened. But there’s absolutely nothing that he could have done differently.”

Officials are investigating whether the suspect’s gun was legally purchased, but Adkinson said the individual did have a concealed weapons permit and additional weapons in his residence.

Police said the suspect had been living in the area for the past several years and authorities had dealings with him previously, but only for minor issues like welfare checks, Adkinson said.

May had been a member of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office since 2014, starting as a communication officer, and was promoted to deputy sheriff in 2019, Adkinson said. Walton County is located on the Florida Peninsula, northeast of Pensacola.

May leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, there was a 25% increase in the amount of line-of-duty deaths in 2024 with 147 officers killed, the report said.

ABC News’ Thomas Pierre contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge temporarily restores funding for legal aid for migrant children
Judge temporarily restores funding for legal aid for migrant children
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from cutting funding to the program that provides legal representation to tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children.

In her ruling Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez Olguin said the groups that sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over the cuts “have suffered near-immediate financial impacts, and they have thus made a sufficient showing of concrete and imminent economic injury.”

“The irreparable harm resulting from Defendants’ actions weighs in favor of temporary injunctive relief,” Judge Olguin said.

Judge Olguin said that the government’s termination of funding for direct legal representation directly interferes with the groups’ mission, “impeding their ability to provide the direct legal representation of unaccompanied children in immigration proceedings.”

“The Court additionally finds that the continued funding of legal representation for unaccompanied children promotes efficiency and fairness within the immigration system,” the judge said.

Last week, groups that have collectively received over $200 million in federal grants were told that the program’s contract was partially terminated, ending the funding for legal representation and for the recruitment of attorneys to represent migrant children in immigration proceedings.

Currently, 26,000 migrant children receive legal representation through the funding.

Michael Lukens, the executive director for the Amica Center, which represents migrant children in the Washington, D.C., area, called the ruling “a win” for advocates who work with unaccompanied children every day.

“While we recognize that this is the first step in this fight, we are grateful to see the courts are recognizing the immense damage that the government’s decision in canceling this funding means to children and our organizations,” said Lukens. “There should be no political divide over protecting children.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.