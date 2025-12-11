University presidents reflect on academic freedom amid Trump’s push to reshape higher education

Penn State University (Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Trump administration has expanded its review of colleges and universities across the country this year, threatening to withhold critical funding from some institutions if they do not comply with administration’s policies.

Many universities rely on federal funding for a sizable portion of their research funding. According to Neeli Bendapudi, the president of Penn State University, it is “important” that the federal government “continue that tradition of investing in our higher education system because it’s a huge competitive advantage.”

She, along with several university presidents, recently spoke with ABC News’ Linsey Davis in a wide-ranging discussion on the future of higher ed for ABC News’ “All Access with Linsey Davis.

Bendapudi said that if Penn State had received the administration’s “Compact for Academic Excellence” memo, which offers preferential access to federal funding for higher education institutions, the university would have rejected it.

“It’s very important for universities to have the academic freedom to discuss,” she said. “It’s hard to imagine an institution of higher education where you’re not confronted by ideas and experiences that are not just echo chambers of your own. That is part and parcel of what it means to get a degree, right? So it’s very critical for us. Whoever you are, when you come in, we embrace you, you’re part of the culture of Penn State and we want you to succeed.”

In March, the Department of Education’s office for civil rights launched dozens of investigations into private and public higher education institutions, accusing the institutions of “allegedly awarding impermissible race-based scholarships and one university for allegedly administering a program that segregates students on the basis of race.”

Amid the investigation, a hold on federal funding put millions of dollars for critical research efforts at risk and threatened the progress of scientific innovation at various institutions.

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, was among those higher education institutions that were investigated by the Trump administration over the past year.

Cornell’s president, Michael Kotlikoff, announced on Nov. 7 that the university had reached a $60 million agreement with the government that would restore more than $250 million in funding for research grants. Cornell was fined $30 million and agreed to invest an additional $30 million for research to support America’s farmers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The federal investigation into the university has since been closed.

Kotlikoff reflected on the agreement during the conversation on “All Access,” saying Cornell had multiple “complaints” lodged against the university through the DOJ’s office of civil rights.

“When we started out this discussion with the federal government, we had two goals. One was to restore our relationship with the federal government and restore our funding. And the second was to do it in a way in which we did not compromise our principles,” Kotlikoff said. “We did not have the government dictate our policies or our procedures. And I think we achieved both of those goals, but as part of that, we did agree for the government to end these suits at Cornell, which would have cost us in excess of 30 million to fight, [and] it was costing many careers while our grants were suspended.”

According to the memo, which was reviewed by ABC News, the administration demanded that universities ban the use of race, sex, religion in hiring and admissions; freeze tuition rates for five years; cap the undergraduate enrollment of foreign students; require that applicants take the SAT or a similar admission test as well as change governance structures in the universities that punish conservative ideas.

A White House official confirmed to ABC News in October that letters were sent to nine universities to get feedback about the memo and try to secure agreements. Since then, the offer was extended to other higher education institutions – none of which have agreed to the compact so far.

The University of Arizona in Tucson was one of the nine institutions that received the memo on Oct. 1. In a statement, university president Suresh Garimella said he had “not agreed” to the so-called “compact.”

Garmella said that some proposed federal recommendations “deserve thoughtful consideration” and some are “already in place at the U of A,” but he added that “principles like academic freedom, merit-based research funding, and institutional independence are foundational and must be preserved.”

“As a result, the university has not agreed to the terms outlined in the draft proposal,” Garmella said, indicating that the university submitted a statement of principles to the U.S Department of Education.

Garmella reflected on the university’s decision to reject the compact during the conversation with other presidents on “All Access.”

“The University of Arizona, I believe, demonstrated a serious and a transparent and a constructive approach to this national policy discussion,” Garmella said, adding that the university’s “comprehensive” response to the draft proposal “reflected our commitment to academic excellence, to accountability, to meaningful engagement.”

ABC News’ Arthur Jones II and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

FBI Director Kash Patel clashes with House lawmakers over Epstein files
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — FBI Director Kash Patel faced questions about his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files when he appeared before the House Judiciary Committee for a roughly five-hour hearing Wednesday — sparring with lawmakers calling for answers about unreleased documents in the investigation.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin and Patel argued over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The Trump administration has been dealing with blowback it received from the president’s supporters for its decision to not release more materials related to the investigation into Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019.

