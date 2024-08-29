University of Idaho murders: Judge to weigh change of venue decision

University of Idaho murders: Judge to weigh change of venue decision
(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is in court Thursday as the judge weighs whether to change the venue for his trial.

Kohberger’s lawyers hope to move the trial to a different county, arguing the local jury pool in Latah County, which encompasses the college town of Moscow, was tainted by pretrial publicity.

Defense lawyers surveyed Latah County residents and said their results found that the “pressure to convict” Kohberger was shown to be “so severe” the venue couldn’t possibly be impartial.

The defense said one respondent answered they would “burn the courthouse down” if he were not convicted. The same survey, according to the defense, found “much less emotional” responses from people living closer to Boise, where Kohberger’s lawyers suggested the trial be moved.

“The traumatized town of Moscow is understandably filled with deeply held prejudgment opinions of guilt,” defense attorney Elisa Massoth said in a filing this month.

The prosecution has said the case has national and international interest, and that the case has been covered plenty in Boise, so a change of venue would not solve any problem.

Prosecutors argued in a filing this month that the defense “failed to establish that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in Latah County.”

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said in a statement last week that, if the case stayed in Latah County, “I firmly believe people would be able to set aside any personal feelings they have … set aside any information they may have read or heard … and make a determination of guilt or not guilty based on the evidence presented in the courtroom and deliberate according to the instructions provided to them.”

The trial is scheduled to start on June 2, 2025, and run until Aug. 29, 2025. Judge John Judge said in June that if the venue changes, the trial date would still hold.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in an off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all brutally murdered during the break-in.

Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

A not guilty plea was entered on Kohberger’s behalf. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell’s daughter found after going missing with ex-boyfriend: Police
(AUSTIN, Texas) — The daughter of a former longtime MLB pitcher has been found after disappearing last week following a visit to a bar with her ex-boyfriend, according to her father.

Brenna Swindell, 29, the daughter of Greg Swindell, was found safe, he shared on social media, but provided no further updates on the circumstances.

“She has been found. That’s all we have for now,” he wrote on X. “Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process.”

He added in a subsequent post, “Journey home starts soon.”

She had last been seen on Aug. 22 at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, Texas, outside Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Swindell was at the bar at about 10:20 p.m. with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who had also not been seen since Thursday. Both of their cellphones have been off since Friday, police said.

There was no word from Swindell on whether Guidry was also found.

Swindell was said to be about 5-foot-4 and approximately 120 to 140 pounds, according to Austin police. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Police identified a vehicle she might be traveling in — a white 2022 Kia Carnival minivan with Texas license plate VFS 7528 — and said she was “possibly seen” in Colorado Springs or Denver.

Police did not offer further information, but a post on Greg Swindell’s Facebook said that a license plate reader in Colorado flagged the Kia, owned by Brenna Swindell, on Friday night. Greg Swindell posted on his X account that people should be on the lookout for the vehicle in Idaho as well.

“Ms. Swindell has not been in usual contact with her family and friends,” Austin police wrote in a statement. “APD is concerned about her safety and immediate welfare.”

Brenna Swindell also has three children, her mother, Sarah, wrote on her Greg Swindell’s Facebook page.

Greg Swindell played 17 seasons in the majors as a starting pitcher early in his career and later as a relief pitcher. He played for six different teams, including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Houston, Minnesota, Boston and Arizona. He finished his career with a record of 123-122 and a 3.86 ERA and won a World Series title with the Diamondbacks in 2001.

He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1986 MLB draft out of the University of Texas at Austin.

“First of all, I can’t thank you enough for the shares and messages…I have been sifting through them while Greg is in Austin with the police,” Sarah Swindell wrote on his Facebook, adding, “Please continue to pray for the safe return. Thank you all so much again.”

Mother arrested in Texas after baby dies in hot car
(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas.) — A Texas mother was taken into custody Tuesday after police alleged her 22-month-old child died when she left the infant in a car outside a Corpus Christi school on one of the hottest days of the year.

The mother, 33-year-old Hilda Ann Adame, was jailed on charges of causing serious bodily injury to a child and child endangerment/abandonment with imminent bodily injury, according to a Corpus Christi Police Department incident report.

It was not clear how long the infant had been in the car before the baby was found unresponsive, according to the incident report.

At least 24 children, ranging from a 10-month-old in Louisiana to an 8-year-old in North Carolina, have died this year across the nation after being left in vehicles during hot weather, according to the nonprofit child advocacy organization Kids and Car Safety.

The latest hot car death, according to police, unfolded around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Tom Browne Middle School in Corpus Christi as temperatures soared past 100 degrees during a heat advisory issued for the city by the National Weather Service.

The weather service advisory said the heat index, which factors in relative humidity, made it feel like 112 degrees in Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene in the city’s South Side neighborhood, a school nurse was already performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the infant, according to the incident report.

The baby was taken by ambulance to nearby Driscoll Children’s Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, police said.

Adame was taken into custody at the scene and questioned by police before being booked at the City Detention Center. Police did not disclose what Adame said in the interview with detectives.

