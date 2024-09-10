University of Idaho murder trial: Venue will be moved, judge rules

Bryan Kohberger arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on Sept. 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. (Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) — The venue will be changed in the University of Idaho quadruple murder trial, Judge John Judge has ruled.

The judge said, “Considering the undisputed evidence presented by the defense, the extreme nature of the news coverage in this case, and the smaller population in Latah County, the defense has met the rather low standard of demonstrating ‘a reasonable likelihood’ that prejudicial news coverage will compromise a fair trial in Latah County. Thus, the Court will grant Kohberger’s motion to change venue for presumed prejudice.”

The new location was not immediately clear. The decision will be left up to Idaho’s highest court.

Lawyers for the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, pushed to move the trial to Boise, arguing the local jury pool in Latah County, which encompasses Moscow, was tainted by pretrial publicity.

Defense lawyers surveyed Latah County residents and said their results found that the “pressure to convict” Kohberger was shown to be “so severe” that the venue couldn’t be impartial.

The defense said one respondent answered they would “burn the courthouse down” if he were not convicted. The same survey, according to the defense, found “much less emotional” responses from people living closer to Boise, which is about 300 miles south of Moscow.

The prosecution has said the case has national and international interest, and that the case has been covered plenty in Boise, so a change of venue would not solve any problem.

The relatives of victim Kaylee Goncalves said they’re “incredibly disappointed” that the venue will be changed.

“As victims’s families you are left to just watch like everyone else and really you have little rights or say in the process and at the same time you are the most vested in the outcome,” the family said in a statement on Monday. “We have always felt that a fair and impartial jury could be found in Latah County and still believe that is where the trial deserves to be held to help the community heal.”

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said in a statement in August that, if the case stayed in Latah County, “I firmly believe people would be able to set aside any personal feelings they have … set aside any information they may have read or heard … and make a determination of guilt or not guilty based on the evidence presented in the courtroom and deliberate according to the instructions provided to them.”

The trial is set to begin on June 2, 2025, and run until Aug. 29, 2025. The judge said in June that if the venue changed, the trial date would still hold.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Bissell recalls over 3 million Steam Shot steam cleaners
Via CPSC

(NEW YORK) — Approximately 3.2 million units of Bissell’s Steam Shot steam cleaners are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

Bissell announced the recall Thursday, saying its Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners with model series numbers 39N7 and 2994 can push out hot water or steam during use or while heating up, potentially causing a burn injury.

In a statement to “Good Morning America,” Bissell said in part, “At BISSELL, we are passionate about designing safe and reliable cleaning products. Consumer safety is our top priority and we are working in full cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to voluntarily recall Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company said it has received 183 reports of hot water or steam expelling from Steam Shot units so far and 157 reports of minor burn injuries.

Bissell’s Steam Shot steam cleaners were manufactured in China and sold at major retailers including Target, Walmart, and national department and home goods stores. The recalled cleaners were also sold online on Bissell’s website and retailer sites like Amazon, HSN and other websites from August 2008 to May 2024. They were priced between $35 and $40 for one steam cleaner or $70 for a two-pack of the cleaners.

Bissell’s Steam Shot steam cleaners impacted by the recall include those within the 39N7 and 2994 model series. Image via CPSC

Bissell recommends customers stop using any recalled Steam Shot cleaners immediately, even if the product appears fine to use. The recalled cleaners have the words “STEAM SHOT” or “POWER STEAMER” printed on the side of the units and have model numbers printed on the product rating label on the bottom of the units.

Impacted customers can register for the recall at www.bissell.com/steamshotrecall and visit the site for more instructions on how to properly cut the recalled product’s cord before disposing of it. Bissell is offering impacted customers a $60 credit to the company’s website or a $40 refund for the recalled product.

To contact Bissell, customers can call 855-417-7001 toll-free from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Customers may also email RecallNA@bissell.com or visit www.BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Yellowstone geyser explosion sends visitors running
Daniel Grill/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A geyser explosion in Yellowstone National Park sent dozens of visitors running Tuesday morning, officials said.

Videos taken of the event show the dramatic moment, with water and debris raining down over the park’s Biscuit Basin thermal area, about two miles from Old Faithful.

The geothermal explosion damaged the boardwalk, but did not cause any injuries, officials said.

The Biscuit Basin has been temporarily closed while geologists investigate the event.

Hydrothermal explosions are somewhat common in the area, occurring when underground water suddenly turns to steam.

Similar eruptions occurred at Biscuit Basin in 1959, 1991 and 2009.

Child, 4, stabbed multiple times in New Jersey home, suspect at large: Police
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PATERSON, N.J.) — As the search continued Sunday for a relative accused of stabbing a 4-year-old girl multiple times at the child’s New Jersey home, the father of the young victim said she’s fighting for her life and the attack left him “dumbfounded.”

The child remains in stable condition at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where she is being treated for puncture wounds to her lung and liver and an injured diaphragm, according to her family.

“She couldn’t respond because she had tubes and everything down her, but she opened her eyes and when she heard my voice she started making eye contact trying to see me. That brought joy to me that she was responsive,” the girl’s father, Faherem LaSane, told ABC New York station WABC outside the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

LaShane said his daughter’s name is Amber, and described her as a happy girl with a big smile and an appetite to match.

The stabbing unfolded just after 4 p.m. on Friday in Paterson, New Jersey, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers were called to the home for a domestic dispute and found the child stabbed multiple times, prosecutors said.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect, but Paterson council member Luis Velez told WABC that police are looking for the child’s aunt in connection with the incident.

The aunt was babysitting Amber while the girl’s mother was at the home caring for another child, relatives said.

Neighbor Keema James said she saw the mother emerge from the home holding the child, both covered in blood.

“She had a big gash on her forehead and she had her wrapped up,” James said of the victim in an interview with WABC.

LaShan said he was stunned when he received word of the stabbing and immediately rushed to the hospital to be at his daughter’s side.

“I was totally dumbfounded, and I was shocked because I didn’t want to believe it. I didn’t want to believe it at all,” LaShan said.

A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asked anyone with information about the incident to contact its office.

