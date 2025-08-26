University of Georgia pauses pledging for Sigma Chi fraternity amid investigation into alleged hazing

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(ATHENS, Ga.) — The University of Georgia has paused pledging for one of its fraternities amid an investigation into alleged hazing off-campus.

The university said it is conducting a review of the Sigma Chi fraternity “following a third-party complaint.” The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it is also investigating the reported incident.

The university received an email complaint from an Athens-based professional on Aug. 12 that reported “‘gross student misconduct and abuse’ in reference to ‘hazing by male Greek Life leaders,'” a University of Georgia Police Department complaint stated.

The complainant reported that “incoming freshmen were punched and forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol beyond their capacity” from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, the complaint stated.

One of two fraternities cited in the complaint has been allowed to resume activities following a “thorough review,” university spokesperson Rod Guajardo said.

A review into the other fraternity, Sigma Chi, is ongoing, with all potential new member activity currently paused, Guajardo said.

“Pausing all potential new member activity for an individual organization while a review is conducted is standard operating procedure,” Guajardo said in a statement.

The complaint was referred to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department because the fraternity is located off-campus, the school said.

A spokesperson for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed to ABC News it is investigating the incident, but that no further details are available at this time.

ABC News has reached out to the Sigma Chi headquarters for comment and has not yet received a response.

Hazing is against federal law. Georgia also has an anti-hazing law that deems hazing a misdemeanor of a high or aggravated nature that is punishable by up to one year in jail.

“Students and organizations are prohibited from participating in, condoning, encouraging, requiring, or allowing opportunity for hazing,” UGA states on its website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

As heat wave grips half the nation, nighttime temperatures will bring little relief
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A dangerous heat wave has set in, leaving nearly 150 million people from Texas to Maine under heat alerts on Monday.

In some regions of the country, including the Northeast, thermometers are expected to rise this week to the highest temperatures in more than decade.

Nearly 50 cities could see daily high temperature records broken, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

“This level of HeatRisk is known for being rare and/or long duration with little to no overnight relief, and affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said in an advisory issued Monday morning.

A heat wave is a continuous period of abnormally hot weather, generally lasting over two days, according to the NWS.

However, the definition of a heat wave varies by region. In the Midwest and the Northeast, a heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days of at least 90 degrees.

On Monday, the heat index, a measurement of what the sweltering weather feels like as opposed to the actual temperature reading, is forecast to soar above 100 degrees for much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as in the Midwest from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Memphis, Tenn.

Philadelphia is forecast to reach a high of 100 degrees on Monday, a temperature the city hasn’t seen since July 2012.

In anticipation of the first heat wave of the season, Philadelphia city officials declared a heat health emergency that began at noon on Sunday and will stay in place until at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, said a heat health emergency is declared when the temperature gets high enough to increase “the risk of getting sick or dying from the heat” — especially for elderly people, individuals with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.

“The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day,” Raval-Nelson said in a statement.

Philadelphia is opening more than 40 cooling centers across the city to help people beat the heat.

In New York City, the temperature surpassed 90 degrees by 11 a.m. and expected to rise to the mid-90s to upper 90s on Monday afternoon and reach the upper 90s on Tuesday.

The last time New York City hit 100 degrees was in July 2012.

“Extreme heat will not just be uncomfortable and oppressive for New Yorkers this coming week, it will be brutal and it will be dangerous,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

On Tuesday, temperatures across the Northeast and Midwest are expected to be slightly higher than on Monday, and the heat index will make cities like Syracuse, New York, and Burlington, Vermont, feel over 100 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to provide little relief and could be particularly dangerous for people without air conditioning. Overnight temperatures are forecast to be hovering near 80 degrees.

The heat wave is expected to subside on Wednesday, but it will take until Thursday for much of the eastern United States to see real relief from the extreme temperatures.

Elsewhere across the country, the cold front that will help break the heat wave will move through the upper Midwest, producing severe thunderstorms from Kansas to Michigan. The primary risks for the Midwest will be damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and the possibility of tornadoes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 30 injured after car plows into crowd outside music venue in Los Angeles
(LOS ANGELES) — At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd early Saturday in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident took place outside the music venue The Vermont, near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in east Los Angeles, at around 2:00 a.m. local time.

At least seven people are now in critical condition, six are in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. In total 23 patients were transported.

Police said the driver was shot by a male after the crash. The driver’s condition is unknown and the shooter is at large.

The crash occurred after an individual was removed from a nearby business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. That person then allegedly drove a vehicle into a crowd, according to police.

After the vehicle became disabled, bystanders in the crowd dragged the driver outside the car and began to physically assault them, according to police. At some point during the physical altercation, the driver was shot by a male who is still outstanding.

The motive for the crash is still under investigation, the LAPD said.

The suspect who shot the driver fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound from Vermont Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald, wearing a blue jersey, and possibly armed with a silver revolver, according to the LAPD.

Authorities said 124 fire personnel were assisting at the scene.

The crowd outside the music venue included clubgoers, valet attendants and food vendors from a nearby taco stand, according to the fire department.

“LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time,” authorities said in an initial statement early Saturday morning.

The police department is investigating the cause and motive of the crash.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Saturday. “I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives.”

She added, “The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning — a full investigation into what happened is underway.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect pleads not guilty in federal court
Minnesota State Patrol members carry the casket of DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman before a funeral ceremony at the Basilica of Saint Mary on June 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Vance Boelter, who is accused of stalking and shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in June, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday.

Boelter’s attorney entered the plea on his behalf, according to The Associated Press. Boelter, who faces murder, stalking and firearms charges, spoke very briefly in court, thanking the judge and saying he understood the charges, the AP said.

Boelter is suspected of shooting and killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park and shooting and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in nearby Champlin in the early hours of June 14, authorities said.

Boelter allegedly showed up to their doors, impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask to carry out his “political assassinations,” prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered a list of about 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, according to prosecutors. Two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings, officials said. One was not home, while a police officer checking the homes of other local politicians scared off Boelter from another location.

Boelter’s court appearance came as the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday implemented new safety measures, including fewer public entrances and an increased security presence.

Sen. John Hoffman, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, spoke out this week, telling the National Conference of State Legislatures that the shooting “was awful and tragic and will impact me and my family forever,” according to MPR News.

“But as a Minnesotan and as an American … we can’t let the evil of the night win and we must redouble our efforts and reclaim the reason we are all public servants,” Hoffman said.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.