Leanne Libby, spokesperson for the Corpus Christi Independent School District issued a statement, saying, “We want to express our gratitude to those who swiftly responded upon learning of this crisis, including school staff as well as district police and local law enforcement.” Libby said counseling was made available on campus Tuesday afternoon and the district’s crisis counseling team will be onsite on Wednesday.

The child’s death came just two days after a Louisiana mother was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the hot-car death of her 10-month-old child, according to the Jennings, LA, Police Department. The mother, Hannah Faith Cormier, 32, of Jennings, was being held Wednesday on a $1 million bond following her arrest on Sunday.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes told reporters Cormier’s baby died a day after Cormier took her to a hospital on Aug. 13. Jennings alleged Cormier left the baby in the car after being called to work.

“Children should never be left in cars, even if it’s not hot out,” Jenette Fennell, president of Kids and Cars Safety, told ABC affiliate station KIII in Corpus Christi. “In the first 10 minutes, the temperature in the vehicle can rise as much as 20 degrees.”

Fennell recommended that people force themselves into the habit of looking through their vehicles before locking them.

“The biggest problem we have is nobody thinks it’s going to happen to them until it happens to them,” Fennell said.

Former deputy granted 0,000 bond in court hearing in fatal shooting of Airman Roger Fortson
(CRESTVIEW, Fla.) — A circuit court judge granted a former Florida deputy $100,000 bond for pre-trial release on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of U.S. Air Force Sr. Airman Roger Fortson who was killed in his own home in May.

Eddie Duran, 38, was denied pretrial release in his first court appearance on Tuesday at the Okaloosa County Circuit Court. In Thursday’s hearing, Duran, who appeared before a judge, avoided the $250,000 bond amount asked by the state but was denied the $10,000 requested by his attorneys, according to local ABC affiliate WEAR.

The Okaloosa County Circuit Court ruled that Duran cannot possess any firearms, come into contact with Fortson’s family or leave the First Judicial Circuit area of Florida, WEAR reported. The court did not require Duran to wear a GPS monitor, the report noted.

“Former Okaloosa Deputy Eddie Duran, his family, and our entire defense team extends condolences to the family and friends of Airman Roger Fortson as they mourn his tragic death,” Rod Smith, Duran’s attorney, said in a statement to ABC News after the hearing Thursday. “There will be no doubt that on May 3, 2024, Airman Fortson knew of, and was plainly angered by, the presence of law enforcement at the front door of his apartment. It was Airman Fortson who, after being made aware that a law enforcement officer was at his door, chose to arm himself with a semi-automatic pistol before responding to the deputy.”

Duran’s arrest on Monday came after the Florida state attorney filed one count of manslaughter with a firearm against him last Friday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Fortson, 23, was in his home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on May 3 when Duran responded to the apartment for a call reporting a domestic disturbance, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Fortson was alone in the apartment at the time, police said.

In body-worn camera footage released by the sheriff’s office, Fortson is seen holding a gun in his right hand with his arm extended downward and the muzzle pointing at the floor as he opens the door in response to the deputy, who can be heard announcing twice that he’s with the sheriff’s office.

The footage, reviewed by ABC News, also shows Fortson had his left hand up, palm showing, gesturing towards the deputy when he opened the door. Duran shot Fortson within seconds of the door opening, according to the footage. Fortson died of his injuries.

The deputy said he saw Fortson armed with a gun and claimed that Fortson took a step toward the deputy and had a look of aggression in his eyes, according to an interview Duran conducted with the sheriff’s office during their subsequent investigation.

“We believe very strongly that he’s entitled to a good defense, and we look forward to our day in court,” Smith, who joined the case as part of the defense team for the nonprofit Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association, told ABC News in a phone call prior to the hearing on Thursday. “We strongly dispute the decision by the office of the state attorney to file on this case. Our view of the evidence does not support that he committed a crime defending himself, standing his ground while trying to enforce the law.”

Duran was terminated in May, according to a May 31 sheriff’s department statement obtained by ABC News.

Fortson’s girlfriend, who asked not to be identified due to fears for her safety, spoke in May to Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV, telling the station her and Fortson were having a conversation on the phone when the shooting occurred.

“We continue to wish Mr. Fortson’s family comfort and peace, as the former deputy’s criminal case proceeds,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office previously told ABC News in a statement. “We stand by our decision to terminate Mr. Duran as a result of the administrative internal affairs investigation that found his use of force was not objectively reasonable.”

A sweep of the home did not find another person in the apartment besides Fortson, police said. In the body camera video, a woman, presumed to be a building manager, explains to the officer that someone in the building notified her of the disturbance and that she called police.

Fortson’s family said in a statement to ABC News last Friday that the charges marked a “first step towards justice” in the case.

“Nothing can ever bring Roger back, and our fight is far from over, but we are hopeful that this arrest and these charges will result in real justice for the Fortson family,” the statement said. “Let this be a reminder to law enforcement officers everywhere that they swore a solemn oath to protect and defend, and their actions have consequences, especially when it results in the loss of life.”

According to Smith, Duran will post bond later Thursday.