Raskin asked why Patel hadn’t “released the names of Epstein’s co-conspirators in the rape and sex trafficking of young women and girls.” The FBI and prosecutors investigated Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators — even after his death. That investigation resulted in the 2020 indictment and subsequent conviction of Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Prosecutors otherwise have not made public statements about any particular individual they suspect of conspiring with Epstein.

Patel fired back at Raskin that “we have released more material than anyone else before,” adding that the FBI has released “everything the court has allowed us.”

Earlier this month the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released tens of thousands of records related to Epstein, provided by the Department of Justice. A review of the documents released by the committee indicates they consist of public court filings and transcripts from Maxwell’s trial, previously released flight logs from Epstein’s plane, already public Bureau of Prisons communications the night of Epstein’s death and various other public court papers from Epstein’s criminal case in Florida.

On Tuesday, the committee’s Chairman James Comer said it received additional documents from the Epstein estate, which he said it plans to release to the public at some point.

Raskin responded to Patel, saying that the FBI’s release of documents has “nothing to do with what those courts have,” accusing Patel of going against comments he made before becoming FBI director where he suggested that the federal government was shielding information regarding the Epstein case and that the FBI director has direct control of the Epstein files.

“Do you know how the law works?” Patel asked, later adding “I’m not going to break the law to satisfy your curiosity.”

Raskin said Patel’s answers were “all misdirection.”

Later, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who filed a discharge petition for the release of the Epstein files, challenged Patel on the FBI director’s claim — which he made before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday — that there is no credible information that Epstein trafficked women to anyone other than himself. In doing so, Massie noted that alleged victims of Epstein have provided interviews to the FBI which detail allegations, according to Massie, against at least 20 men.

Patel claimed in response to Massie — who asked if he had decided that these allegations that were not credible — that it wasn’t his assertion, but it was the assessment of three separate U.S. Attorneys from separate administrations.

In another testy exchange, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said he “called b——-” on Patel’s claims about courts preventing the release of documents. Swalwell also repeatedly tried to get Patel to answer “yes or no” to a question about whether he told Attorney General Pam Bondi that the president’s name appeared in the Epstein files. Patel never answered directly and the whole exchange ended up in a shouting match between the two.

“I’m going to borrow your terminology and call b——- on your entire career in Congress, which is a disgrace to the American public,” Patel said to Swalwell.

When Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman went after Patel for not releasing the “full Epstein files,” Patel said the FBI is “releasing as much as legally allowed.”

“You are hiding the Epstein files! You are part of the cover up,” Goldman claimed.

Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files; a name appearing in the files is not an indication of wrongdoing. Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee said it obtained Epstein’s “birthday book,” which is said to contain the letter that Trump allegedly signed for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. Trump has denied writing the letter — calling it “fake.”

Patel’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday was also marked by explosive interactions with Democrats. During his appearance, he feuded with Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff and Cory Booker — at one point calling the California senator a “political buffoon” and an “utter coward.”

Schiff hit back as the two yelled over each other: “You can make an internet troll the FBI director, but [he] will always be nothing more than an internet troll.”

In a shouting match with Booker, the New Jersey senator said that Patel was making the country “weaker and less safe.”

Patel fired back that Booker’s comments do “not bring this country together.”

Charlie Kirk shooting investigation

Patel defended his work leading the agency and touting the quick arrest of the suspect in the shooting of conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk last week.

Patel used his opening statement to highlight the work he has done in his first few months leading the FBI — including putting out pictures of the suspect in the Kirk case, which he said “led to his apprehension.”

“Because of the video that the FBI released under my direction, because of the photographs that they released, they identified their son,” Patel said of the details of the apprehension of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter in Kirk’s killing last week.

Patel’s comments come after he faced questions about Kirk’s assassination when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, he said the FBI is investigating if others are involved after the online messaging platform, Discord confirmed reports that before the shooting the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, posted messages to a small group of friends on the platform that allegedly said, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

“There are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated, and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room. So we are very much in our ongoing posture of investigation,” Patel said, adding that other people could be involved.

The investigation into Kirk’s death is ongoing. On Tuesday, Robinson was charged with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder. No one else has been charged in the killing.

