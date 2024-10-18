Unsealing of redacted filing offers limited look at evidence in Jan. 6 case against Trump

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election interference case on Friday unsealed the redacted appendix of evidence gathered by special counsel Jack Smith, offering a glimpse of the evidence that could be seen by a jury if the former president’s case goes to trial.

The highly redacted appendix is an attachment to the immunity motion filed earlier this month by Smith that included new details about Trump and his allies’ actions leading up to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

The majority of the appendix’s 1,889 pages are redacted, and the remaining documents are largely comprised of public materials, including transcripts released by the House select committee on Jan. 6, court transcripts, Trump’s social media posts, excerpts from Vice President Mike Pence’s autobiography, and fraudulent electoral certificates signed by Trump’s “fake electors.”

The patchwork of evidence includes a portion of an interview between a former White House employee and an investigator from the House Jan. 6 committee regarding Trump’s conduct when he learned of the riot at the Capitol.

According to the employee, Trump inquired why he could not watch the entirety of his speech at the Ellipse earlier that day.

“‘Sir, they cut it off because they’re rioting down at the Capitol.’ And he was like, ‘What do you mean?'” the employee said.

The employee told congressional investigators that he set up a television in the Oval Office dining room and brought Trump a Diet Coke while he watched his speech, which was interrupted by coverage of the riot.

“I said, ‘It’s like they’re rioting down there at the Capitol,'” the employee said. “And he was like, ‘Oh really?’ And then he was like, ‘All right, let’s go see.'”

The unsealing of the appendix came a day after the judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, denied Trump’s last-minute request to delay the release of the material until after the presidential election.

Chutkan, in Thursday’s ruling, pushed back on Trump’s argument that the release was politically motivated to influence the 2024 presidential election.

“There is undoubtedly a public interest in courts not inserting themselves into elections, or appearing to do so. But litigation’s incidental effects on politics are not the same as a court’s intentional interference with them,” Chutkan wrote in her order.

“As a result, it is in fact Defendant’s requested relief that risks undermining that public interest: If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute — or appear to be — election interference,” she wrote.

Trump last year pleaded not guilty to federal charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election in order to remain in power.

Smith subsequently charged Trump in a superseding indictment that was adjusted to respect the Supreme Court’s July ruling that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken as president — a decision that effectively delayed any potential trial until after the November election.

Travis King, Army soldier who ran into North Korea, to plead guilty Friday, lawyer says
ftwitty/Getty Images

(FORT BLISS, Texas) — Travis King, the U.S. Army private who ran across the border from South Korea to North Korea last year will plead guilty on Friday at a general court martial hearing being held at Fort Bliss, Texas.

“He faces 14 charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice but will plead guilty to five, including desertion, while the remaining charges will be withdrawn and dismissed by the Army,” his attorney Franklin Rosenblatt said in a statement issued Thursday.

“Travis will provide an account of his actions, respond to the military judge’s questions about his decision to plead guilty, and receive his sentence,” Rosenblatt added.

The plea deal was first disclosed by Rosenblatt on August 26 after initial discussions with prosecutors began in mid-July .

At the time a spokesperson for the Office of Special Trial Counsel confirmed to ABC News that if King’s guilty plea is accepted by the presiding judge he would be sentenced King pursuant to the terms of the plea agreement. It is unclear how much prison time King could face as part of the plea deal that will be presented to the judge on Friday.

If the judge does not accept the guilty plea, the judge can rule that the case be litigated in a contested court-martial.

In July 2023, King crossed into North Korea, triggering an international incident when he was held by North Korean authorities for more than two months after he dashed into North Korea at the Joint Security Area at the Demilitarized Zone between North Korea and South Korea.

Prior to joining the tour group that brought him to the DMZ King had escaped from his Army escort at the airport where he was to have boarded a flight to the United States after having just been released by South Korean authorities following his detention on assault charges.

Upon his release in September King returned to the United States where he was immediately placed in a military reintegration program at the Brooke Army Medical Center that is offered to American civilians and military personnel who have been detained overseas as hostages or involuntarily.

During his stay the Army declined to comment on whether King might face disciplinary action, saying their priority was his physical and mental well-being.

But in October military prosecutors filed eight criminal charges against King.

5 charged in drug investigation into Matthew Perry’s ketamine death: Source
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Five people are now facing federal charges in connection with the ketamine death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, ABC News has learned.

The arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.

Five people — including two doctors — have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to a federal source. The indictment alleges that the two doctors were the initial sources of supply, but at one point federal officials believe the drugs became too expensive and Perry switched to a new source, including a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles,” according to the federal source.

The charges will also include the death of another person who is referred to in the indictment by the initials C.M., according to the federal source.

The charges will be announced at a news briefing later on Thursday with the U.S. attorney for Los Angeles and the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Perry had high levels of ketamine in his blood, likely lapsed into unconsciousness and then went underwater, according to the autopsy report.

He was reported to have been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, with the most recent therapy coming 1 1/2 weeks before his death, according to the autopsy report. However, the medical examiner wrote the ketamine in his system at death could not have been from that infusion therapy, as ketamine’s half-life is three to four hours or less.

His method of intake was listed in the report as unknown.

The autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Prescription drugs and loose pills were found at his home, but nothing near where he was found dead, according to the autopsy report.

Multiple agencies have been investigating in the months since his death, including the DEA, Los Angeles Police Department, United States Postal Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Perry was known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends,” which ran from 1994 to 2004.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

NYC deputy mayor for public safety resigns, latest in Adams admin to leave
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York City’s deputy mayor for public safety, Phil Banks III, resigned Monday in the latest fallout from the corruption scandal engulfing the administration of Mayor Eric Adams.

“We spoke yesterday and we spoke again this morning and he stated he wants to move on to other things in his life,” Adams told NY1. “I wish my good friend well.”

Banks’ brother, David Banks, resigned as schools chancellor. First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, David Banks’ wife, is arranging her departure from the administration.

Phil Banks had his phones seized last month as part of a federal investigation into city contracts of how the police department enforced nightlife regulations. David Banks and Sheena Wright had their phones seized as well.

Phil Banks, at one point the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the NYPD, resigned from the department in 2014 amid a different corruption scandal during the prior administration. Federal prosecutors at the time named Banks an unindicted coconspirator.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment charging him with bribery and fraud. He is resisting calls for his resignation.

“New Yorkers are saying keep doing the job you’ve been doing,” Adams told NY1.