ABC News’ James Hill contributed to this report.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble and jabs political rivals
National Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble are presented to journalists at the Willard InterContinental on November 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Two very lucky birds won the White House lottery this year — a presidential pardon and a lifetime free from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Waddle and Gobble, who had their names chosen by the public online, were pardoned by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump Tuesday in the annual tradition that spares two Thanksgiving turkeys from becoming the centerpiece of a holiday meal.

“See how happy he is,” Trump remarked of Gobble at the ceremony. Waddle was not present at the formal pardoning ceremony.

“Waddle, by the way is missing in action, but that’s OK, we can pretend Waddle is here,” Trump said.

The two birds stayed at the luxurious Willard InterContinental hotel in D.C. ahead of their Rose Garden ceremony, according to the hotel.

The two turkeys are provided to the White House by the National Turkey Federation, who will take Gobble and Waddle back to North Carolina, where they will live under the care of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, per the school.

Trump also took the opportunity to tout his administration’s accomplishments, including the passage of his “one, big beautiful bill,” working to increase safety in cities across the country, and mitigating international conflicts.

He also lambasted some of his political opponents, including former President Joe Biden, who he said had given invalid pardons to last year’s turkeys based off his previous claims that Biden used an autopen to sign pardons.

“The turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed, in other words to be killed, but I stopped that journey and I am officially pardoning them,” Trump said.

Trump also harangued Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer at the ceremony, joking he wanted to name the birds after the two politicians.

“When I first saw their pictures, I thought we should send them, well I shouldn’t say this — I was going to call them Chuck and Nancy, but then I realized I wouldn’t be pardoning them, I would never pardon those two people,” he added.

While American presidents as far back as Abraham Lincoln have pardoned turkeys, the modern tradition did not begin until 1989 during George H.W. Bush’s administration, even though Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan had both pardoned turkeys during their stays in the White House, according to the White House Historical Association.

“But let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table, not this guy — he’s presented a presidential pardon as of right now –and allow him to live out his days on a children’s farm not far from here,” Bush said in 1989, officially launching the yearly custom, according to the WHHA.

US approves funding for flood relief in Pakistan: First on ABC
US approves funding for flood relief in Pakistan: First on ABC
A woman wades through flood waters at a flood-hit area on the outskirts of Multan, Pakistan on Sept. 2, 2025. (Photo by Str/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The State Department has approved funding to address the fallout from deadly flooding in Pakistan, marking the first assistance of its kind to be authorized under the second Trump administration.

“The United States stands with the people of Pakistan, whose lives have been uprooted by widespread, catastrophic flooding. On September 5, the U.S. Department of State approved a monetary response to deliver food, shelter, and other forms of lifesaving disaster relief to impacted communities,” a press release first seen by ABC News said.

“We are poised to coordinate with the Government of Pakistan and trusted relief organizations on the ground to deliver aid to the most affected areas,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The State Department has not revealed how much money it has devoted to flood recovery efforts.

The U.S. military’s Central Command also delivered an initial shipment of “urgent, life-saving assistance to Pakistan” in the immediate aftermath of the floods, according to a previously issued release.

The Trump administration has previously come under fire for making dramatic cuts to foreign assistance, including shuttering USAID—the agency that would normally be charged with coordinating the U.S. response to a natural disaster in a foreign country.

Jeremy Lewin, a senior official performing the duties of Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedom at the department, touted the assistance for Pakistan as a success story for the Trump administration’s approach.

“Our rapid support for the United States’ close ally Pakistan offers yet another example of the efficiency and effectiveness of the State Department’s new integrated America First foreign assistance capabilities,” Lewin told ABC News.

“Within 72 hours, the Department was able to deploy U.S. government disaster response personnel, program new assistance to assist more than 300,000 affected people, and coordinate military deliveries of critical aid supplies,” he added.

Pakistan has experienced a series of deadly floods through the summer monsoon season, but a fresh deluge of heavy rain in early September intensified the humanitarian crisis.

According to Pakistan officials, more than 1.3 million have been displaced by the devastating floods and hundreds have been killed.

“As Americans, we understand this devastation and will be contributing lifesaving disaster relief that will deliver food and shelter to impacted communities across Pakistan,” said Bethany Poulos Morrison, the State Department’s senior official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

